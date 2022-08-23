ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the SBLive Iowa 2022 all-state softball teams: Winterset's Jena Young is player of the year

By John Bohnenkamp
 4 days ago

In a year in which Winterset was one of the most dominant teams in Iowa softball, it was only fitting that the Huskies dominate the SBLive all-state selections.

Jena Young was named the state’s player of the year, while Steve Corkrean was named the coach of the year. Young and pitcher Thea Banning were named to the all-state team.

A look at the selections:

Pitchers

Jalen Adams (Fort Dodge), Thea Banning (Winterset), Dakota Lake (Saydel) and Emily Meyer (North Union)

Adams, a senior who is headed to Iowa, went 23-4 with an 0.67 earned run average, striking out 220. Banning led Winterset to the 4A state championship with a 31-3 record and a 1.83 ERA, striking out 188. Lake led the state with 411 strikeouts, finishing with a 30-6 record with a 1.24 ERA. Meyer was 33-5 with 318 strikeouts and a 1.03 ERA, and also led the state with 60 runs batted in as a hitter.

Catchers

Ava Smithson (Johnston) and Anna Weathers (Des Moines Christian)

Smithson hit .505 in 36 games. She had 12 home runs and was second in the state with 59 RBIs. Weathers, a freshman, was a Class 3A all-state selection who hit 16 home runs, tied for third-most among all players in the state.

Infield

Reagan Bartholomew (Waukee Northwest), Tory Bennett (Fort Dodge), Katelyn Lappe (Bondurant-Farrar), Hannah Simpson (Fairfield) and Jena Young (Winterset)

Bartholomew, a senior, hit .426 with nine home runs and 58 RBIs in leading her team to the Class 5A state title. Bennett helped Fort Dodge get to the 5A championship game, hit .481, and went the entire season without a strikeout. Lappe hit .577 with 18 home runs and 47 runs batted in. Simpson, a senior, batted .523 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs. Young, a junior tied for the state lead 85 hits, hitting .624 with 22 home runs and 55 runs batted in.

Outfield

Samantha Nielsen (North Union), Ella McGee (Waukee), Bailey Olerich (Clear Creek-Amana), and Sydney Roe (Davenport Assumption)

Nielsen, a senior, had 69 hits, hitting .504 to help North Union get to the Class 2A state tournament. McGee batted .580 and drove in 25 runs, tying for the state lead with 85 hits. Olerich hit .430 with 61 hits. Roe batted .508 with nine home runs and 56 RBIs.

Player of the year

Jena Young (Winterset)

Young did everything for the Class 4A state champions. She had a .685 on-base percentage and a 1.346 slugging percentage. She was second in the state with 22 doubles and led the state with 22 home runs. She also walked 29 times, seventh-most in the state, and her 55 RBIs tied her for sixth on the state list.

Coach of the year

Steve Corkrean (Winterset)

Winterset went 37-4 on the way to the Class 4A state title, and how the Huskies did it was impressive.

Winterset was ranked No. 2 in the final Varsity Bound power rankings. Breaking down the Huskies’ numbers even more showed what they were able to do this season:

• They were 22-3 against teams that finished above .500.

• They were 21-1 against Class 4A teams, but also 7-2 against Class 5A teams.

• They won their final 23 games, including victories over Fort Dodge, Dowling, Waukee and ADM.

• They outscored their five postseason opponents 33-9, including 20-4 in three state tournament games.

Corkrean had one of the state’s best rosters, and the Huskies didn’t disappoint.

