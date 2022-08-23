An agreement set to be approved Aug. 29 by the Vienna Town Council will govern how the Vienna Business Association (VBA) conducts its annual Oktoberfest event on Oct. 1. Under the agreement, the festival would be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the Beer & Wine Garden would be open from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., with last call occurring at 6:30 p.m.

VIENNA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO