INDIANAPOLIS — One man was killed and two other people were injured in a crash along Interstate 465 on Indy's west side Thursday morning. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. when a small SUV was leaving the southbound side of I-465 at the Washington Street exit when the driver failed to navigate the curve in the ramp and drove straight through a grassy ditch, hitting the embankment for the on-ramp and became airborne.

1 DAY AGO