Whiskey Riff

Aaron Rodgers Tells Joe Rogan The NFL Sent Some “Stooge” To Scare Players Into Getting Vaccinated: “I Mopped The Floor With Him”

Aaron Rodgers… love him or hate him, he’s an interesting dude. As a Chicago Bears fan, it’s in my blood to hate his guts, and after that “I own you” comment, I would’ve been ready on sight. But I have to say, over the last year or so, I’ve almost grown to appreciate his hippie, man bun-wearing ass. I mean, showing up to camp dressed like Nicholas Cage in Con Air, giving a big middle finger to the NFL for their […] The post Aaron Rodgers Tells Joe Rogan The NFL Sent Some “Stooge” To Scare Players Into Getting Vaccinated: “I Mopped The Floor With Him” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
On3.com

Kendall Randolph reveals why he chose to return for sixth year at Alabama

With the extra eligibility opportunities available after COVID essentially ruined a year of collegiate sports, Alabama offensive tackle Kendall Randolph is taking full advantage. Why not stick around in college for half-a-dozen years on the University’s dime while playing for maybe the greatest college football dynasty ever? Seems like a sweet deal.
