Powerball win: Ticket worth $1 million sold in Queens
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Someone in Queens bagged quite a payday.
A second-prize Powerball ticket worth a guaranteed $1,000,000 was sold for Monday’s drawing, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket was bought from ABC Discount Liquors & Wine, located along Hillside Avenue near 185th Street.
Powerball players can check nylottery.ny.gov to see if they have the winning numbers for every drawing. The Powerball lottery numbers are drawn from a field of one through 69. The red Powerball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem, or who know someone who is, can find help at https://nyproblemgamblinghelp.org/ , by calling the free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or by texting HOPENY (467369).
