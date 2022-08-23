Read full article on original website
Related
biztoc.com
Why the Fed plans to keep aggressively fighting inflation even if it leads to job loss
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark message Friday on inflation, warning that more interest rate hikes are coming and they're going to take a toll. Those statements came during the Fed's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution joins William Brangham to discuss.
biztoc.com
Dow plunges 1,000 points after Fed chief Powell warns of inflation ‘pain’
US stock markets nosedive as Jerome Powell says at top bank summit the ‘overarching focus is to bring inflation back down’. US stock markets nosedived on Friday after Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, warned of “pain” ahead as the central bank struggles to bring down inflation from a 40-year high.
Biden just forgave $10,000 in student loan debt. Elizabeth Warren calls it ‘one of the biggest acts of consumer debt relief in American history,’ while Mitch McConnell calls it ‘socialism’
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and more weigh in on the historic decision
A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation
Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Washington Examiner
Social Security: Half of monthly $1,682 supplemental payment to be sent in just six days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income are scheduled to receive their first of two $841 checks in September in only six days. The first check will be sent out to those who are eligible on Sept. 1, with the next monthly payment coming on Sept. 30. September is one of...
biztoc.com
Markets Sink After Powell’s Warning of Long Inflation Fight
"Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth," the US Fed chair said. The Dow Jones was down 3% and the Nasdaq 4% after his speech. The post Markets Sink After Powell’s Warning of Long Inflation Fight appeared first on Asia Financial.
Seven Cost-Saving Ways Americans Can Beat Inflation in 2022
Americans looking for relief from inflation got some bad news from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week. Speaking at a Federal Reserve conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell told attendees the fight to reduce record inflation (which stands at a 40-year high) requires a steady diet of higher interest rates, which Powell believes will eventually tamp inflation down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
Goldman Sachs has run the numbers on student-loan relief. Here’s their assessment
The White House released its program for student loan relief. It will cancel up to $20,000 in debt per borrower to households earning as much as $250,000. If all borrowers eligible for the program enroll, it will reduce student loan balances by around $400 billion. Lower-income households will see the...
biztoc.com
Bull Cases Were Coming True Before Powell Warnings Wallop Stocks
The market slumped to its worst week since June. Jerome Powell's blunt warning that the economy will be a victim in the battle sent stocks into a tailspin. The S&P 500 plunged more than 3% after the Federal Reserve chair said additional jumbo-sized hikes may be warranted. Bringing down prices...
biztoc.com
Only 5 S&P 500 stocks ended higher after Powell’s sobering Jackson Hole speech
Jerome Powell said monetary policy would be relentlessly tightened in the months ahead. It took only a 10-minute speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday to clarify that monetary policy was to be tightened. He said the Fed would continue to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control.
biztoc.com
Stocks take beating after Powell warned of rocky times ahead
Stock investors took a beating on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of rocky times ahead for the U.S. economy in the fight against inflation. "There will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions, while higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation. They will also bring some pain to households and businesses. These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation" said Powell in prepared remarks at the Jackson Hole Wyoming Economic Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. His speech was one of the shortest, under 10 minutes, on record.
biztoc.com
The Stock Market Finally Heard Powell’s Message Loud and Clear. It Wasn’t Pretty
The stock market began this past week on its back foot, an appropriate response as investors appeared to realize that they might have overestimated the chances of a dovish Federal Reserve. Then, Chairman Jerome Powell started talking. He told attendees at the symposium that the Fed needed to bring inflation back down to its 2% goal, that doing so would take time.
biztoc.com
People are gathering for the Fed's annual meeting in Jackson Hole
The markets are watching as the Federal Reserve holds its annual meeting in Wyoming. NPR's A Martinez talks to David Wessel of the Brookings Institution for a preview.
2 people whose entire student-debt loads will be wiped out due to Biden's announcement talk about what's next for their futures: 'I get to not worry about losing my home'
Millions of borrowers had all of their student-loan debt wiped out this week. Two of them told Insider the relief will be transformative.
biztoc.com
3M combat earplug lawsuits to proceed, judge rules, despite bankruptcy case
3M Co must face more than 230,000 lawsuits accusing it of selling defective earplugs. A U.S. judge on Friday ruled that the bankruptcy of a subsidiary did not stop lawsuits against the non-bankrupt parent company. Companies that file for bankruptcy typically receive an immediate reprieve from lawsuits. 3M has lost...
biztoc.com
Interest rate hikes will continue 'until the job is done,' says Powell: Here's where the Fed will hit you the hardest and what you can do about it
Jerome Powell: The Fed will “keep at it until the job is done.” That job is to bring inflation under control, he says. July’s 8.5% inflation rate was lower than June's, but that isn’t enough, says Powell. In July, the Fed raised the federal funds rate...
biztoc.com
2 Top Wells Fargo Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%
The Fed is committed to bringing down inflation even if it causes some economic pain. That could spell recession down the road. It’s a situation tailor made for defensive stocks. These are a traditional defensive move, guaranteeing returns through dividend payments. Wells Fargo analysts have given the thumbs-up to two dividend stocks yielding around 8%.
biztoc.com
El Salvador appears to be heading deeper into an economic crisis with funding sources drying up, one year after it adopted bitcoin as legal tender
Six days before El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law went into effect, Mario Gómez was dragged from his car, handcuffed, and detained. There was no arrest warrant for the software developer, who had taken to his personal Twitter account to inform the Salvadoran public about the cryptocurrency that was soon going to become the official tender in the Central American country, while questioning the government’s motives for adopting it. “There was no solid reason for making this arrest,” Gómez tells Rolling Stone. “It makes one suspect that the motivations have been rather political.”
biztoc.com
Rising energy bills put millions of UK households at risk of winter catastrophe
Experts say 80% price cap increase will plunge people into destitution and cause avoidable deaths. Millions of households are bracing for a winter catastrophe of rising energy bills that experts say will plunge people into destitution and cause an increase in avoidable deaths without urgent government support. After Britain’s energy...
Comments / 0