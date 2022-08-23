Read full article on original website
Related
Wakey wakey! ‘Sleeping Russian soldier gets ultimate wake-up call when Ukrainian drone drops a bomb next to him… sending him running in fear’
None of us like being woken up from an afternoon nap, but few of us have had as rude an awakening as this soldier. Video claims to show the Russian trooper taking a snooze when a Ukrainian drone hovers over him, filming the encounter. The soldier's lie-in is interrupted when...
Teacher mispronounces every student's name to get a laugh, but it also serves a bigger purpose
This story originally appeared on 03.08.22 Anyone who has lived in the U.S. with a nontraditionally American name knows how hard it can be to get some people to pronounce your name correctly. My husband's name is Javad, which is only two syllables and objectively not hard to say (juh-VAHD), but I've watched many people mutilate it over the years even after being given the correct pronunciation. I remember one time watching him introduce himself to a man clearly and slowly—twice—and the man still called him "Bob," like he couldn't even digest this name he'd never heard before, much less pronounce it .
Passenger fuming after paying for legroom seats only for airline to give them to mum and baby – but people are divided
A PASSENGER has sparked debate online after they were forced to change seats on a plane, despite paying for the extra legroom. The person revealed that the pair had forked out for bulkhead seats at the front of the cabin so they could stretch their legs out during the 10-hour flight.
Shocking moment elderly woman who was allegedly denied glass of champagne on flight slaps Jet2 steward
An elderly woman has been caught on camera slapping a Jet2 steward across the face after they allegedly took away her gin and tonic. Watch footage of the incident below:. The incident, which occurred on a flight from Manchester to Rhodes, is said to have unfolded because the passenger was refused a glass of champagne as it wasn't part of the service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents demand daughter pay $7000 for her brother's wedding
Usually, the bride’s and groom’s parents make the majority payment at a wedding. Nonetheless, the bride and the groom also contribute. According to a survey, the parents pay 52%, the couple pays 47%, and the couple’s loved ones contribute around 1%.
Anger as Dad Leaves 6-Year-Old Son To Walk Back From Beach Alone: 'Livid'
A post about a family's seaside vacation has prompted a Mumsnet debate about parenting styles and how much independence young children should get.
"Is no one going to serve me my plate?'' Man demands pregnant daughter-in-law serve him food
Should the hostess serve food to the men at the table?. Traditionally, women served food for the men of the house before they did the same for themselves. Times have changed, and men have realized that they are more than capable of doing such things themselves. Also, women have progressed so much that they refuse to succumb to such requests.
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Our noisy neighbours make our life a living hell – cops have told us to just buy earplugs but the stress could kill us
AN elderly couple were told to move house or buy ear plugs when they reported their noisy neighbour to the police. John Taylor, 74, and wife Hilary, 80, say their lives have been made a "living hell" and fear the stress could kill them both. Mr Taylor, who has suffered...
Mother-in-Law Determined to Sabotage Home Life of Married Couple
When does an in-law’s behavior cross the line into disrespectful?. As if marriage weren’t tough enough, something that can make it even harder is when outside influences are causing tension between the couple and end up making things more difficult.
Why should child-free plane passengers be expected to move for families?
Kids on planes. A reality, a pressure-cooker – and sometimes a delight. As a child-free person and frequent flyer, I can’t count the number of times my heart has sunk at the sight of a toddler climbing into the seat beside or in front of me, only to find myself cooing through an impromptu game of peek-a-boo or smiling at their cute aviation questions hours later. Then there are the other times when, four hours into a 12-hour night flight to Bangkok, the six-year-old four rows in front is playing on a gaming device. At full volume. With no headphones....
Understanding Uncommon Alcohol Withdrawal Symptoms
If you’ve ever drank more than the safe drinking limit (1 drink for a woman and 2 drinks for a man), then you’re probably familiar with the dreaded hangover. As a recovering alcoholic, I remember hangovers well and hope I never experience one again.
Most People Who Have Near-Death Experiences Report the Same Thing After
Researchers from Johns Hopkins surveyed more than 3,900 people who have had near-death experiences or have taken psychedelic drugs.
Medical News Today
What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?
Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
Dad and step mom steals $3000 from teenage son to go on a trip to Paris
The average amount of college fees in the USA is over $35,000 for private ranked colleges and $22,000 for public ranked colleges. This could be why the total student loan debt in the country is $1.75 trillion.
PsyPost
Increased anxiety and depression during the pandemic may be related to COVID-19 conspiracy beliefs
Research on mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic has shown an increase in depressive symptoms and anxiety. The pandemic has also spurred heavy discussion on social media platforms which has given rise to the prevalence of COVID-19 related conspiracy beliefs. New research published in Frontiers in Psychiatry found that belief in general and COVID-19 specific conspiracy theories may be associated with increased depressive and anxiety symptoms.
English Teacher Who Overstayed Visa Describes Chinese Prison Ordeal
Daniel Thompson said his week-long sentence in a Chinese "mountain prison" was the "most stressful and horrific" time of his life.
PsyPost
New psychology research indicates that cleaning oneself helps alleviate the anxiety from stress-inducing events
Washing yourself can attenuate the psychological consequences of stressful events, according to new research published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. The new findings provide some of the first scientific evidence that cleaning oneself is related to reductions in anxiety. But why were scientists interested in examining the link between...
Health Worker Refusing To Cancel Vacation Despite Staff Shortage Applauded
"Being a team player is well and good but that's not what's being asked of you," one person wrote. "They want you to sacrifice your time for theirs."
Dad Tells Son to Pay Hundreds to Fix Sister’s Hair After "Prank"
While most parents want what is best for their children, no single parenting style is guaranteed to produce successful adults. Some parents are more permissive, giving their children more freedom to explore and experiment. While other parents, as you’re about to read, take a very strict approach, setting rigid rules and enforcing strict discipline.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
950M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2