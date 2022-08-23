ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima. Scott and the […]
1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
Man dead, 2 seriously injured in I-465 crash on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man was killed and two other people were injured in a crash along Interstate 465 on Indy's west side Thursday morning. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. when a small SUV was leaving the southbound side of I-465 at the Washington Street exit when the driver failed to navigate the curve in the ramp and drove straight through a grassy ditch, hitting the embankment for the on-ramp and became airborne.
Woman killed after being hit by tractor near Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A Hendricks County woman died Wednesday evening in crash near Brownsburg. Police said 63-year-old Amy Knapp was a passenger in a 1930s model Ford car when it was hit by a tractor. Investigators said the car was traveling northbound on County Road 500 East near County...
Police: McCordsville woman dead after car-bicycle collision

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a car-bicycle collision that killed a McCordsville woman Wednesday evening. Police said 19-year-old Haylee Scott died after the 9 p.m. crash on County Road 800 North near Mount Comfort Road. A McCordsville Police Department spokesperson said Scott was riding a bicycle, going east...
Sheriff’s Brother Shot and Killed by Police in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind.–The brother of Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner was killed by police in Muncie Thursday morning. They say Richard Skinner, 45, pointed what appeared to be a gun at them through a window, while the SWAT team was at the house trying to negotiate an end to a domestic situation.
Carmel PD releases image to find package thief

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is investigating a package theft and ask the public for help in identifying the person who may have taken it. Wednesday, around 2:30 p.m., Carmel police said the package was taken from a home in the 1000 block of Sedona Pass, just north of I-465 and west of […]
Court docs: Discarded guns, blood, surveillance video led to murder charge in Indianapolis motel shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – The blood was on the suspect’s hands. That evidence, along with two 911 calls, discarded guns and surveillance video, led police to arrest 30-year-old Timothy Gardner in connection with a deadly shooting at an Indianapolis motel. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded to the Red Roof Inn at 8110 N. Shadeland Ave. on Friday, Aug. […]
