biztoc.com

Why the Fed plans to keep aggressively fighting inflation even if it leads to job loss

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark message Friday on inflation, warning that more interest rate hikes are coming and they're going to take a toll. Those statements came during the Fed's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution joins William Brangham to discuss.
JACKSON, WY
biztoc.com

Dow plunges 1,000 points after Fed chief Powell warns of inflation ‘pain’

US stock markets nosedive as Jerome Powell says at top bank summit the ‘overarching focus is to bring inflation back down’. US stock markets nosedived on Friday after Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, warned of “pain” ahead as the central bank struggles to bring down inflation from a 40-year high.
STOCKS
Business Insider

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
biztoc.com

Markets Sink After Powell’s Warning of Long Inflation Fight

"Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth," the US Fed chair said. The Dow Jones was down 3% and the Nasdaq 4% after his speech. The post Markets Sink After Powell’s Warning of Long Inflation Fight appeared first on Asia Financial.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Seven Cost-Saving Ways Americans Can Beat Inflation in 2022

Americans looking for relief from inflation got some bad news from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week. Speaking at a Federal Reserve conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell told attendees the fight to reduce record inflation (which stands at a 40-year high) requires a steady diet of higher interest rates, which Powell believes will eventually tamp inflation down.
JACKSON, WY
biztoc.com

Bull Cases Were Coming True Before Powell Warnings Wallop Stocks

The market slumped to its worst week since June. Jerome Powell's blunt warning that the economy will be a victim in the battle sent stocks into a tailspin. The S&P 500 plunged more than 3% after the Federal Reserve chair said additional jumbo-sized hikes may be warranted. Bringing down prices...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Only 5 S&P 500 stocks ended higher after Powell’s sobering Jackson Hole speech

Jerome Powell said monetary policy would be relentlessly tightened in the months ahead. It took only a 10-minute speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday to clarify that monetary policy was to be tightened. He said the Fed would continue to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Stocks take beating after Powell warned of rocky times ahead

Stock investors took a beating on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of rocky times ahead for the U.S. economy in the fight against inflation. "There will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions, while higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation. They will also bring some pain to households and businesses. These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation" said Powell in prepared remarks at the Jackson Hole Wyoming Economic Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. His speech was one of the shortest, under 10 minutes, on record.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

The Stock Market Finally Heard Powell’s Message Loud and Clear. It Wasn’t Pretty

The stock market began this past week on its back foot, an appropriate response as investors appeared to realize that they might have overestimated the chances of a dovish Federal Reserve. Then, Chairman Jerome Powell started talking. He told attendees at the symposium that the Fed needed to bring inflation back down to its 2% goal, that doing so would take time.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

3M combat earplug lawsuits to proceed, judge rules, despite bankruptcy case

3M Co must face more than 230,000 lawsuits accusing it of selling defective earplugs. A U.S. judge on Friday ruled that the bankruptcy of a subsidiary did not stop lawsuits against the non-bankrupt parent company. Companies that file for bankruptcy typically receive an immediate reprieve from lawsuits. 3M has lost...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

2 Top Wells Fargo Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

The Fed is committed to bringing down inflation even if it causes some economic pain. That could spell recession down the road. It’s a situation tailor made for defensive stocks. These are a traditional defensive move, guaranteeing returns through dividend payments. Wells Fargo analysts have given the thumbs-up to two dividend stocks yielding around 8%.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

El Salvador appears to be heading deeper into an economic crisis with funding sources drying up, one year after it adopted bitcoin as legal tender

Six days before El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law went into effect, Mario Gómez was dragged from his car, handcuffed, and detained. There was no arrest warrant for the software developer, who had taken to his personal Twitter account to inform the Salvadoran public about the cryptocurrency that was soon going to become the official tender in the Central American country, while questioning the government’s motives for adopting it. “There was no solid reason for making this arrest,” Gómez tells Rolling Stone. “It makes one suspect that the motivations have been rather political.”
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Rising energy bills put millions of UK households at risk of winter catastrophe

Experts say 80% price cap increase will plunge people into destitution and cause avoidable deaths. Millions of households are bracing for a winter catastrophe of rising energy bills that experts say will plunge people into destitution and cause an increase in avoidable deaths without urgent government support. After Britain’s energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

