ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

South Korea says Russian aircraft entered air buffer zone

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

South Korea said Tuesday that Russian warplanes entered its air buffer zone unannounced, and that it responded with unspecified “tactical action,” a term that usually refers to the scrambling of fighter jets to chase away unauthorized foreign aircraft.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the move was aimed at preventing accidental clashes along its air defense identification zone, but didn’t provide more details.

The South Korean military didn't confirm Russian media reports that it scrambled F-16 fighter jets in response to two Russian Tu-95 bombers escorted by a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet flying over waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

The incident came a day after South Korea and the United States began their biggest combined military training in years in a response to North Korea's nuclear threat. The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, which continue through Sept. 1, involve aircraft, warships and tanks and potentially tens of thousands of troops.

Air defense identification zones usually expand beyond a country’s territory to allow more time to respond to potentially hostile aircraft. Military planes entering another country’s air defense identification zone are required to notify it in advance.

Russian and Chinese warplanes have often entered South Korea’s air defense identification zones in recent years as they flex their muscles amid an intensifying competition with the United States.

In 2019, South Korea said its fighter jets fired hundreds of warning shots toward a Russian military plane that it said twice violated its national airspace off its eastern coast. Russia denied that its aircraft entered South Korea’s territory.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
DOPE Quick Reads

Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives

The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
Business Insider

Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Defense#Military Aircraft#Fighter Aircraft#Russian#Joint Chiefs Of Staff#South Korean#Sukhoi#The Ulchi Freedom Shield#Chinese
ClutchPoints

Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn

NBA icon Dennis Rodman made headlines over the weekend after he revealed his plan to travel to Russia and help in the Brittney Griner case. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s no longer pushing through with his move. According to an ABC report, Rodman has reversed course and clarified that there are no current plans for […] The post Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Russia
AFP

Dutch bus out asylum-seekers at crisis-hit centre

Hundreds of asylum-seekers have been evacuated from a crisis-hit migrant centre to shelters across the Netherlands after having slept there in the open for days, officials said on Saturday. The group of all-male asylum-seekers hoped to be processed and given shelter while their applications were under consideration.
WORLD
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
46K+
Followers
84K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy