On Aug. 12, supervisor Ed Romaine and councilman Neil Foley were on hand for the completion of the fish passage at Swan Lake in Patchogue. The final step in the project was new landscaping with native plants. Located on the north side of Montauk Highway across from the town’s Swan River Preserve, the newly installed, nature-based fish passage connects the lake with the Swan River. This spring, river herring used the fish passage during their spawning run. It was the first time in over 200 years that they could migrate north into all reaches of the river.

PATCHOGUE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO