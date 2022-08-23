ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is a complete bullcrap ranking. Dallas 5 spots ahead of Philadelphia, as well as Indianapolis and Las Vegas both ahead of them. I don't care how bad Dallas is, the predictors rank them higher than far better teams and predict them to win the NFC East. Every frickin year. ALERT: DALLAS ISN'T THAT GOOD!!!

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eagles, Titans Trade

Ugo Amadi's time with the Philadelphia Eagles didn't last long. The Eagles acquired the safety from the Seattle Seahawks last week in exchange for wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. On Wednesday, they flipped him again. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Philadelphia is sending Amadi to the Tennessee Titans for late draft...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Jerry Jones Hints At Big Cowboys Roster Decision

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to place Michael Gallup on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, signaling hope that the wide receiver could return from his torn ACL in September. Jerry Jones added to that optimism Wednesday, telling reporters that they don't plan on moving Gallup to the PUP...
NFL
The Spun

Reporter Uses 1 Word To Describe How Julio Jones Looks In Practice

Injuries have prevented Julio Jones from playing up to his potential over the past two seasons. The good news, however, is that he's apparently performing very well in training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared five observations from Tampa Bay's training camp...
TAMPA, FL
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Giants Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn Achilles

During this Wednesday's practice, New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the fear inside the team's building is that Johnson suffered a torn Achilles. The Giants have not yet announced...
