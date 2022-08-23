Read full article on original website
Katrina Coffman
3d ago
I'm pretty sure the terrorists still have not been held accountable. but screw those businesses who had to leave or rebuild because insurance wont cover acts of terrorism. at least those Jan 6th people are in solitary confinement and committing suicide. the left is the side of empathy....
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"TaxBuzzWaukegan, IL
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Shooting At Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois Left 3 People InjuredBri HGurnee, IL
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
REPUBLISHED: We Witnessed Kenosha Burn Last Night [LIVE VIDEO & PHOTOS]
We are republishing articles from the Kenosha riots to remind voters what occurred that week. Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes, and Josh Kaul – as well as weak local leadership – must be held accountable for surrendering the city to a criminal mob. We were there. We witnessed a...
REPUBLISHED: Watch as Kenosha Arson Suspects Start Fire That Destroys Business
We are republishing articles from the Kenosha riots to remind voters what occurred that week. Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes, and Josh Kaul – as well as weak local leadership – must be held accountable for surrendering the city to a criminal mob. We were there. We witnessed a...
5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
Remembering the Kenosha riots: ‘It didn’t have to be this way’
MADISON — The first night of the Kenosha riots, two years ago today, was bad. But things were about to get much worse. A lot of Kenosha residents and business owners understood that. It’s a shame Gov. Tony Evers didn’t. But then again, the governor was too...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday
MUKWONAGO — On Tuesday at approximately 12 a.m., a Mukwonago police officer spoke to mothers Sandra Kos and Kim Kelley about their two 14-year-old children, who were missing. According to Kelley, who lives in Oconomowoc, she took her son Jesse Kelley to Mukwonago to attend a school appointment. On...
10 Best Day Trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Got a day or two to spare on your Milwaukee trip? Take some time to check out the best day trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With beautiful scenery, bustling cities, and even inland beaches within driving distance, you’ll find plenty to enjoy around Wisconsin’s largest city. Within easy reach...
Mental Health Complex to permanently close as County fully transitions to community-based care
The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Behavioral Health Services (BHS) announced on August 15 that the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex and Psychiatric Crisis Services (PCS), located for more than 40 years at 9455 W. Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa, would permanently close its doors September 9.
Judge grants defense motion to drop 6 counts against Waukesha parade suspect
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Thursday afternoon, a Waukesha County judge granted the defense motion to dismiss six counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle against Darrell Brooks. Wisconsin state law said a defendant can't have multiple punishments for the same crime, Judge Jennifer Dorow said. Brooks is...
Dozens in Kenosha gather to remember the unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Remembrances of the Kenosha unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake continue tonight, on Aug. 24, with a slide presentation. Dozens gathered at Civic Center Park, which was ground zero in Aug. of 2020. Two years later, Jacob Blake remains paralyzed from the...
Five people shot near State and Prospect in Racine
The Racine Police Department said it's investigating after five people were shot early Friday morning.
3 killed in semi, SUV crash in Wisconsin
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) - Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21, into the path of the eastbound semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
UPDATE: Plans for marijuana dispensary near Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrawn
RICHMOND, Ill. — Developers who planned to build a marijuana dispensary just steps from the Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrew their petition after public opposition, according to Richmond, Illinois officials. Neighbors told 12 News they were not fighting the dispensary itself, but the location on the road from Wisconsin. The proposed...
Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin
TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
‘Dog whistle politics’ in Illinois
Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. About Tuesday’s primary: Trump’s candidates keep chalking up wins, but the headwinds facing Democrats appear to have eased, via POLITICO. PROGRAMMING NOTE: Illinois Playbook won’t publish Monday, Aug. 29, to Monday, Sept. 5. We’ll be back on our normal schedule Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Concerned residents hope to form advisory group to track Superfund project at Wisconsin’s largest landfill
Orchard Ridge is just a half hour drive northwest of Milwaukee. The 725 acre complex accepts waste from neighboring Menomonee Falls as well as communities throughout Waukesha, Milwaukee, Washington, and Ozaukee counties. 58 acres of Orchard Ridge is deemed a “Superfund” site. It’s a term used by the U.S. Environmental...
Milwaukee officer shot, suspect killed himself
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was shot in the leg after a fleeing suspect shot himself. The incident happened near 11th and Keefe Avenue on Friday, Aug., 26 at 11:56 a.m. Milwaukee Police Chief, Jeffrey Norman said in a press conference that police were looking for an individual...
Green Alert: Racine man found safe
RACINE, Wis. - A Green Alert has been canceled for Robert Neal, 34, of Racine. He has been found safe. There was concern after he was last seen Aug. 23 at the Veteran's Outreach Center on Yout Street. At approximately 6:33 p.m. Robert was observed on camera leaving the Veteran's...
Wisconsin Traffic Stop Leads to Secret Compartment and $110K in Cocaine
What started as a "routine traffic stop" in Racine County, Wisconsin led to a massive drug bust north of the border. Back in June, the silver car shown in this video was pulled over for no front license plate and illegal window tint. The results of this traffic stop save lives, tons of them.
Blake’s uncle files lawsuit over Kenosha protest arrest
The uncle of a Black man shot by police in Kenosha in 2020 has filed a federal lawsuit alleging sheriff’s deputies unjustly arrested and tortured him during a protest over the incident. Justin Blake filed the action Tuesday in Milwaukee. He alleges that he was standing quietly outside the...
