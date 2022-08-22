ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit Lake, IA

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners

Water softeners use salt to remove the contaminants they have filtered. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A northwest Iowa town plans to spend up to $10 million to enhance its drinking water treatment so that residents will cease their use of water softeners. Those in-home treatment systems — which...
EMMETSBURG, IA
Minnesota election administration explained: post-election checks

A poll worker at Martin Luther King Center in St. Paul on Election Day 2020. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. This is part of an occasional series on election administration. Read part 1, “Who does what?” Part 2, “Who can vote in Minnesota?” Part 3: “How and why polling places are computerized.” Part 4: “How absentee voting works.” Part 5: “Reconciliation.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Record number of public employees quit in Wisconsin last year

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin saw a mass exodus of public employees last year, and many of them simply quit. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a study Thursday that said 17,646 people left their jobs as part of "other separations" in 2021. “Though striking, this overall trend should not...
WISCONSIN STATE
Eastern Kentucky player charged with robbing postal carrier

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and is no longer enrolled at the school. According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico this week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy. Kirkendoll transferred from New Mexico to Eastern Kentucky in January. His lawyer, Adele Burt Brown, did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Also charged in the Jan. 18 robbery was another former New Mexico player, Rayshawn Boyce.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (five, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty)
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Beaches#Fertilizer#Water Contact#Dnr
North Dakota lawmakers question AG's office over cost overruns, deleted emails

(The Center Square) - North Dakota lawmakers were left with more questions than answers after building renovations ordered by the state attorney general’s office went almost $2 million over budget and emails related to the project were deleted. Deputy Attorney General Claire Ness told the Government Administrative Committee on...
POLITICS

