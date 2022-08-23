ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

BBC

Cost of living: People turning back to cash as prices rise

People are going back to cash to keep tighter control on their spending as living costs soar, according to new research by the Post Office. Post offices handled £801m in personal cash withdrawals in July, the most since records began five years ago. That's up more than 20% from...
ECONOMY
CBS News

Banks are raising savings rates. Here's how to find the best place to park your cash.

The Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate faster this year than it has in decades. This has prompted many banks to raise their deposit rates. However, not all banks have been increasing rates. The nationwide savings account average yield as documented by the FDIC has only increased from 0.06% to 0.13% this year. Online banks have generally been more responsive to rising interest rates. This year, the online savings account average yield has increased from 0.46% to 1.36%.
CREDITS & LOANS
CBS News

U.S. Bank opened fake accounts for unsuspecting customers

One of the largest banks in the U.S. illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, with over $559 billion in assets, accessed unsuspecting customers' credit reports, opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers' authorization in order to increase sales, the CFPB found in a five-year-long investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

The best credit cards of 2022

There are so many credit cards available to consumers that it can be hard to choose the best card. There's no "one size fits all" credit card, but instead options for different types of people — whether you're a foodie, road warrior, traveler or someone looking to build credit. A little research can help you find a card that's specifically designed for your lifestyle.
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

401(k) Withdrawals May Sound Like Easy Money, but Consider This Instead

The earliest you can withdraw from a 401(k) penalty-free is age 59 1/2. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketRealist

How Much Cash You Should Have on Hand at Any Point?

For emergencies, emergency take-out, and everything in between, it’s important to keep cash on hand so you can pay for what you need at the moment. However, carrying too much cash can be dangerous and leaves you open to the pitfalls of inflation. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s how...
BUSINESS
CNET

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card: Pick Your Own Rewards

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card offers cardholders more flexibility than most cards. You can choose a bonus category to earn 3% cash-back rewards for, in addition to earning 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. While the added flexibility is nice, rewards are limited to the first $2,500 spent each quarter on combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club purchases before its rate decreases to 1% cash back. It's also worth noting that you don't need a Bank of America bank account to get this credit card.
CREDITS & LOANS

