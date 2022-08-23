A fox who later tested positive for rabies was seen on video wandering up to a woman before viciously attacking her in her front yard in Upstate New York. The woman, who was talking to someone on the phone when the fox approached her, was seen on the video kicking and fending off the deranged animal as it latched onto her leg and then onto her chest. A man, later identified as the victim’s neighbor, is seen running up with a stick and is able to scare off the fox. Ed Russo, a meteorologist at CBS Harrisburg affiliate WHP-TV, shared the video on social media before ultimately removing it. He identified the woman in the video as his cousin and said the attack occurred on July 25.

