Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Rapper Identified As Suspect In Shooting Of 3-Year-Old
Atlanta police arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a 3-year-old child. Kentavious Wright was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang participation, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children. Wright, also known as rapper Dirty Tay, is reportedly signed to Lil...
Henry County identifies alleged suspect in warehouse shooting that injured 3
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — The Henry County Police Department arrested a suspect in Thursday’s Henry County warehouse shooting, where three people were shot. Police said they arrested 23-year-old Jasmine Hollis of McDonough on Thursday afternoon. On Thursday, the department said they responded to reports of multiple people shot...
WJCL
Who set fire to a Georgia Walmart? Authorities investigating cause of fire that injured 3 cops
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Police in Georgia are investigating a fire at a Walmart they say was intentionally set. According to Peachtree City Police, first responders arrived to the Walmart on West Highway 54 Wednesday night after a fire started at the store. "The Peachtree City Fire Department, with...
Teenage murder suspect arrested at DeKalb County fast food restaurant
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man deputies say was wanted for shooting and killing a teenager last month has been arrested. Deputies say 19-year-old Tremale Leeshon Hester was arrested on Tuesday and charged with malice murder for the death of 17-year-old Isaiah Artis. The Lithonia resident was...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta rapper Paper Lovee sentenced for alleged gun possession following chase on Ga. 400, prosecutors say
ATLANTA - An Atlanta rapper will face prison time after he was convicted of attempting to throw a bag with a loaded gun over an interstate guardrail after fleeing from police on Georgia Highway 400. Ibnisa Durr, better known by the stage name Paper Lovee, was sentenced to seven years...
Midtown shooting suspect gets into tense exchange with judge during 1st appearance
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — New video showed a tense exchange with between a judge and the woman accused of killing two people and injuring a third person. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington watched the exchange during Raissa Kengne’s first appearance in court Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Prosecutor to dismiss charges against Atlanta police officers involved in fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks
CNN — A Georgia special prosecutor announced Tuesday that murder and assault charges will be dismissed against two Atlanta police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in June 2020, saying the officers acted reasonably in response to a deadly threat. “Both acted as reasonable officers would...
‘She was calm:’ Taxi driver describes suspected midtown shooter after driving her to airport
ATLANTA — Taxi cab driver Giles Patrick Manido says he never thought he would be part of a breaking news story, but when he picked up a woman on Monday afternoon, that’s exactly where he found himself. He told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln on Monday afternoon that he...
ABC News
2 killed, 1 hurt in Atlanta shootings; woman in custody
Two people have been killed and one was injured in shootings at two locations in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood on Monday afternoon, Atlanta police said. Police said a suspect is in custody. This comes after police said they were searching for an unknown woman in connection with the shootings. Police shared...
MISSING: Atlanta woman believed to be abducted may be in the Columbus area
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from the Midtown Apartment Complex on July 30. The family of the possibly abducted woman believes that she may be in the area of Columbus, Georgia, or Upson, Georgia. According to the Atlanta Police […]
Suspect identified in Midtown shooting that killed 2, injured another
ATLANTA — An official source with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has identified the suspect accused of killing two people inside of a Midtown condominium Monday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 has learned the suspect, Raissa Kengne was arrested by...
Neighbors, police react after 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting inside Johns Creek home, police say
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — One person is dead, one person is injured, and another is in police custody after a shooting in a Johns Creek neighborhood on Tuesday morning. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Johns Creek on Tuesday afternoon, where neighbors described a haunting scene. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
2 Victims killed in Midtown shooting identified, 1 recovering at hospital, sources say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have identified the two victims who were killed in a shooting inside of a Midtown condo building. Victims have been identified as Michael Shinners, 60, of Alpharetta and 41-year-old Wesley Freeman of Atlanta, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Channel 2′s Larry Spruill.
Atlanta triple shooting: Suspected shooter, victims identified
ATLANTA — Police arrested a woman at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday evening, about two hours after authorities said that she killed two people and injured a third in shootings at two separate midtown addresses, WSB-TV reported. Raissa Kengne, 34, faces charges including two counts of murder, four...
PHOTOS: Georgia suspects found with over 2k pounds of meth in large construction pipes
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Georgia suspects were found with over 2,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine stored in black corrugated construction pipes, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 12, Meriwether County deputies found a large delivery of pipes on the lawn of a local resident. Investigation revealed 2,480 pounds of meth […]
WMAZ
Georgia deputy charged with DUI after crash in patrol car, troopers say
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy was taken into custody after he crashed his patrol car and was charged with driving under the influence. Georgia state troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Monday involving a Heard County deputy in his marked patrol car on Coweta Heard Road in Coweta County.
WJCL
Parents furious after Georgia district reports 2 school bus driver DUI arrests in a week
ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) -- Several parents in Pickens County are furious with the school district after two bus drivers were arrested for DUI. Ashley Wilson said her daughter is afraid to ride the school bus after what happened last week. “She was frantically screaming and hollering, and you could hear...
wtoc.com
Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
WJCL
Police: 4 people injured when gun goes off inside Georgia Walmart
LOVEJOY, Ga. — Above video: Footage from the scene. A gun went off inside a Georgia Walmart, injuring four people. It happened at a store in Lovejoy, in Clayton County. Police say Michael Walton, 29, mishandled a gun and it discharged inside the Tara Boulevard location. The bullet hit...
10-month-old tests positive for multiple drugs; parents arrested, police say
JOHNS CREEK, Ga — Two people are in police custody after their 10-month-old baby tested positive for three drugs. Johns Creek police said they got a call in July about a sick baby that had to be administered Narcan. Urine tests and blood test from the baby showed that...
