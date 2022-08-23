ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, KS

Hays Post

Kansas deputies improvise, rescue kitten from cistern

OSAGE COUNTY—On Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a different type of call, according to the Osage County Sheriff's office. Deputies learned that a kitten that had fallen into a 30-foot-deep cistern. With assistance from Osage County Fire District #1 - Carbondale Fire, Osage County EMS, and the homeowner, first...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Police capture wanted Kansas ATM theft suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made a second arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Thursday, police located 43-year-old Michael E. Frink of Topeka in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just after 5a.m. August 11, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications...
AUBURN, KS
Hays Post

Police find stolen property, firearms and drugs at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a drug bust. On Monday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the 1700 Block SE Morrison Street, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Now That’s Rural: Dirck Hoagland, Black Herefords

Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. Let’s visit a birthplace – not of a president or a general, but the birthplace of a cattle breed. Today we’ll learn more about an innovative family that helped develop a new breed of cattle in rural Kansas. Last week...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Hays Post

⚾ Witt homers in late rally to lead Royals past Dbacks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. homered during Kansas City's five-run rally in the seventh inning, leading Brady Singer and the Royals over the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 Wednesday night. Arizona starter Zac Gallen extended his shutout streak to 27 1/3 innings, leaving after the sixth with a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Community Policy