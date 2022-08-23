Read full article on original website
Related
The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions.
Benzinga
Forward Water Technologies Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. FWTC (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated un-audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Cramer Says No To This Stock, Suggests Tesla Instead Since 'They're Also In The Lithium Business'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enbridge Inc. ENB is a "great stock." The "Mad Money" host said no to Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI, adding that it is a Canadian company not making any money. "We've got to stick with money-making companies. How about Tesla, Inc. TSLA? They’re also in the lithium business."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump SPAC Merger Deal Includes Provisions For 'Material Disruptive Events' Like A Presidential Run And Prison Time
One of the most talked about SPAC mergers of all time saw shares surge in valuation and demand and brought interest back to the SPAC market. A filing shows some provisions for the SPAC merger based on its well-known namesake leader. What Happened: Trump Media & Technology Group announced a...
Cannabis Demand Sees Nominal Impact by Surge in U.S. Inflation
● Inflation is having only a nominal impact on retail cannabis demand. ● While states have experienced a decrease in demand, this decline is simply the returning to pre-pandemic consumption levels. ● Cannabis demand has remained consistent and predictable during this period of increased inflation ● Data reflects this, both...
New York's Medical Cannabis Companies Seek A Less Pricey Route To Go Recreational
Medical cannabis operators in New York are worried about having to pay an exorbitant fee in order to go recreational. According to the New York Times, in order to sell marijuana outside of a medical program, multi-state operators (MSOs) must pay a fee of $20 million. Winning bidders of the...
Bill Gates Likely Saw Food Shortages Coming Years Ago — Why His Land Accumulation Feels Calculated
Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corp. MSFT has had an incredibly impressive career. Having the foresight and vision to push technology forward and making savvy investments along the way helped turn Gates into one of the richest men on the planet and a billionaire several times over. United Nations officials...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TerrAscend Completes $28.5M Acquisition Of Michigan-Based Cannabis Dispensary Chain Operator, Pinnacle
TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF TER has completed the previously announced acquisition of KISA Enterprises MI, LLC ("Pinnacle"), a dispensary chain operator in Michigan, and related real estate assets from KISA Holdings, LLC, for total consideration of $28.5 million. The acquisition is immediately accretive to TerrAscend on both a sales and EBITDA basis.
Indian Billionaire Adds Nearly $1B In A Day, Outperforming Musk, Bezos Combined
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani added nearly $1 billion in a single day after his conglomerate Adani Group announced that it would snap a majority stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV). What Happened: Adani's net worth swelled by $928 million on Wednesday. Among his peers, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk...
Cryptocurrency Chain Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Chain's XCN/USD price has decreased 3.57% over the past 24 hours to $0.08. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 2.0%, moving from $0.08 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chain...
WATCH: Self-Driving Tesla Slams Itself Into Guardrail, Car Totaled
For Tesla Inc TSLA bulls, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the future of the company. But most of these bull cases include some sort of full automation: self-driving cars that will open up a whole new market for Tesla, such as self-driving taxis and a subscription model for the software.
CARS・
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Strategic Leadership Changes At Cannabis Firms: What's New At Vertosa, Rubicon And Galexxy
Top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis industry will soon convene at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on Sept. 13-14 in Chicago. In the meantime, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space:. Vertosa Welcomes New Members. Cannabis company Vertosa has welcomed Cara Newkirk and Ryan Pinsky...
Amazon.com And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Gold futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Elon Musk's SpaceX Collaborates With T-Mobile To Put An End To Cell Phone 'Dead Zones'
SpaceX and T-Mobile US Inc TMUS held a joint event at the former's Starbase facility in South Texas on Thursday to announce a technology partnership. What Happened: At the live event, SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert unveiled a plan to bring satellite-based connectivity to T-Mobile’s users next year.
3 Factors Tesla Investors Should Consider As EV Maker Splits Its Shares On Wednesday
Tesla, Inc. TSLA is on the cusp of implementing one of the most-awaited corporate actions of 2022. For the unversed, electric vehicle pioneer Tesla announced on Aug. 5 that it has secured board approval for splitting its common stock in the ratio 3:1. The split is to be implemented in the form of a stock dividend, with each shareholder of record as of Aug. 17 receiving two additional shares for every share they hold.
Benzinga
As One Of The Best Gold IRA Companies, Gold IRA Blueprint Provides Guidance Towards Precious Metals To Its Potential Investors
The company specializes in assisting people in investing precious metals to make the most out of the money. Throughout history, gold has been regarded as valuable as a currency and investment resource. Since it is no secret that gold is a valuable asset, its price has soared in recent years, making it an attractive investment option. To make the process easier, simpler, and more reliable, gold IRA accounts are granted to interested parties, allowing them to store gold in a secure location and make it easily accessible. Several companies, including Gold IRA Blueprint, have been established to assist people with investing. Using its in-depth knowledge and 20 years of experience, the company ensures investors receive a great return on their investment while guiding them throughout the process. The company takes pride in being one of the best gold IRA companies in the United States, using its expertise and creating a blueprint to help provide excellent results in the long run.
1,149 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Tuesday a total of 1,149.65 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,932,537, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,680.98), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%
In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
Comments / 0