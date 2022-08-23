Read full article on original website
Fairfax sees modest increase in overall employment
Total employment in Fairfax County expanded from the first quarter of 2021 to the same period in 2022, but only at about 40 percent of the national rate of growth, according to new federal data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Aug. 24 that it counted 608,100 jobs in Fairfax...
PHOTOS: Arlington County Fair spotlights fun, community
The 2022 Arlington County Fair brought five days of fun to Thomas Jefferson Community Center. Enjoy these photos from Deb Kolt; click on any photo to begin the slide show, and click on the “i” at bottom left of any photo for captions.
Plan seeks increasing urbanization along Langston Blvd. corridor
Once the Arlington County government wraps up imposing its will on residents increasingly concerned about the “Missing Middle” zoning free-for-all later this year, it is likely to turn its attention to facilitating increased urbanization of the Langston Boulevard corridor. County officials are out with a 135-page concept design...
Vienna preps list of tax delinquents
As it does every year, the Vienna town government plans to publish a list of property owners who are delinquent in making their real-estate-tax payments. Vienna Town Council members on Aug. 29 were slated to authorize publication of the certified list in a local newspaper and on the town’s Website.
‘Oakton Day in the Park’ draws a crowd
Story by Shelley Deutch and Lauren Crum; photos by Robin Thurman. Some 400 local residents, community representatives and volunteers on Aug. 14 attended the second annual “Oakton Day in the Park,” held in Oakton Community Park on Hunter Mill Road. With the backdrop of music from local performer...
Football teams open with mixed success
Four turnovers and a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown were too much for the Marshall Statesmen to overcome as the high-school football team lost to the host Washington-Liberty Generals, 27-7, Aug. 25 in the opening game of the season for each squad. The Statesmen also had an...
Public-Safety Notes, 8/25/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. SHOPLIFTER DISPLAYS KNIFE WHILE FLEEING MALL: Two men exited the Macy’s department store in Fair Oaks Mall on Aug. 15 at 1:59 p.m. with merchandise they had not paid for, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one...
Former Marymount coach back on the bench
A couple of years after retiring from a decades-long career of coaching men’s college basketball, Webb Hatch recently returned to the collegiate bench to be in charge, if only for a very brief stint. Over a three-day, three-game period, Hatch, now 75 and the former men’s head coach at...
Generals start fast, win football opener
Not to be outdone by the team’s dramatic, smoke-filled and flag waving grand entry performance onto the football field for its season opener, with the Metallica song “Sandman” blaring over the loud speakers, the Washington-Liberty Generals continued to put on a show once the actual contest kicked off.
Agreement set to be inked for Vienna Oktoberfest
An agreement set to be approved Aug. 29 by the Vienna Town Council will govern how the Vienna Business Association (VBA) conducts its annual Oktoberfest event on Oct. 1. Under the agreement, the festival would be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the Beer & Wine Garden would be open from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., with last call occurring at 6:30 p.m.
