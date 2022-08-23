Read full article on original website
Live Wheel of Fortune show spinning into Arizona casino this fall
PHOENIX — The Wheel of Fortune is coming to Maricopa this fall, giving guests an interactive game show experience. The “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is scheduled to premiere at Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino on Nov. 4-5. Guests will have the chance to audition the day of the...
Arizona Humane Society offering free adoptions on Saturday
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoptions on Saturday in honor of NBCUniversal’s monthlong Clear the Shelters campaign. About 200 dogs, cats and other animals are available for adoptions at AHS’ two locations. All pets are spayed or neutered, are up to date on...
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Aug. 26-28
PHOENIX — It’s a busy weekend of music in metro Phoenix, farmers markets continue and some community movie events are scheduled. Here are some of the biggest events around the Valley. Phoenix. Day: Friday. Time: 6:30 p.m. Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion (2121 N. 83rd Ave.) Day: Friday. Time: 7...
Queen Creek breaks ground on new 85-acre Frontier Family Park
PHOENIX — Construction on a new 85-acre community park in Queen Creek is underway after the town broke ground on Tuesday. Frontier Family Park is scheduled to open to the public by the end of 2023 with a recreation and aquatic center slated to open in 2024, according to a press release.
Chandler adds Juneteenth as paid holiday for city employees
PHOENIX – An East Valley suburb has joined the list of Phoenix-area communities recognizing Juneteenth as a city holiday. The Chandler City Council voted last week to make Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., the city’s 11th paid holiday. Public libraries, parks, recreation and...
Inaugural Zona Music Festival bringing slew of top indie acts to downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX – Downtown Phoenix will be transformed into indie pop/rock heaven later this year when the inaugural Zona Music Festival takes over Margaret T. Hance Park for two days. Beach House, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Tegan and Sara, and Japanese Breakfast have top billing for the Dec. 3-4 event.
Homeless resources available during 1-day event in Phoenix on Tuesday
PHOENIX — The Human Services Campus near downtown Phoenix is hosting a one-day event to provide resource opportunities to unsheltered people on Tuesday. “Project Connect” intends to share housing services, benefits, identification and other basic needs to those experiencing homelessness, according to a press release. Professionals who provide...
Tempe-based Carvana opens newest car vending machine in Glendale
GLENDALE — A tall glass structure with cars inside may draw the attention of drivers on a West Valley freeway. It’s Tempe-based Carvana’s newest car vending machine. The eight-stories tall building can hold up to 31 vehicles. It’s near the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and Bell Road in Glendale, just west of the Arrowhead Towne Center mall.
Father accused of kidnapping 6-month-old boy in Scottsdale caught in Flagstaff
PHOENIX – A 6-month-old boy was safely recovered in Flagstaff on Wednesday after his father allegedly kidnapped him in Scottsdale, authorities said. Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano, 19, is accused of taking the child from his ex-girlfriend and threatening to harm him if she didn’t meet him in Flagstaff, the Scottsdale Police Department said Thursday.
4th grader found with gun at metro Phoenix charter school
PHOENIX — A fourth-grader was found with a gun Thursday at a metro Phoenix charter school, authorities said. Staff at Legacy Traditional School’s Queen Creek campus isolated the child at about 8:20 a.m., according to the Queen Creek Police Department. Officers responded to the school near Ironwood Drive...
Resources for unsheltered to be available at Phoenix event next week
PHOENIX — The Human Services Campus near downtown Phoenix is hosting a one-day event to provide resource opportunities to unsheltered people on Tuesday. Project Connect intends to share housing services, benefits, identification and other basic needs to those experiencing homelessness, according to a press release. Professionals who provide housing,...
Sprouts to have location at redeveloped Papago Plaza in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — Grocery chain Sprouts will open a store with a two-story parking garage at the redeveloped Papago Plaza in Scottsdale. Construction on the Valley-based supermarket’s 23,000-square-foot location on the southwest corner of Scottsdale and McDowell roads is expected to begin early next year and is expected to open in 2024.
Eastbound I-10 in East Valley closed this weekend for more Broadway Curve work
PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 in the East Valley will be closed again this weekend for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The freeway will be closed from U.S. 60 to the Loop 202 Santan Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for paving, sign installation and other project work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Monsoon storms could douse parts of Phoenix area during Wednesday drive home
PHOENIX – Another round of monsoon storms is expected to hit metro Phoenix on Wednesday, possibly creating hazardous driving conditions during the post-work rush hour. National Weather Service meteorologist Isaac Smith said there was a 40%-50% chance for rain in the Valley this evening, with activity expected between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
1 woman killed, another injured in shooting near Phoenix airport
PHOENIX – One woman was killed and another injured in a shooting Thursday night near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Washington and 24th streets, just north of the airport, around 9:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Friday morning.
Last feline of defense: Arizona Humane Society puts cats to work against rodents
PHOENIX — Need some help against rodents? The Arizona Humane Society has some four-legged friends that could provide assistance. The shelter’s Working Cats program has placed about 200 felines this year into roles where they control warehouse, ranch, mill or barn rodent and pest populations. That includes Gravy,...
Recipients of Grand Canyon University’s foster care scholarships move onto campus
PHOENIX — Nearly seven months after Grand Canyon University and the state announced the school would provide full-ride scholarships to students in the foster care system, recipients began moving onto campus Wednesday. April Ciarametaro is one of the 11 Fostering Futures Scholarship recipients for the fall semester. Ciarametaro entered...
Flash flood washes out eastbound I-10 heading into Arizona
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
Eastbound Loop 202 in Chandler reopens after dump truck crashes, overturns
PHOENIX — The Eastbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway in Chandler reopened Wednesday evening after a dump truck crashed and overturned which led to a closure, officials said. The freeway was closed at Price Road at about 12:20 p.m. after the truck spilled asphalt on the road, according to...
Silver Alert canceled after police find missing Phoenix man
PHOENIX — Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Wednesday afternoon after the subject, who’d been missing since Monday, was found safe. Thomas Holland, 54, was located by patrol officer and taken for medical and mental evaluation, the Phoenix Police Department said. He hadn’t been seen since just before...
