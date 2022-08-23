Read full article on original website
Charges filed in deadly KC-area crash into a woman sitting at hotel
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman has been charged in the death of a woman who was sitting on curb at a Lee's Summit hotel parking lot on Wednesday, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Camden E. Hager, 23, faces a charges of Driving While Intoxicated --...
Kansas deputies improvise, rescue kitten from cistern
OSAGE COUNTY—On Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a different type of call, according to the Osage County Sheriff's office. Deputies learned that a kitten that had fallen into a 30-foot-deep cistern. With assistance from Osage County Fire District #1 - Carbondale Fire, Osage County EMS, and the homeowner, first...
Police capture wanted Kansas ATM theft suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made a second arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Thursday, police located 43-year-old Michael E. Frink of Topeka in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just after 5a.m. August 11, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications...
Kansas City-area man admits firing fatal shot at victim on the ground
KANSAS CITY— A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Independence on Sunday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday. Jayvon D. Rabb, 23, Independence, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records filed today,...
Police ID Kansas City-area man who died in officer shooting
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A 28-year-old suburban Kansas City man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers who were trying to arrest him, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Michael Saunders, of Blue Springs, died in the shooting Tuesday afternoon. Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz said...
Police find stolen property, firearms and drugs at Kan. home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a drug bust. On Monday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the 1700 Block SE Morrison Street, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell.
Now That’s Rural: Dirck Hoagland, Black Herefords
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. Let’s visit a birthplace – not of a president or a general, but the birthplace of a cattle breed. Today we’ll learn more about an innovative family that helped develop a new breed of cattle in rural Kansas. Last week...
⚾ Witt homers in late rally to lead Royals past Dbacks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. homered during Kansas City's five-run rally in the seventh inning, leading Brady Singer and the Royals over the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 Wednesday night. Arizona starter Zac Gallen extended his shutout streak to 27 1/3 innings, leaving after the sixth with a...
🏈 Chiefs face brutal schedule amid changes on offense, defense
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nobody could blame Patrick Mahomes for not knowing what to expect when the Pro Bowl quarterback walked onto the field for the season opener a year ago behind an entirely rebuilt Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line. It wound up being one of the best...
🏈 Chiefs honor Dawson, beat Packers in preseason finale
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes gazed over the first-team Kansas City offense Thursday night, lined up before him as if members of a choir, and together the Chiefs took a poignant penalty to honor Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson. Then they beat the Green Bay Packers...
