Kansas City, MO

Police search for suspect following Monday shooting that killed man in Kansas City

By Andrea Klick
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

One man is dead following a shooting Monday night in Kansas City, according to police.

Police responded just after 9 p.m. to the 5000 block of Olive Street and found a man inside a home who had been shot, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department , said.

Officers did CPR until emergency medical crews arrived, Foreman said. The crews took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information is available. Detectives and crime scene personnel are searching for witnesses and processing evidence from the scene.

This was the 109th killing in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star , which includes fatal police shootings. There were 99 homicides at this time last year .

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Up to a $25,000 is available leading to an arrest in this case.

