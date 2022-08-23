ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
cryptoslate.com

Crypto ATM operator Bitcoin Depot, marketplace WonderFi seek to go public on Nasdaq

US-based crypto ATM provider Bitcoin Depot has struck a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal of $855 million to aid its application for a Nasdaq listing by Q1 2023. Bitcoin Depot confirmed that it will go public following its special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC deal) with GSR II Mererora. A special-purpose acquisitions...
cryptoslate.com

Research: Diamond hands are at an all-time high

Determining the strength of the crypto market requires looking at more than just Bitcoin’s price. Addresses holding BTC as a long-term investment represent the foundation of the Bitcoin market and hold the fort in times of high volatility. The amount of BTC held as a long-term investment can be...
cryptoslate.com

BTC drops to near $20,700 after Fed Chair Powell’s speech

Bitcoin fell almost 5% to $ 20,822 after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at Jackson Hole on Aug. 26, saying that restoring inflation back to ideal levels will take time. Powell briefly spoke at the event and talked about the importance of price stability. He noted that price stability...
cryptoslate.com

Ripple continues overseas expansion with Tranglo to UAE

Crypto technology giant Ripple partnered with global payments firm Tranglo to expand Ripple’s On-Demand-Liquidity (ODL) solution to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), days after shaking hands with Latin American Bank Travelex to do the same for Brazil. Tranglo’s official Twitter account announced the new initiative by posting a Tweet...
cryptoslate.com

Animoca Brands’ Japanese unit bags $45M to promote NFTs

Hong Kong-based blockchain and gaming investment company Animoca Brands’ Japan subsidiary has raised $45 million at a pre-money valuation of $500 million, the parent company announced on August 26. Animoca Brands KK, the Japanese subsidiary, will use the fresh funds to secure licenses for popular intellectual properties, boost internal...
cryptoslate.com

Uniswap in talks with 7 lending protocols to ‘build NFT financialization’

Decentralized exchange Uniswap is in talks with seven NFT lending protocols, according to a tweet from its head of NFT product Scott Lewis. According to Lewis, Uniswap would work with each lending protocol to “solve for liquidity fragmentation and information asymmetry.” He added, “this is the first step to building NFT financialization.”
cryptoslate.com

Aurigami Minimizes Risks in Proactive Precaution with Risk DAO

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Dubai, UAE, 24th August, 2022, Chainwire — Aurigami has engaged Risk DAO to perform a comprehensive assessment of the protocol’s risk...
cryptoslate.com

X2Y2 implements flexible royalty option for buyers

NFT marketplace X2Y2 has moved to retain its customers by introducing an option that allows buyers set the royalty fee they wish to contribute to an NFT project. The NFT marketplace issued the update on Aug, 26, detailing how royalties on the platform will be distributed going forward. Royalties are...
cryptoslate.com

Polygon Founder Raises $50M for First VC Fund Built by Web3 Founders

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. New York City, NY, 25th August, 2022, Chainwire — Symbolic Capital has announced the launch of an oversubscribed $50M fund focused...
cryptoslate.com

Compound v3 “Comet” launched with support for single borrowing model

The third iteration of Compound called “Comet” will support single interest-bearing assets as the lending protocol undergoes a major upgrade. With the Compound community voting in support of version 3, the lending protocol announced its new features on Aug. 26. Compound v3 to feature a single borrowing model.
cryptoslate.com

Hoskinson shuts down talk of ‘hush-hush culture’ over stalled Vasil upgrade

Input Output (IO) CEO Charles Hoskinson shut down claims that Cardano operates within a “hush-hush culture.”. Hoskinson spoke out after developer Adam Dean publicly said the Vasil testnet is “catastrophically broken.” Meanwhile, Sebastien Guillemot shed light on his company culture experience and said Cardano devs are muzzled when talking about development roadblocks.
