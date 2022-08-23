Read full article on original website
Related
Hays' Fade Factory specializes in creative razor haircuts
Leo Vasquez Jr. and a group of three others have opened a hip new hair studio called the Fade Factory off of East Eighth Street. Vasquez, 30, a barber since 2017, decided to go out on his own after working for Park Avenue Salon. Vasquez is the only barber in the shop. The other three are cosmetologists — Kelsi Nuss, Josh Heredia and Manny Peralta.
🎙Post Podcast: Senior group living influences area economy
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Hays Chamber president and CEO Sarah Wasinger along with Brookdale Senior Living sales manager Brandon Taylor discuss the impact and availability of retirement communities.
Lead, copper in public water supplies the focus of Hays public meeting
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is holding public meetings to help communities and public water supply systems learn about the Environmental Protection Agency’s new Lead and Copper Rule Revisions. Under the LCRR, public water supply systems are required to prepare and maintain an inventory of service line materials. This inventory is to be submitted to KDHE by Oct. 16, 2024.
Original Boy Scouts troop from 1950s helps restore La Crosse statue
In 1951, the Boy Scouts Troop 147 in La Crosse was instrumental in the construction of a smaller replica of the Statue of Liberty in New York. As part of the Boy Scouts of America’s 40th anniversary in 1950, a campaign started to position the statue replicas across the United States. Approximately 200 Statue of Liberty replicas were installed in the country as part of the “Strengthen the Arm of Liberty” campaign, with 26 of them located in Kansas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDHE: 54 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 54 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Aug. 13 to 19. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly the entire state remains in the high- or substantial-incidence classification (see map below). In northwest Kansas,...
End your summer with a dose of living history at Fort Larned event
FORT LARNED — Labor Day Weekend traditionally signals the end of summer. Bring your summer fun to a historic close with a weekend of fun and learning at Fort Larned’s Labor Day Weekend Living History Event. Volunteers and staff will once again bring Fort Larned to life during...
🎥 Governor, legislators visit children's psychiatric hospital in Hays; opens in Jan. DRAFT
It was a busy week at the new location of the children's psychiatric hospital in Hays, 3000 New Way Blvd. The building in south Hays, which also houses HaysMed Business Center, is under renovation and scheduled to open in January 2023. It's part of a new partnership with the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS).
Natoma Labor Day celebration, car show will be Sept. 5
NATOMA — The Natoma Labor Day Celebration car, truck, tractor and motorcycle show will be on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon with awards at 1 p.m. and parade at 2 p.m. The event will take place on Elm street, south of the one-way street in Natoma.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NWS forecast increases the chance of weekend rainfall in Hays area
The National Weather Service in Dodge City has increased the likelihood that the Hays area will receive some much-needed rainfall Saturday. There is now up to a 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms beginning Saturday, with a slight chance of additional rain each day through Thursday. Hays is nearly...
Girl Scout sign-up set for today in Hays
Girls in kindergarten through high school are encouraged to come from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to the Hays Girl Scout office, 2707 Vine St., Suite 8, to sign up for Girl Scouts for the coming school year. The office is in the Northridge Plaza behind Cerv's. Girls can get signed...
Barton CC: More males finding alternatives to attending college
GREAT BEND — Colleges and universities across the country are witnessing a decline in enrollment numbers. At Barton Community College the total enrollment, across all the college’s sites and platforms, was 16,049 in 2016. In 2021, enrollment was 11,402, a decrease of 29%. A large percentage of the...
NWS: Weekend could bring welcome moisture to NW Kan.
The weekend could bring with it welcome precipitation, the National Weather Service is predicting. There is a 50 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms beginning Saturday, which will bring cooler weather with a high in the mid-80s. On Sunday, the mercury will jump back into the mid- to upper-90s, with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
USD 489 starts school short of essential support staff
As of the start of school last week, Hays USD 489 had about 30 open positions. All of the district's teacher positions have been filled, but the district is still struggling to fill classified jobs, such as bus drivers, cooks, teachers aides and special education cooperative paraprofessionals. "So many of...
Hays Post's NWester feature begins Sunday
Northwest Kansas is a special place filled with fascinating people — each with their own story to tell. Beginning Sunday, the Nwester will cast light on those stories, sharing the tales of northwest Kansas. From youth activities to sports, business to community events, the topics will run the gamut...
Four new members appointed to FHSU Foundation board
The Fort Hays State University Foundation recently appointed four new members to its Board of Trustees: Shelley Hunt, Denis Miller, Kathy Mitchell, and Jeff Peier. Shelley Hunt, senior director of risk optimization for Koch Industries Inc. in Wichita, joins the board with many years of experience and philanthropic service. Hunt, a 1985 Fort Hays State alumna, and 1995 Wichita State University graduate has served Koch Industries or its subsidiaries for more than 35 years. Among her numerous areas of expertise in accounting, management, and leadership, her main emphasis is risk assessment.
Kansas man hospitalized after semi rolls off embankment
SCOTT COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Wednesday in Scott County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Mack semi driven by Jeremy S. Weaver, 47, Ness City, was as southbound on Kansas 95 Highway two miles west of U.S. 83. The driver...
Hays Symphony to perform outdoor pops concert at art walk
The Hays Symphony will present an Outdoor Pops Concert: Pops Potpourri; a Jazzy Salute to Fiddling Fun from Leroy Anderson, Morton Gould, and George Gershwin, as part of the Hays Arts Council’s Art Walk Friday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m., in the Hays Pavilion, 10th & Main Streets. The...
🎾 HHS girls finish second in season opener
CIMARRON - The Hays High girls tennis team opened their season Thursday with a second-place finish at the Cimarron Invitational. The Indians finished with 35 points, five behind host and first-place Cimarron who had 40. Tribune finished third with 21. HHS had two two first place finishes. Katrina Delimont went...
🏐 Furious rally lifts FHSU to split on opening day
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Fort Hays State volleyball team opened its 2022 season with a 1-1 split Friday at the Eagle Classic hosted by Oklahoma Christian. The Tigers fell in three close sets against Illinois-Springfield before posting a dramatic five-set victory over Arkansas Tech. Riley Tinder led the Tigers with...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0