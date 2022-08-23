Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Research: This metric shows who has been selling Bitcoin in the recent bear market relief rally
Measuring the economic activity of a market requires looking at more than just the total transaction volume, especially when it comes to assets as specific as Bitcoin. While the number of transactions and transaction volume are both affected by market swings, they aren’t good indicators of future performance. Given...
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
cryptoslate.com
Crypto ATM operator Bitcoin Depot, marketplace WonderFi seek to go public on Nasdaq
US-based crypto ATM provider Bitcoin Depot has struck a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal of $855 million to aid its application for a Nasdaq listing by Q1 2023. Bitcoin Depot confirmed that it will go public following its special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC deal) with GSR II Mererora. A special-purpose acquisitions...
cryptoslate.com
US has highest number of crypto owners, but Vietnam is top for percentage of ownership
Estimates from crypto business solutions firm Triple A showed the U.S. leading the way in crypto ownership, with 46 million owners — almost twice the amount of second-placed India’s 27.4 million. However, in terms of the percentage of crypto ownership, the U.S. ranks third, with 13.7%. In comparison,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Down 81%, Should Investors Buy and Hold Upstart Stock?
Fintech stocks have been squashed so far in 2022, leaving behind several promising buying opportunities for long-term investors.
cryptoslate.com
Binance will refund users affected by potential Ethereum fork after the Merge
With the Ethereum merge expected to take place between Sept. 10 and Sept. 20, Binance said it will refund users affected by a potential fork of the Ethereum chain an equal amount of their ETH holdings. Binance announced on Aug. 25, its plan to support and protect users’ funds regardless...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Diamond hands are at an all-time high
Determining the strength of the crypto market requires looking at more than just Bitcoin’s price. Addresses holding BTC as a long-term investment represent the foundation of the Bitcoin market and hold the fort in times of high volatility. The amount of BTC held as a long-term investment can be...
cryptoslate.com
BTC drops to near $20,700 after Fed Chair Powell’s speech
Bitcoin fell almost 5% to $ 20,822 after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at Jackson Hole on Aug. 26, saying that restoring inflation back to ideal levels will take time. Powell briefly spoke at the event and talked about the importance of price stability. He noted that price stability...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptoslate.com
Ripple continues overseas expansion with Tranglo to UAE
Crypto technology giant Ripple partnered with global payments firm Tranglo to expand Ripple’s On-Demand-Liquidity (ODL) solution to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), days after shaking hands with Latin American Bank Travelex to do the same for Brazil. Tranglo’s official Twitter account announced the new initiative by posting a Tweet...
cryptoslate.com
Behind Waves USDN depeg and how Sasha Ivanov worked to restore the peg by taking on $500M in debt
CryptoSlate’s Akiba spoke with Waves founder Sasha Ivanov to talk about USDN, Waves, Terra contagion, and algorithmic stablecoins in general. Watch this exclusive interview to hear Sasha’s view on the state of web3 and what it felt like to take on $500M in debt to attempt to save his creation.
cryptoslate.com
Animoca Brands’ Japanese unit bags $45M to promote NFTs
Hong Kong-based blockchain and gaming investment company Animoca Brands’ Japan subsidiary has raised $45 million at a pre-money valuation of $500 million, the parent company announced on August 26. Animoca Brands KK, the Japanese subsidiary, will use the fresh funds to secure licenses for popular intellectual properties, boost internal...
cryptoslate.com
Uniswap in talks with 7 lending protocols to ‘build NFT financialization’
Decentralized exchange Uniswap is in talks with seven NFT lending protocols, according to a tweet from its head of NFT product Scott Lewis. According to Lewis, Uniswap would work with each lending protocol to “solve for liquidity fragmentation and information asymmetry.” He added, “this is the first step to building NFT financialization.”
cryptoslate.com
Aurigami Minimizes Risks in Proactive Precaution with Risk DAO
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Dubai, UAE, 24th August, 2022, Chainwire — Aurigami has engaged Risk DAO to perform a comprehensive assessment of the protocol’s risk...
cryptoslate.com
X2Y2 implements flexible royalty option for buyers
NFT marketplace X2Y2 has moved to retain its customers by introducing an option that allows buyers set the royalty fee they wish to contribute to an NFT project. The NFT marketplace issued the update on Aug, 26, detailing how royalties on the platform will be distributed going forward. Royalties are...
cryptoslate.com
Polygon Founder Raises $50M for First VC Fund Built by Web3 Founders
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. New York City, NY, 25th August, 2022, Chainwire — Symbolic Capital has announced the launch of an oversubscribed $50M fund focused...
cryptoslate.com
Compound v3 “Comet” launched with support for single borrowing model
The third iteration of Compound called “Comet” will support single interest-bearing assets as the lending protocol undergoes a major upgrade. With the Compound community voting in support of version 3, the lending protocol announced its new features on Aug. 26. Compound v3 to feature a single borrowing model.
cryptoslate.com
Cardano developers working to bring Vasil hard fork to mainnet – IOHK latest update
Cardano (ADA) parent Input Output said the Vasil hard fork is almost here, and developers are working to bring it to the mainnet. According to IOHK, 40% of the stake pool operators are now running the version 1.35.3 node — a sign that the network is halfway through the upgrade since the hard fork’s threshold is 75%.
cryptoslate.com
Hoskinson shuts down talk of ‘hush-hush culture’ over stalled Vasil upgrade
Input Output (IO) CEO Charles Hoskinson shut down claims that Cardano operates within a “hush-hush culture.”. Hoskinson spoke out after developer Adam Dean publicly said the Vasil testnet is “catastrophically broken.” Meanwhile, Sebastien Guillemot shed light on his company culture experience and said Cardano devs are muzzled when talking about development roadblocks.
cryptoslate.com
Federal Reserve Chair urges everyone to factor inflation into financial decisions during Jackson Hole speech
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell urged households and businesses to factor inflation into financial decisions as it will take time and effort to return inflation to ideal levels. Powell made the remarks in a speech during the annual economic policy conference in Jackson Hole. According to a Baron’s report, markets...
cryptoslate.com
Binance clarifies it froze Baking Bad corporate account due to law enforcement request, locked assets in agency custody
Binance said it froze Tezos (XTZ) tool contributor Baking Bad’s corporate account because of a law enforcement request and said that Baking Bad is aware of the issue behind the freeze as it was notified multiple times. Binance made the statement in response to allegations that it had frozen...
Comments / 0