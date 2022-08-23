NASCAR welcomed back a familiar partner Friday afternoon as Craftsman was named the entitlement sponsor of the Truck Series. Truck Series teams will race under the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series banner beginning at Daytona on February 17, 2023. Craftsman replaces the Camping World brand, which is not returning next season after its contract with NASCAR runs out at the end of this year. Camping World and the Gander Outdoors brand have sponsored the series for the last 14 years.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO