GoLocalProv
51 Years Since I Wore the Friar Uniform - Theodore Josiha Haig
I didn’t think Friends of Friars Basketball, Inc. could have warmed my heart any more than they did during the FOFB 10th Anniversary Reunion Weekend. But they did! Thank you, Coach Cooley, staff and Providence College for helping me re-connect with my roots and with former Providence College basketball players and coaches, as well as all those connected to an outstanding Providence College Basketball Program.
‘The Dunk’ sign removed to make way for new name
The Dunkin' Donuts Center sign was taken down Wednesday to make room for the facility's new name: the Amica Mutual Pavilion.
2022 HS FB Preview: Portsmouth Patriots
PORTSMOUTH (WPRI) – Portsmouth is looking to build on a solid season last Fall. The Patriots made it to the Division I semifinals, falling to the eventual champion North Kingstown. The Patriots open their season with a rematch against the Skippers on Sept. 9.
Valley Breeze
‘Magnificent’ new football complex set to open
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The new North Providence football field complex, after months of proving the adage that things sometimes have to look way worse before they look better, is set to be completed on time by Sept. 1, say officials. “It’s looking magnificent,” said Mayor Charles Lombardi this week,...
Valley Breeze
Longtime teacher and coach Skurka resigns, avoiding firing
CUMBERLAND – Christopher Skurka, a physical education teacher and football coach in the Cumberland School District for more than two decades, has agreed to resign his position to avoid being fired. “Mr. Skurka resigned from Cumberland in lieu of termination,” Supt. Phillip Thornton confirmed this week.
independentri.com
Local filmmaker finds inspiration at home
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Wakefield native and South Kingstown High School graduate James Walsh will soon bring home a new movie he created about a family embracing a difficult past with acceptance that opens an unexpected future. Walsh, an actor and director, filmed the movie “Jimmy and Carolyn” in...
PhillyBite
Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
rinewstoday.com
Uglinesss at Brown explained – David Brussat
Brown University’s new performing arts center, in the form of a stunted square pillar with flutes squatting atop a rectangular glass lobby, is almost ready for its dedication. It will be called the Lindemann Performing Arts Center, named for a billionaire family of Brown graduates and donors that has been in the news lately because of Brown’s decision to name the center for the family.
Turnto10.com
Teacher shortage hits Rhode Island schools
(WJAR) — Students in several local communities head back to school on Monday, but many of their school districts are still looking for teachers. With school starting Monday, Rhode Island’s largest school district, Providence Public Schools, was still short at least 101 teachers as of Thursday. Former Classical...
Bristol native awarded one of golf’s highest honors
Billy Andrade was awarded the Payne Stewart Award, which is presented annually by the PGA Tour to a professional golfer who best exemplifies the values of character, charity and sportsmanship.
rinewstoday.com
Outdoors in RI: Come Clam with me…
The RI DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife ‘s Aquatic Resource Education program invites you to “Come Clam with Me!” Learn how to dig for clams, the equipment you need, and the management strategies that have kept Rhode Island in the quahogging industry for so long. Jody...
Free Fun Friday: Seekonk Speedway Flex Tickets
Seekonk Speedway means fast-paced fun for the whole family. And it's right around the corner. Flex tickets are good for a regular admission Nascar event ($15) or a Fast Friday event ($10). They're a great value anyway, but here's your chance to score a family four-pack of flex tickets for...
rimonthly.com
The Former Jamestown Ferry is Now a Restaurant in Maine
On June 28, 1969, the Newport Bridge officially opened between Jamestown and Aquidneck Island, changing the driving habits of Rhode Islanders forever. Prior to the bridge’s opening, residents of Jamestown had to take a ferry to get to Newport, or else go the long way around through Providence using the already-constructed Jamestown Bridge. At the time of the new bridge’s construction, two steam-powered ferries — the Jamestown IV and the Newport II — still offered ferry service to the other side.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Warren, Rhode Island
Don’t overlook Warren, Rhode Island, a quaint and quirky seaside village, the next time you’re hungry and looking for a day trip. Located south of I-195, the tiny, historic town is just outside Providence and a handful of miles north of Newport. It’s just over an hour drive from Boston, or around two hours via a combination of train and bus. Settled in 1680, it was the original home of Brown University and is chock-a-block with immaculately preserved homes from the 1700s.
GoLocalProv
BREAKING: Two Men Arraigned in Murder of Brophy-Baermann on East Side of Providence
Two men were arraigned on Friday on multiple charges including the murder of Miya Brophy Baermann in Providence in 2021. The two men facing charges are Shawn Mann, age 31, and Isiah Pinkerton, age 25. As GoLocal reported in August 2021:. Police confirmed Monday that 24-year-old Warwick native Miya Brophy-Baermann...
newportthisweek.com
Two Coast Guard Ships Come to Newport
Two U.S. Coast Guard cutters now call Newport home. The 270-foot vessels were welcomed to Naval Station Newport by U.S. Sen. Jack Reed and Coast Guard Adm. Linda Fagan at a ceremony on Aug. 19. Each ship will support a crew of 100. Reed advocated bringing the USCG Tahoma and...
johnstonsunrise.net
Rhode Island Folk Festival has a lot to offer this Sunday
The Americana, folk and singer-songwriter community in Rhode Island is vast. There are numerous musicians that have the ability to serenade listeners with just their voice and a guitar in their hands. There are also numerous bands bringing a similar sensation with various string instruments often backed up by a rhythm section. The Rhode Island Folk Festival will be once again celebrating this community at Rose Larisa Park in East Providence on August 28 from 12 noon to 6pm. It’s a free all ages event that features three stages of music, a songwriter workshop, a variety of crafts & food and more.
Valley Breeze
Former George’s Games to be demolished
PAWTUCKET – City officials will be seeking bids from companies interested in being paid to demolish the former George’s Games & Music building at 101 Main St., which is part of the larger Apex Development property targeted for future redevelopment. As part of a previous five-year note on...
WPRI
Top Scoops winners are announced!
Today on the show, Brendan announced who the winners were in the Top Scoops ice cream contest that has been going on all summer. Thanks to all who nominated, voted and most importantly tasted during The Rhode Show Top Scoops 2022 ballot, a chance to crown the best local ice cream shops!
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rhode Island mayor proposes $10M reparations spending plan
Providence’s mayor proposed spending $10 million in federal coronavirus pandemic aid on financial literacy and homeownership, workforce training, small business development and other programs recently recommended by the city’s reparations commission. Mayor Jorge Elorza’s spending plan, released Thursday, also calls for using $250,000 in federal money to launch...
