Community Coins Lead The Adoption Of Crypto: Big Eyes Coin Aims To Raise $50 Million And Join The Ranks Of Dogecoin And Uniswap

Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
How Animoca Brands Raised $45 Million To Expand Web3 Business
According to a press release, Animoca Brands Japan, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands Corporation Limited, will expand its Web3 business. The company recently completed a $45 million funding round, setting its valuation at $500 million, with the MUFG Bank and Animoca Brands Corporation. The funds will be used to explore...
bitcoinist.com
3 Metrics Signal Crypto Bloodbath May not Be Over – Tokens Set to Run in the Opposite Direction
Since Bitcoin reached its all-time high in November 2021, it has crashed by 73% and dragged the rest of the crypto market with it. A few signs show that the crypto crash hasn’t reached the bottom, but the good news is that some coins are indicating a potential price pump.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Vs Ripple Vs Tamadoge: What Can $1 Do for You?
The DeFi space continues to bring up disruptive innovations that cut across different industries and economies. The internet community has continued to show its solidarity with decentralised economy and finance (DeFi). In the last two years, more than $50 billion has been locked in DeFi protocols across more than 13 blockchain networks.
bitcoinist.com
Will Ripple Ever Reach $1? It Will but Not Before These Other Crypto
Ripple (XRP) was once the third biggest coin in the cryptocurrency space and has been a staple in the top 10 since it was launched in 2017 – offering a faster and more energy-efficient alternative to BTC. It reached an all-time high of nearly $3.50 in the 2018 bull...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Pugglit Inu Is The Meme Token Set To Revolutionize Cryptocurrency Exchange With A Use Case That Could Put It Ahead Of Radio Caca V2 and Cardano
Meme tokens in the crypto industry are not revered as much as other tokens from DeFi, web 3.0, NFTs, and metaverse projects. It is due to the ecosystems most meme tokens come from, as they usually have no use case or real-life application. However, meme tokens have been hitting the coin market with at least one use case as of late, but they’re still plagued with issues that Pugglit Inu (PUGT) was created to solve.
bitcoinist.com
Tron Uses Nearly 100% Less Energy Than Bitcoin and Ethereum, Study Shows
Tron beats top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum in the energy saving department, new research shows. Web3 has gained a very poor reputation in the field of environmental protection and sustainable development. This is mostly attributable to blockchains like Ethereum and Bitcoin, whose protocols demand enormous amounts of energy. Recent study...
bitcoinist.com
Why This Former SEC Chair Thinks Crypto Is Coming To Legacy Finance
Former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton recently gave an interview discussing the state of crypto regulations in the country. Many top companies in this industry have been asking for a robust framework from authorities in the U.S., but the SEC and others might be under-delivering. Speaking at...
bitcoinist.com
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Casino & Crypto Gambling Sites in 2022
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and cryptocurrencies are one of the most innovative and best performing assets in the past 10 years. It’s underlying technology, use cases, and features have attracted millions of users looking for financial independences and access to its ecosystems full of endless possibilities. This has prompted many experts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
3 DAO Tokens to Help You with the Crypto Crash: Adirize DAO, ApeCoin, and Aave
In this period, when the cryptocurrency market starts to give positive signals, it can be assumed that the uptrend on many altcoins will start relatively soon. In particular, cryptocurrency markets offer ideal long-term investment opportunities, allowing investors to expand their portfolios. While users expect high profitability by turning to well-established...
bitcoinist.com
KuCoin Ventures Announces Investment in Pixie，a web3 version of TikTok and Instagram
Victoria, Seychelles – KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, announced that its venture capital arm KuCoin Ventures makes a strategic investment in Pixie, the world’s first fully functional crypto-based photo and video sharing social network in Web3 with the SocialFi concept. Pixie is an entertaining social media...
bitcoinist.com
Celsius Drags Custody Provider To Court Over $17 Million In Crypto
Celsius has been one of the most prominent crypto companies to crash in the recent bear market. The crypto lender had been caught in the crossfire of the LUNA crash and was eventually unable to pay users their deposited funds after making some bad bets. Now, as the company continues to go through the motions of liquidation proceedings, it has dragged a crypto custody provider over millions of dollars in crypto that it owes.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Whales Reduce Shiba Inu Holdings By More Than 50%
Ethereum whales have been shedding some weight in the last couple of weeks. This time around, their focus has rested on the popular meme coin Shiba Inu, which continues to boast a very active community, but the price has refused to follow the same direction. Following the downtrend, Ethereum whales which have always seemed to be the biggest supporter of the cryptocurrency, have now reduced their bags by a large margin.
PETS・
bitcoinist.com
Why Amazing Bullish Predictions Drive The Sandbox, Neo, and GryffinDAO
The cryptocurrency market itself is amazing for buyers looking to multiply their wealth. Different from traditional stocks and equities, crypto coins combine income earning with usability and varied Web 3.0 experience. Though the crypto winter is holding off the burgeoning coin market in 2022, experts are optimistic in their forecasts for a quick revival and massive growth. Crypto coins, such as The Sandbox (SAND) and Neo (NEO), have already shown their bullish trends. GryffinDAO (DAO), a new cryptocurrency, has similar anticipation built around its presales.
bitcoinist.com
Two Crypto Tokens You Should Consider Buying: Decentraland and HachiFi
Numerous platforms are striving to keep their cryptocurrency prices stable in the wake of the recent record crypto crash. Additionally, there is added pressure for popular crypto tokens like Decentraland (MANA) to expand their use cases to draw in new users. As it might appear, as soon as HachiFi (HACHI), a new NFT-based token, joins the cryptocurrency market, the pressure is becoming more intense day by day.
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Ethereum (ETH) Are The Top Picks Of Crypto Enthusiasts
Together, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have a larger market cap than Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), Cosmos (ATOM), Stellar (XLM), and Tron combined. What makes these digital assets stand so far above the heads of their competitors?. Actually, Bitcoin and Ethereum each have their...
bitcoinist.com
BAYC NFTs Dropping to 8-Months Low – New NFT Projects Shaping Industry Future
The hype around Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs seems to have cooled off, and that’s evident by its floor price continuing to drop. The platform’s native token, ApeCoin, has also struggled to make higher lows and its current price has plummeted 81% from the all-time high set in April 2022.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto News Today – Comparing The Use Cases Of Solana and Stakenomics
Many experts believe that the introduction of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency is a giant leap in human evolution. For some time now, blockchain has proven to be the solution to the old way of handling financial transactions. With blockchain technology, we don’t have to rely on financial intermediaries to process transactions. Instead, the entire transaction will be processed between two parties seamlessly. This technology has also simplified the transfer of ownership and ensures that financial systems are more transparent.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto ATM Company Bitcoin Depot Bags SPAC Deal Worth $885 Million, Here’s What Next!
Bitcoin Depot, a fintech company which is the largest operator of cryptocurrency ATMs have decided to list itself on the Nasdaq index on Wall Street. According to Bitcoin Depot, this public listing shall occur with the help of a merger through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) GSR II Meteora Acquisition Group (GRSM).
bitcoinist.com
BudBlockz Looks to Build a Community like DOGE
Dogecoin (DOGE) famously started as a joke but is now one of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market. Its success is the result of multiple factors, but the chief driver is the community that formed around it. This is a concept that other cryptos, like the new token BudBlockz (BLUNT), are now embracing and building upon.
Comments / 0