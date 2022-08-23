The Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate faster this year than it has in decades. This has prompted many banks to raise their deposit rates. However, not all banks have been increasing rates. The nationwide savings account average yield as documented by the FDIC has only increased from 0.06% to 0.13% this year. Online banks have generally been more responsive to rising interest rates. This year, the online savings account average yield has increased from 0.46% to 1.36%.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 10 DAYS AGO