RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and is no longer enrolled at the school. According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico this week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy. Kirkendoll transferred from New Mexico to Eastern Kentucky in January. His lawyer, Adele Burt Brown, did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Also charged in the Jan. 18 robbery was another former New Mexico player, Rayshawn Boyce.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 HOURS AGO