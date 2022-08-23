ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
Matt Olson does something Freddie Freeman never could (Video)

Yes, it’s true, not everything Matt Olson does should be tied back to Freddie Freeman. However, I must admit it’s fun to torment Braves fans with the obvious comparison. Freeman had a tremendous career in Atlanta before leaving for the Dodgers this offseason. By now, the saga has played out, you don’t need my synopsis of events.
Yankees fans won’t be happy with the latest Brian Cashman rumors

The New York Yankees have several flaws this season with Brian Cashman at the root of them, and he may be coming back for more. The New York Yankees have had several flaws in the roster, thanks to general manager Brian Cashman. With a few disappointments this season, Cashman is coming back for at least one more season, according to Barry Bloom of Sportico.
Astros make pitching move that could affect stretch run, postseason

The Houston Astros have a good rotation this season that’s shown success, but messing with the system in place could impact the final stretch. The Houston Astros have had success with their current starting rotation. They have several good pitchers, and messing with the system in place could have an impact on the final stretch.
