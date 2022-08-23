PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 in the East Valley will be closed again this weekend for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The freeway will be closed from U.S. 60 to the Loop 202 Santan Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for paving, sign installation and other project work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

