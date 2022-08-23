Read full article on original website
One person died in Kossuth County crash
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a car accident north of Livermore Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at 6:58 p.m. Desiman Stone Jr., 19, was traveling northbound on Ohio Ave. in Humboldt County and allegedly ran a stop sign at the county line. Stone continued north on […]
KCCI.com
Iowa man rescued from grain bin
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — One man is lucky to be alive after getting trapped in a grain bin Friday morning. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene at 11:16 a.m. All emergency services in the county responded. At about 12:36 p.m., the man was rescued. The...
KCCI.com
Drivers on rural roads in Iowa asked to pay attention at uncontrolled crossings
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office shared images from a two-vehicle accident between a truck and a livestock trailer Tuesday on Facebook. The sheriff's office said in the post that the crash occurred at an uncontrolled intersection in a rural area south of Zearing. No one...
myaustinminnesota.com
Iowa man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Monday
An Iowa man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup pulling a camper trailer and being driven by 67-year old Gregory George Wall of Sioux City, Iowa was southbound on I-35 at approximately 1:52 p.m. Monday afternoon when he lost control of the vehicle, entered the southbound ditch and rolled at milepost 24 in Geneva Township.
algonaradio.com
KIMT
19-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in north central Iowa
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - A 19-year-old man was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Kossuth County. The Iowa State Patrol said Desiman Stone Jr. died in the crash in the 1000 block of 150th St. near the Kossuth and Humboldt county line. Authorities said he ran a stop sign...
kicdam.com
Second Person Sentenced in Palo Alto County Murder Case
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The second person charged in a 2020 Palo Alto County murder case has been sentenced to several years in prison. 23-year-old Brice Colling will spend ten years behind bars after changing his plea to guilty in exchange for his first degree murder charge being reduced to voluntary manslaughter.
KIMT
Gun and drug charges filed against Hancock County man
GARNER, Iowa – Gun and drug charges have been filed against a Hancock County man. Larry Wayne Robbins, 65 of Goodell, is accused of control of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Law enforcement...
nwestiowa.com
Driver clocked at 116 mph, jailed for OWI
PRIMGHAR—A 23-year-old Spirit Lake man was arrested about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near Primghar on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, reckless driving and speeding. The arrest of Walker Allen Buck stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Malibu clocked at 116 in a...
Iowa Man Charged in Murder of Woman Whose Skull Was Found on Stick
Iowa authorities have made an arrest in the case of a woman whose skull was found some seven months before she was reported missing by her family. 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore (photo above) of Osage has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Bradbury of Mason City. According...
People
KBUR
Man arrested in Minnesota a suspect in attempted bank robbery in northern Iowa
Kossuth County, IA- Authorities in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota have announced the arrest of a suspect in a string of break-ins and thefts over the past few weeks. Radio Iowa reports that someone tried to steal an ATM from inside a bank in Ledyard early last Thursday. The Kossuth...
Northern Iowa crash leaves one dead, two injured
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were injured and one person died in a crash in Buffalo Center Saturday afternoon. Law enforcement and emergency crew personnel responded to a report of a crash at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of 20th Ave. and 460th Street. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Dean Balvance, […]
Iowa State Daily
4,000 people lose power in west Ames
About 4,000 people lost their power at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Ames. Ames Electric Crews are responding to the power outage connected to the Mortensen Road substation, according to the city. Those who lost their power should be repowered soon, according to the city. This is the second outage of...
1380kcim.com
Jefferson Police Department Arrests Two Subjects Wanted On Outstanding Greene County Warrants
A Jefferson woman was taken into custody earlier this week on outstanding warrants, which also led to the arrest of a second subject. At approximately 12:24 a.m. Monday, officers with the Jefferson Police Department visited a home in the 500 block of N. Olive Street to locate an individual wanted on Greene County warrants. As a result of the check, 29-year-old Hayley Lynn Brown was arrested for assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts causing bodily injury, serious misdemeanors, and two counts of interference with official acts, simple misdemeanors. These charges stem from an incident with law enforcement on Aug. 15. During the interaction, 41-year-old Matthew Lee Hurley was arrested for interference with official acts for alleging impeding law enforcement’s investigation into Brown’s whereabouts. Both individuals were booked into the Greene County jail and later released.
kiwaradio.com
Top Iowa Democrats Say Spirit Lake Schools’ Gun Plan Is Devastating
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that...
Iowa Lake Tests Over 10 Times Acceptable Limit For E. Coli
The biggest natural lake in Iowa has tested positive for a very high level of E. Coli. According to KCCI, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found that Spirit Lake in northwest Iowa by Okoboji contained over 10 times the acceptable limit of the E. Coli bacteria. The DNR says...
yourfortdodge.com
A Mistrial is Declared in Fort Dodge First Degree Murder Trial
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) After two and a half years of waiting for the man who killed their loved one to stand trial, the family and friends of Angela McLeod will have to wait even longer. In a Webster County Courtroom today District Court Judge Angela Doyle declared...
You Know Okoboji, Iowa. How About Okobojo, South Dakota?
Okoboji, Iowa is one of the favorite vacation destinations in the Upper Midwest. Millions have visited there over the year, boating, camping, swimming, and relaxing. A great place to take your family or friends. Okobojo, South Dakota? Well, not so much. But there was a day when people (OK, not...
KGLO News
Mason City woman pleads guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
MASON CITY — A deferred judgment is being recommended for a Mason City woman who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing over $2000 of benefits while working at a local store. A criminal complaint accused 43-year-old Shanna Askildson of committing theft of property from Mills Fleet Farm by letting her family and friends not pay for property at the register and using her phone number for rewards when customers did not have their rewards accounts available so she could earn money toward property in the store.
