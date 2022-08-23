Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
racer.com
Power leads incident-riddled Portland IndyCar test
Championship leader Will Power led Friday’s private test at Portland International Raceway as nine drivers prepared for the NTT IndyCar Series’ penultimate round on September 4 at PIR. Power was followed by Colton Herta, Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, with Scott McLaughlin completing the top five. The long day...
racer.com
Hand, Pesek take Mustang to MPC GS class win at VIR; Hagler, Lewis victorious in TCR
Joey Hand led barely half a lap Saturday at VIRginia International Raceway in the Virginia is for Racing Lovers Grand Prix, but it was, as the old saying goes, the only lap that mattered. A winner of 18 IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship races through his distinguished career, Hand co-drove...
ESPN
NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez signs extension with Trackhouse Racing
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Daniel Suarez says he was never concerned about his racing future and insists he won't be down the road despite signing a one-year contract extension with Trackhouse Racing for 2023. Suarez, 30, made it clear Friday that he accepted a short-term deal with the belief that...
racer.com
TurnOnGreen backs Paretta Autosport for Laguna Seca
Paretta Autosport announced that it has secured primary sponsorship from TurnOnGreen, Inc., a green energy technology and power supply company and subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc., for the team’s No. 16 Chevrolet for the upcoming Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, on September 9-11. The NTT IndyCar Series season finale...
NBC Sports
Julie Giese to lead NASCAR’s Chicago street race project
Phoenix Raceway president Julie Giese will leave that position at the end of the NASCAR season to oversee operations for the Chicago Street Course race weekend July 1-2, 2023, NASCAR announced Thursday. Giese has begun work on the Chicago race but will continue to lead Phoenix Raceway through its Nov....
Natalie Decker replaced by Patrick Emerling for Daytona
This weekend, NASCAR is racing at Daytona International Speedway. Natalie Decker was scheduled to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event. Daytona TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR) Today, BJ McLeod Motorsports announced that Patrick Emerling will drive the machine instead. Emerling will pilot an unsponsorsed No. 5 car. The team...
racer.com
Craftsman returns as NASCAR's Truck Series title sponsor
NASCAR welcomed back a familiar partner Friday afternoon as Craftsman was named the entitlement sponsor of the Truck Series. Truck Series teams will race under the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series banner beginning at Daytona on February 17, 2023. Craftsman replaces the Camping World brand, which is not returning next season after its contract with NASCAR runs out at the end of this year. Camping World and the Gander Outdoors brand have sponsored the series for the last 14 years.
Let's get ready to rumble with this weekend's racing schedule!
There's lots of action, including the final race to determine the 16-driver field for the upcoming NASCAR Cup playoffs, plus F1 is back, baby!
FOX Sports
Daniel Suarez returning to Trackhouse Racing next season
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Suarez has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Trackhouse Racing for the 2023 season. The 30-year-old Suarez, who joined Trackhouse before its inaugural season in 2021, won his first race this year and is locked into the playoffs. Suarez took the checkered flag at Sonoma Raceway in June, becoming the first Mexican-born driver to win in the NASCAR Cup Series.
