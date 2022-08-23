ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta Rapper Identified As Suspect In Shooting Of 3-Year-Old

Atlanta police arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a 3-year-old child. Kentavious Wright was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang participation, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children. Wright, also known as rapper Dirty Tay, is reportedly signed to Lil...
ATLANTA, GA
#Georgia#Midtown Atlanta#Airport Security#Condominium#Violent Crime
ABC News

2 killed, 1 hurt in Atlanta shootings; woman in custody

Two people have been killed and one was injured in shootings at two locations in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood on Monday afternoon, Atlanta police said. Police said a suspect is in custody. This comes after police said they were searching for an unknown woman in connection with the shootings. Police shared...
ATLANTA, GA
Action News Jax

Atlanta triple shooting: Suspected shooter, victims identified

ATLANTA — Police arrested a woman at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday evening, about two hours after authorities said that she killed two people and injured a third in shootings at two separate midtown addresses, WSB-TV reported. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces charges including two counts of murder, four...
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

PHOTOS: Georgia suspects found with over 2k pounds of meth in large construction pipes

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Georgia suspects were found with over 2,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine stored in black corrugated construction pipes, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 12, Meriwether County deputies found a large delivery of pipes on the lawn of a local resident. Investigation revealed 2,480 pounds of meth […]
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Police: 4 people injured when gun goes off inside Georgia Walmart

LOVEJOY, Ga. — Above video: Footage from the scene. A gun went off inside a Georgia Walmart, injuring four people. It happened at a store in Lovejoy, in Clayton County. Police say Michael Walton, 29, mishandled a gun and it discharged inside the Tara Boulevard location. The bullet hit...
LOVEJOY, GA

