In 1951, the Boy Scouts Troop 147 in La Crosse was instrumental in the construction of a smaller replica of the Statue of Liberty in New York. As part of the Boy Scouts of America’s 40th anniversary in 1950, a campaign started to position the statue replicas across the United States. Approximately 200 Statue of Liberty replicas were installed in the country as part of the “Strengthen the Arm of Liberty” campaign, with 26 of them located in Kansas.

LA CROSSE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO