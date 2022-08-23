Read full article on original website
Maine Man Run Over & Killed By His Own Vehicle Thursday Afternoon
According to a report from Fox 22 Bangor, a man is dead following an incident where his vehicle malfunctioned and ran him over. Fox 22 is reporting that 50-year-old, Alexei Evsikov of Bar Harbor (and Florida), was driving his 2004 Nissan Van in the area of Cross Street in Bar Harbor when it apparently began to malfunction.
Police respond to fatal Turner crash
TURNER, Maine — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Turner Friday morning. Police were called to the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the 2300 block of Auburn Road, Route 4, in Turner at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, according to a press release from the Androscoggin County Sherriff's Office posted on Facebook.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
Two Taken To Hospital Following Central Maine Crash
Two people were taken to the hospital following an early Friday morning crash in Fairfield. According to the KJ, the crash, which happened at about 7 AM, involved an SUV and a garbage truck. The newspaper article indicates that a truck driven by 33 year old John-Ryan Fitch, of South...
Connected Random Acts of Kindness in Maine
The story starts with a woman on her way to work. And one of the tires on her car blows out. She pulls into the nearest parking lot, and that was A&G Shooting on Center Road in Fairfield. That was a good choice. You’ll know why in a minute.
foxbangor.com
Crash sends 2 cars down embankment
FAIRFIELD– A crash in Fairfield earlier today sent two vehicles down an embankment. Fairfield Police Officer Casey Dugas said Destini Betts , 18, of Stonington made a left turn out of the Circle K parking lot on Norridgewock Road just after 7 this morning. According to Dugas, she drove...
wabi.tv
Police say girl assaulted in Fairfield, taken to hospital
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police say a girl was taken to a hospital after being assaulted Friday afternoon in Fairfield. It happened around noon at Mill Island Park. Police say when officers arrived, they found a female that had been assaulted by two other females. They say other juveniles took...
A Creepy Old School in Livermore Falls, Maine, to Be Transformed Into a Haunted House This October
For the last couple of years, many of the notable Halloween attractions in Maine have had to operate differently thanks to a combination of the pandemic and a workforce shortage. This could mean scaled-back interactions or just limiting the amount of dates available. Another wrinkle has been the weather, as Maine has seen an abundance of high wind and heavy rain in October recently. So, one haunted attraction in Livermore Falls has decided to tackle all those problems head on. The United Way is going transform a creepy old school into a full blown haunted house with limited dates and no weather cancellations.
wgan.com
Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River
The Maine Warden Service said Friday the body of a boater who went missing on the Androscoggin River has been found. Wardens were searching for 32-year-old Richard Stevens of Auburn, who was presumed drowned. The search began following reports of an overturned boat on the Androscoggin River in Topsham on...
penbaypilot.com
Why I Think My Son is Still Alive
My disabled, 38-year-old son Graham Lacher’s June 6 disappearance in Bangor is old news as far as the media is concerned. For us it is fresh agony every day. Every day we leave our home in Belfast and head for Bangor—if we aren’t already up there, searching during the late/early/pre-dawn hours from a rented room. We have checked other areas of the state, but our focus remains here. Every day we believe we have a chance of finding him; every night we return without him.
Body recovered from Androscoggin River
TOPSHAM, Maine — A body was recovered from the Androscoggin River in Topsham early Friday morning after an incident of a capsized boat. The Maine Warden Service responded to a report of a capsized boat in the Androscoggin River in Topsham at approximately 7:11 p.m. Thursday evening, according to a press release shared by the Topsham Police Department on Facebook.
Man Stopped by Witnesses after Allegedly Hitting 5 Cars in Bangor
A Levant driver is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting five cars in Bangor over the weekend. Bangor Police received a report of an erratic driver at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Main and State Streets. Sergeant Jason McAmbley tells us that by the time officers caught up to Brent Clark, 51 of Levant, he was on Broadway, being restrained by two other people.
Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?
This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
Is This Scary Urban Legend About a Well in Sabattus, Maine, a True Story?
We all know some urban legends. I mean, I learned not to flash my high beams at anyone that did not have their headlights on at night, or else they will turn around, follow me and try to run me off the road. There are so many urban legends out...
wabi.tv
Gardiner Health Care Facility to close nursing home unit
HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - The Gardiner Health Care Facility in Houlton recently announced they will be closing their nursing home unit. The CEO of North Country Associates says it will reduce their reliance on nurses. We’re told Gardiner Health Care will be changing models from a 38 bed nursing facility...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
foxbangor.com
Penobscot Grand Jury indictments
BANGOR– The Penobscot County Grand Jury indicted a Bangor man accused of cutting a Bangor police officer with a knife. 41-year-old Montorio Calhoun was indicted for assault on an officer. Bangor Police Officers encountered Calhoun during a traffic stop earlier this month and recognized him from a previous traffic...
wabi.tv
Lockwood Hotel in Waterville is now open
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Lockwood Hotel in downtown Waterville opened it doors last week and has already had a few sold-out nights. As part of the revitalization of the downtown area, the general manager says it’s an experience that’s one of its kind. “Its been really great...
