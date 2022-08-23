ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray, ND

Produced Water Spill in Williams County Larger Than First Reported

Bismarck, ND (KEYZ) State regulators are investigating the spill of oilfield wastewater from a broken pipeline in northwestern North Dakota. The pipeline’s owner, Hess Corporation, reported the saltwater spill approximately eight miles northwest of Ray initially on August 15 but by Monday, August 22 had revised their report to regulators to indicate that the pipeline is believed to have begun leaking on July 21.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Ray, ND
Industry
Energy Industry
