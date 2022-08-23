Read full article on original website
19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima. Scott and the […]
Drunk driver arrested after motorcyclist killed in Henry Co. crash
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Henry County man in his 70s is dead after being struck by an SUV while riding his motorcycle on Wednesday night. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the intersection of County Road 650 North and Prairie Road at around 9:45 p.m. on reports of a […]
Teen arrested after loaded gun was found in stolen vehicle he was driving
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager faces multiple charges after Indy police say he was driving a stolen vehicle, ran from officers and had a loaded gun on him. “A carjacked vehicle, a teenager, a vehicle pursuit and a handgun do not make for a good combination,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a recent Facebook […]
1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
Indy mother killed inside Northeast side motel
27-year-old Alexis Ford was a mother. Police say Ford, 27, was found shot and killed at the Red Roof Inn off North Shadeland Avenue. That is near East 82nd Street and Interstate 69.
WISH-TV
Passenger in vintage Ford car dies after crash with John Deere tractor in Hendricks County
PITTSBORO, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies say a Pittsboro woman was killed after crash Wednesday night in Hendricks County. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersections of County Road 500 East and County Road 800 North. That’s northwest of Brownsburg and northeast of Pittsboro.
wbiw.com
Single-vehicle accident claims a man’s life and leaves two with serious injuries
INDIANA – A single vehicle crash has claimed a man’s life and left two others seriously injured. This morning, around 5:15 a crash occurred on the ramp from southbound I-465 to Washington Street on the city’s westside. When troopers arrived personnel from the Wayne Township Fire Department,...
Man dead, 2 seriously injured in I-465 crash on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One man was killed and two other people were injured in a crash along Interstate 465 on Indy's west side Thursday morning. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. when a small SUV was leaving the southbound side of I-465 at the Washington Street exit when the driver failed to navigate the curve in the ramp and drove straight through a grassy ditch, hitting the embankment for the on-ramp and became airborne.
Woman killed after being hit by tractor near Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A Hendricks County woman died Wednesday evening in crash near Brownsburg. Police said 63-year-old Amy Knapp was a passenger in a 1930s model Ford car when it was hit by a tractor. Investigators said the car was traveling northbound on County Road 500 East near County...
Police arrest 2 suspects in Kokomo drive-by shooting
Two men are in police custody in connection with a July drive-by shooting that left a man dead.
Kokomo police investigating after 5-month-old baby dies
Kokomo police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old baby who died Thursday evening. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives.
Police: McCordsville woman dead after car-bicycle collision
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a car-bicycle collision that killed a McCordsville woman Wednesday evening. Police said 19-year-old Haylee Scott died after the 9 p.m. crash on County Road 800 North near Mount Comfort Road. A McCordsville Police Department spokesperson said Scott was riding a bicycle, going east...
Man dead after police shooting in Muncie
The incident unfolded at a home on the north side of Muncie around 1 a.m.
Man flown to MVH after ‘serious crash’ in Wayne Co. Indiana
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — One man was flown to the hospital after crashing into the back of a commercial truck Thursday. Crews responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of state Route one at the intersection of Beeson Station Road in Indiana, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
WIBC.com
Sheriff’s Brother Shot and Killed by Police in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind.–The brother of Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner was killed by police in Muncie Thursday morning. They say Richard Skinner, 45, pointed what appeared to be a gun at them through a window, while the SWAT team was at the house trying to negotiate an end to a domestic situation.
'Minor conflict' led to deadly shooting of teen in Greenwood, police chief says
The fatal shooting of a Whiteland Community High School sophomore was caused by a "minor conflict" between him and the young man accused of killing him, Greenwood's police chief now says.
Carmel PD releases image to find package thief
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is investigating a package theft and ask the public for help in identifying the person who may have taken it. Wednesday, around 2:30 p.m., Carmel police said the package was taken from a home in the 1000 block of Sedona Pass, just north of I-465 and west of […]
Court docs: Discarded guns, blood, surveillance video led to murder charge in Indianapolis motel shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – The blood was on the suspect’s hands. That evidence, along with two 911 calls, discarded guns and surveillance video, led police to arrest 30-year-old Timothy Gardner in connection with a deadly shooting at an Indianapolis motel. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded to the Red Roof Inn at 8110 N. Shadeland Ave. on Friday, Aug. […]
Indiana schools on lockdown following fatal shooting at bus stop
After a 16-year-old student was shot at a bus stop, several schools in Indiana have gone into lockdown.
Police negotiate man's surrender after shots were fired at Indianapolis officers
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police said shots were fired at officers during a call to check on a person's wellbeing Thursday afternoon. An IMPD spokesperson said police went to the 5500 block of Dollar Hide North Drive around 4 p.m. after someone asked for a welfare check on a person.
