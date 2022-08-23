ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Larry Selvage
3d ago

tell him to do it twenty four seven plus all the works that come with it and tell him to make sure he is to take the kids with him when and if he pays bills or go shopping and the end of every week I would look at him and say well how was your week he would be to tired and to frustrated to answer that

Ben Casarez ??
3d ago

b.s💩 I lived in Auburn Ala. area. Had a full time job as Copier, Fax, Technician Out of Georgia/Alabama State line. Drive to Various locations and Towns daily. I took my kids to school and picked them up every day. If there were issues at school I was there. The children got sick. I took them to the Doctor and stayed home if they needed to the next day. Yes their mom worked too.But I took care of my kids and even ironed their school clothes.My wife did not have a job that she was able to be that type of mom...I never BELITTLED her for that...As a Couple we all have to do what's best for Our Children. So quit your Crying and ask for God's Grace for Guidance 🙏

Cynthia Bower Bobbett
3d ago

Let's not forget those caregivers who take care of their husband's or companions.I don't get any support or rare calls asking from his adult children how's Dad or relatives how's my cousin?It's not any easier with someone who is constant pain or irritability.

