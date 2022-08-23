Read full article on original website
Brian
3d ago
This is a complete bullcrap ranking. Dallas 5 spots ahead of Philadelphia, as well as Indianapolis and Las Vegas both ahead of them. I don't care how bad Dallas is, the predictors rank them higher than far better teams and predict them to win the NFC East. Every frickin year. ALERT: DALLAS ISN'T THAT GOOD!!!
Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl
Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
Tyrann Mathieu joins Tyreek Hill by utterly betraying Patrick Mahomes with Aaron Rodgers comparison
Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is the latest ex-Chief to make assertions that Patrick Mahomes is lacking at the quarterback position. Even though Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu were happy to enjoy the success that came with being in Kansas City, they seem just as happy to now distance themselves from their former quarterback.
Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim
Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback
There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
Photos: Meet The Alleged Girlfriend Of Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Earlier this summer, rumors emerged suggesting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a new girlfriend. Rodgers and his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, officially called off their engagement a few months prior. Not long after their split, Rodgers was reportedly spotted with a new woman. It was widely reported that...
Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons […] The post Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robert Griffin III Names 1 NFL Team Not To "Doubt" In 2022
Former Pro Bowl quarterback and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III doesn't want fans to overlook one team out of the AFC South:. "DON’T DOUBT THE BOYS in Tennessee," RGIII tweeted. "Best record in the AFC last year WITHOUT Derrick Henry for 9 games. They embody Vrabel’s mindset. Scrappy defense and RUN THE DANG BALL. No A.J. Brown but Titans added Woods, Hooper, Burks and Philips to maximize Tannehill’s play-action prowess."
NFL World Reacts To The Eagles, Titans Trade
Ugo Amadi's time with the Philadelphia Eagles didn't last long. The Eagles acquired the safety from the Seattle Seahawks last week in exchange for wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. On Wednesday, they flipped him again. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Philadelphia is sending Amadi to the Tennessee Titans for late draft...
Hall of Famer Terrell Owens ran a blazing 4.38, 40-yard dash at age 48, stunning NFL fans
In terms of individual accolades and ability, few NFL receivers will ever compare to Terrell Owens. Through a Hall of Fame career with five different teams, Owens amassed the third-most receiving yards (15,934) and the third-most receiving touchdowns (153) in league history. Judging by a recent race on the track...
Cowboys Named Potential Trade Destination For Notable Wide Receiver
"Locked on Cowboys" podcast host Marcus Mosher thinks the team has to make a move to bring in a weapon on the outside before the season kicks off. And they should look to an NFC East rival to do it. Tweeting Wednesday, "I think the Cowboys should very much be...
Jerry Jones Hints At Big Cowboys Roster Decision
The Dallas Cowboys have yet to place Michael Gallup on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, signaling hope that the wide receiver could return from his torn ACL in September. Jerry Jones added to that optimism Wednesday, telling reporters that they don't plan on moving Gallup to the PUP...
Reporter Uses 1 Word To Describe How Julio Jones Looks In Practice
Injuries have prevented Julio Jones from playing up to his potential over the past two seasons. The good news, however, is that he's apparently performing very well in training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared five observations from Tampa Bay's training camp...
Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez believes QB Jimmy Garoppolo deserved better from the San Francisco 49ers
By all accounts, the only thing for sure about the working relationship between the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo heading into the final weekend of August is that it's about to come to an end. The 49ers have 2021 rookie Trey Lance atop their depth chart at the...
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks vs. 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo To Get Cut - And Sign with Seattle?
The rumors connecting the Seahawks to Garoppolo are not new. At the same time ...
Watch: Wild brawl breaks out during Steelers/Jags game
Fists were flying inside TIAA Bank Field during the Steelers game against the Jaguars Saturday night. A group of fans got into a brawl in the stands during the fourth quarter.
Giants Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn Achilles
During this Wednesday's practice, New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the fear inside the team's building is that Johnson suffered a torn Achilles. The Giants have not yet announced...
