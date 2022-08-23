ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teacher mispronounces every student's name to get a laugh, but it also serves a bigger purpose

This story originally appeared on 03.08.22 Anyone who has lived in the U.S. with a nontraditionally American name knows how hard it can be to get some people to pronounce your name correctly. My husband's name is Javad, which is only two syllables and objectively not hard to say (juh-VAHD), but I've watched many people mutilate it over the years even after being given the correct pronunciation. I remember one time watching him introduce himself to a man clearly and slowly—twice—and the man still called him "Bob," like he couldn't even digest this name he'd never heard before, much less pronounce it .
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Mental Health
Health
Why should child-free plane passengers be expected to move for families?

Kids on planes. A reality, a pressure-cooker – and sometimes a delight. As a child-free person and frequent flyer, I can’t count the number of times my heart has sunk at the sight of a toddler climbing into the seat beside or in front of me, only to find myself cooing through an impromptu game of peek-a-boo or smiling at their cute aviation questions hours later. Then there are the other times when, four hours into a 12-hour night flight to Bangkok, the six-year-old four rows in front is playing on a gaming device. At full volume. With no headphones....
Gillian May

Understanding Uncommon Alcohol Withdrawal Symptoms

If you’ve ever drank more than the safe drinking limit (1 drink for a woman and 2 drinks for a man), then you’re probably familiar with the dreaded hangover. As a recovering alcoholic, I remember hangovers well and hope I never experience one again.
What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?

Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
Increased anxiety and depression during the pandemic may be related to COVID-19 conspiracy beliefs

Research on mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic has shown an increase in depressive symptoms and anxiety. The pandemic has also spurred heavy discussion on social media platforms which has given rise to the prevalence of COVID-19 related conspiracy beliefs. New research published in Frontiers in Psychiatry found that belief in general and COVID-19 specific conspiracy theories may be associated with increased depressive and anxiety symptoms.
New psychology research indicates that cleaning oneself helps alleviate the anxiety from stress-inducing events

Washing yourself can attenuate the psychological consequences of stressful events, according to new research published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. The new findings provide some of the first scientific evidence that cleaning oneself is related to reductions in anxiety. But why were scientists interested in examining the link between...
Abby Joseph

Dad Tells Son to Pay Hundreds to Fix Sister’s Hair After "Prank"

While most parents want what is best for their children, no single parenting style is guaranteed to produce successful adults. Some parents are more permissive, giving their children more freedom to explore and experiment. While other parents, as you’re about to read, take a very strict approach, setting rigid rules and enforcing strict discipline.
