Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
N.J. weather: Ocean water in Atlantic City turns steamy, setting possible record high
A few weeks ago, some swimmers at the Jersey Shore were complaining about bone-chilling ocean temperatures along the beaches of Atlantic City. Now they are experiencing the opposite — extremely warm water temperatures that may have broken an all-time record. On Wednesday, water temperatures in Atlantic City soared to...
Atlantic County Siblings Have Final Meal At Philadelphia’s Joe’s Steaks
Siblings Bill Pollock and Lynda Pollock Lawler had their final meal yesterday at the iconic, original Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop on Torresdale Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop will close in September 2022 after operating for the past 73 years. We spoke with Bill...
Water at Jersey shore surges to nearly 84 degrees
The water off the Jersey shore was warmer than places in the Outer Banks this week, less than two weeks after water temperatures had plunged to 55 -- and a curious weather effect was behind that wild temperature swing. The ocean waters off of the Jersey Shore and other areas...
Atlantic City Tavern & Bar Sets Permanent ‘Spot’ For Deceased Patron
Clarence “CC” Davenport was a beloved regular customer at The Ducktown Tavern in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In reality, he was so much more than that. Davenport was also a longtime (30 year) employee for the County of Atlantic, who retired about three years ago. We have heard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Battle at the Beach sees N.J., Pa. high schools compete as high school football kicks off
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - Friday nights are exciting again as high school football is back in play. A packed Carey Stadium, in Ocean City, for Friday night lights, and an exciting kickoff to a new high school football season. "The high school football game is electrifying," Feasterville resident Kristen DiSantis...
capemayvibe.com
End your beach day with one of our famous Dole Whips!! We open at noon daily for indoor and outdoor dining!🍷 Please visit our w…
End your beach day with one of our famous Dole Whips!!. We open at noon daily for indoor and outdoor dining!🍷 Please visit our website for current hours. #willowcreekwinery #willowcreek #wildecock #wildecockwine #wildecockwines #wildecockwinery #capemay #capemaynj #capemaycounty #capemaypoint #CapeMayCountyNJ #capemaynewjersey. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May...
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
New Eatery Featuring Southern Dishes Opens In Camden County: Report
A new restaurant serving Southern food, fancy drinks and live music has opened in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. Essie's, owned by Mike and Cherie Gillespie, is located at 1 Garfield Ave. in Clementon. Its opening was fraught with delays due to the pandemic and a roof collapse caused...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
ATLANTIC CITY: LITTLE EGG HARBOR PD MOTORCYCLE UNIT ASSISTED
Today the Little Egg Harbor Twp. Police Department Motorcycle Unit, along with several other agencies, assisted with the 2022 Atlantic City Air Show which was a huge success.
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
NJ Troopers: Man Wanted for Robbing Patron at Atlantic City Casino
The New Jersey State Police is asking for help from the public with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City this past weekend. Troopers say the incident happened at the Golden Nugget, just before 10:30 PM Sunday, August 21st. According to authorities,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wrapping up the summer, Jersey shore businesses see fewer customers
Summer may be winding down, but on Friday, there was no shortage of visitors on the Ocean City boardwalk.
Police Looking for Gals Who Hit the Great White Shark In Cape May
Cape May Police are looking for suspects who allegedly shoplifted from the Great White Shark store in Cape May. Police say the two women stole from the store, which is located on the Washington Street Mall. If you can help Cape May Police with identification, you're urged to call Detective...
Meet The 550,001st ‘Guest’ From The Atlantic City Airshow
The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow was record-setting, with an estimated attendance of 550,000 spectators. Thousands more listened on our live, uninterrupted WPG Talk Radio 95.5 broadcast. It was a truly spectacular day by any measure. Early in the 6:00 a.m. hour of 10 hour live broadcast, without...
Pair Indicted In Fatal South Jersey Shooting Of Teenager: Report
Two men from South Jersey have been indicted in the fatal shooting of a teenage boy, NJ Advance Media reported. Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland, were charged by a grand jury in the fatal May 26 shooting of Anthony Torres-Sanchez, 15, of Vineland, the outlet said.
Chowderfest is Returning to Long Beach Island, NJ
It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
Demolition Begins at Neglected Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
If you were hoping to see the old Inn of the Dove on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township reopen, your dreams have officially come to an end. As of this week, demolition work at the old hotel has started and the buildings are now being torn down.
Reed’s Organic Farm in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Featured on NBC Nightly News
Reed’s Organic Farm, the 78-acre farm and animal sanctuary in Egg Harbor Township, was featured Tuesday on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. NBC correspondent Joe Fryer spotlighted the good work of the farm revitalized by Margate restauranteur Cookie Till and her partners Lenny Varvaro and Beth Senay in 2020 as a platform for sustainable organic farming that would benefit the community.
Cool Underwater Video Shows Shark Encounter off Barnegat Light, NJ
Maybe this fisherman really DID wish he had a bigger boat. Yes, it's a shark in the water, exactly where it would (and should) be. But no matter how big or small, seeing one feels like the coolest thing. Heart stopping, even. Especially, when that shark sighting is at the...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0