Game Commission Warning About New Rabbit Disease
After the first confirmed case in Pennsylvania, state game officials are stepping up their efforts to limit the spread of a disease in rabbits. Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease, or RHD, was recently detected in two captive rabbits at a facility in Fayette County. The virus that causes this disease is very...
Pennsylvania team eliminated at LLWS
The team from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania had its run at the Little League World Series come to an end yesterday when they lost to the team from Texas 8-4 in an elimination game. The team from Hawaii defeated Tennessee 13-0 in four innings to reach the United States Championship this weekend. Hawaii is unbeaten in four games in Williamsport.
State GOP Steps In To Resolve Local Republican Committee Leadership
The Republican Party in Pennsylvania has certified the new Chair of the Butler County Republican Committee. In naming Gary Vanasdale to the position, the GOP effectively ends a dispute that began following the spring primary election. The dispute began after a large number of new committee people were elected with...
Red Cross Seeking Blood Donation As Supplies Drop
As the summer winds down, people are encouraged to roll up their sleeves to make a blood donation. Lisa Landis is with the Red Cross and she says there’s usually a slowdown in blood donations during the summertime. This year is no different. “Here in Pennsylvania and across the...
