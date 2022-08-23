Read full article on original website
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
STORM WATCH: Most of today’s strong storms to miss HV, could get gusty winds and downpours
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Matt Hammer says a few showers and storms can briefly slow you down this afternoon!
Advisory issued against bathing at 23 LI beaches due to bacteria from heavy rain
The Suffolk County Department of Health Services has issued an advisory against bathing at 23 beaches due to the heavy rainfall on Tuesday and the rain forecast for next Monday.
longisland.com
Overnight Ramp Closures at Wantagh State Parkway/Merrick Road Interchange in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County
The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists that the ramps from southbound Wantagh State Parkway to eastbound Merrick Road (Exit W6E) and from eastbound Merrick Road to southbound Wantagh Parkway in the Town of Hempstead will be closed from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Thursday, August 25 and Thursday, September 1, weather permitting, to facilitate highway maintenance.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Eastbound Paving Project on Long Island Expressway
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that pavement resurfacing on the eastbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 is now complete, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest resurfacing projects in New York State. Westbound repaving on the Long Island Expressway is now well underway and on schedule be completed by the end of the year.
Warm and humid conditions with a few scattered storms for Long Island today
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Hoffman says expect warm and humid conditions with scattered showers and storms today.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 25, 2022
(Above: Two large cobia patrol the outskirts of a bunker school. @southforksalt) Jig bite’s hot for tuna. Big fluke getting caught across the south shore. Bottom fishing in general is great. Big sheepshead went to the scales. Weakfish bite resumes on the north shore. Giant bass working the moon...
Fast-moving storm causes damage, flooding in Northport
Crews are working to clean up any debris left behind by the storm.
fox5ny.com
Long Island boat fire injures 5
LONG ISLAND - Five people were hospitalized Friday after a boat caught on fire on Long Island Friday evening. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, at around 5 p.m., crews responded to a report of a boat fire near Sumpwans Avenue in Babylon. Six people, all men, were reportedly...
Flooding impacts part of the state during severe storms
(WTNH) – Parts of the state are seeing flooded roads as severe storms move through. Flooding was reported in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon as severe thunderstorms popped up. According to News 8 Meteorologist Ashley Baylor, flooding occurs when you have a drought and downpours. The water has trouble seeing into the ground, so it runs […]
Fire At Syosset Hotel Causes Heavy Water Damage
A fire at a Long Island hotel caused heavy water damage to part of the building. The blaze broke out around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Comfort Inn, 24 Oak St., in Syosset. According to the Nassau County Police, firefighters responded to a fire at the hotel and...
longisland.com
1 Million Oysters Added to Manhasset Bay
Manhasset Bay has some new residents, a million of them to be exact. A million new oysters were placed into Manhasset Bay, a pilot program to help with shellfish restoration by establishing oyster beds in these waters. North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte and the rest...
Smithtown – Completely Renovated Circa 1700s Home!
Nestled on 2.18 tranquil acres bordering Nissequogue River and Sweet Briar Nature Preserve. The entire house and property has been completely renovated while retaining its original historic details. Spectacular Grounds with Gunite Pool/ Waterfall And Outdoor Entertaining Spaces. $975,000 | ML#3418995. For more information click here.
longislandadvance.net
Town completes fish passage at Swan Lake in Patchogue
On Aug. 12, supervisor Ed Romaine and councilman Neil Foley were on hand for the completion of the fish passage at Swan Lake in Patchogue. The final step in the project was new landscaping with native plants. Located on the north side of Montauk Highway across from the town’s Swan River Preserve, the newly installed, nature-based fish passage connects the lake with the Swan River. This spring, river herring used the fish passage during their spawning run. It was the first time in over 200 years that they could migrate north into all reaches of the river.
27east.com
Village Taking Multiple Approaches, In Conjunction With Other Entities, To Address Traffic Concerns
“Unbearable.” That’s the word Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren uses to describe the traffic situation for those who work or reside in the village right now. He says that addressing... more. Three Smoke Detectors In Noyac Home Were Inoperable, Outdoor Kitchen Wiring Was A ‘Fire Hazard’. At...
longisland.com
Famous Food Festival Celebrates Post-COVID Return at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park August 26-28
After being forced to sit on the sidelines in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic – and only being able to run one event in 2021 – the Famous Food Festival celebrates the return of its full thrice-annual schedule starting this weekend – August 26-28 – at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park (order tickets HERE), allowing the opportunity for attendees to taste a plethora of delicious and delectable culinary wares from around the world, without having to leave the confines of Long Island.
longisland.com
Drought in Suffolk County Could Cause Water Shortages, Officials Encourage Water Conservation
Officials gathered in Center Moriches to address growing concerns about water shortages in Suffolk County last week. Representatives from Brookhaven Town and the Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA) spoke about the drought’s effect on firefighting and other emergencies. They urged residents to voluntarily undertake water usage/conservation measures to prevent an emergency in the Town of Brookhaven.
Register Citizen
Rare cobia caught in Long Island Sound sets CT record
A nearly 5-foot-long fish pulled from Long Island Sound is a species not normally found north of Virginia, according to officials, has been confirmed as a new Connecticut record. John Bertolasio, of Chicopee, Mass., was fishing with a dead eel on Long Sand Shoal off the coast of Old Saybrook...
Herald Community Newspapers
End seen in 7-year wait for bulkheads
Long Beach officials said they hope to wrap up talks next month with the Metropolitan Transportation Administration to settle a seven-year-old dispute that has blocked the construction of bulkheads to prevent serious flooding in the North Park section of the city. Rich Berrios, the city’s corporation counsel, said at a...
27east.com
‘Regrettable’ Contract Passage Seeks To Discredit Opponents Of Hampton Bays Overlay District
Hidden among the pages of a contract with the consulting firm hired to provide services in the furtherance of resurrecting the Hampton Bays Downtown Overlay District zoning code is startlingly... more. Santiago Monzon-Archila, 40, of Riverhead had nearly twice the legal limit of alcohol in his blood when at approximately...
