KTUL
Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
KTUL
Two arrested after Tulsa police helicopter spots suspicious activity in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people have been arrested by Tulsa police after the police's helicopter spotted the pair checking car door handles in a nearby neighborhood. Just before 2 a.m. Friday morning, the Tulsa police helicopter spotted a car slowly driving around a neighborhood near 81st and Memorial.
KTUL
Tulsa man who saved bus driver's life receives key to the city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gary Brooks received the key to the city after saving a bus driver's life. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum presented Brooks with the key at city hall Thursday. Bynum said Brooks was working when he saw a Tulsa Transit bus run off the road and come to a stop. Brooks went up to the bus and looked in the window to find an assailant beating the driver, the mayor said.
KTUL
One dead and one in critical condition after wreck on US 412 near Inola
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one man, 66, died. Richard Bundrick of Springdale, Ark. was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 62-year-old woman, was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, OHP said. There were two other vehicles involved in the crash,...
KTUL
Tulsa man, woman sentenced to 10 years for fentanyl trafficking
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man and woman from Tulsa were sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Jennifer Canales, 31, and Ali Bashir Milad, 33, will spend 120 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release, Johnson said. Both pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy.
KTUL
Hearing held for suspected Tulsa killer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- A motion hearing was held Wednesday for a Tulsa man accused of murdering three women. Terryl Brooks is charged with the first-degree murders of Star Rainbow Dancer, Elizabeth Dillard, and Tyra Whitaker. According to a police report, Dillard and Dancer were gunned down at their front...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest serial fraud suspect again
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department arrested Matthew Brahm after responding to a Tulsa Hills hotel call about fraud on August 24 around 4:30 a.m. The front desk clerk said the suspect used a stolen credit card to rent two rooms for the past two days, according to police.
KTUL
Tulsa police looking to identify two people of interest from retail store theft
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking to identify two people of interest from a beauty retail store theft. On Saturday, the man and woman seen in the photos entered a retail beauty store and were recognized by some employees in the store from a BOLO issued from another location.
KTUL
Catoosa police trying to identify person who allegedly stole nearly $2,000 worth at store
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Catoosa Police Department is seeking help concerning a person of interest who is suspected of stealing over $1,900 in merchandise from a local drug store. If anyone has information on this individual, it is asked that you contact Detective Dave Chism at 918-266-0910 or...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest alleged serial burglar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested for burglarizing Drillers Stadium downtown, police say. Tulsa police says it responded to a call near 1st and Denver on Tuesday for a burglary suspect seen in the area. Officers arrived and took Cassidy Grimes into custody for his suspected...
KTUL
Humane Society of Tulsa waives adoption fees for 'Clear the Shelters' event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Humane Society of Tulsa is hoping to "Clear the Shelter" during its adoption event. All cat and dog adoption fees will be waived through Aug. 28. If you bring in a donation, you will be entered to win a raffle basket worth almost $200.
KTUL
Tulsa woman, 19, sentenced for robbing two QuikTrips at gunpoint
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa woman was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for robbing two QuikTrips at gunpoint, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Taylor Elise Vaught-Crysler, 19, was sentenced Thursday after previously pleading guilty to two counts of obstructing, delaying, and affecting commerce by robbery and one count of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, Johnson said.
KTUL
Prayer vigils for scheduled execution of James Coddington
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Thursday, August 25, 50-year-old James Coddington is scheduled to be executed for the murder of 73-year-old Albert Hale in 1997. The execution will take place at 10 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Coddington will be the fifth inmate to be executed...
KTUL
Volunteers to clean up tires from Arkansas River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Local Farm OK is bringing the community together to help beautify the Arkansas River. On Saturday, the group is bringing vans, a box truck, a Polaris ranger and a trailer to the banks of the Arkansas River in west Tulsa Saturday morning to help clean tires out of the riverbed.
KTUL
Three guns recovered in two separate incidents at Tulsa Public Schools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three guns were recovered from students in two separate incidents at Tulsa Public Schools since school began on Thursday. TPS says it has preventative measures in place to secure schools, such as securing building entrances, the See.Hear.Share safety hotline and campus police. On Friday, TPS...
KTUL
Broken Arrow residents warm up to LED street lights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma began replacing every street light in Broken Arrow with new LED models this week. Feedback has not been universal, but it appears residents are warming up to the change. One Broken Arrow-centric Facebook group saw 200 comments, both attacking...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation cuts ribbon on new Catoosa tag office
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation is celebrating the grand opening of the new Catoosa Tag Office building. Tribal leaders cut the ribbon Wednesday. Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says the Catoosa office is one of the busiest on the reservation, serving more than 26,000 customers a year. The...
KTUL
Local group cleaning up 'standing' tires in Arkansas river
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It started as a mystery, dozens of tires standing upright in the middle of the Arkansas river, just near I-44. We found out it was a man named Zayn who lifted the tires out of the ground and into the view of people driving by in a way to draw attention to the pollution.
KTUL
Cherokee Nation Remember the Removal Bike Ride 2023 applications now available
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation announced they are now accepting applications for the 2023 Remember the Removal Bike Ride. This ride retraces the northern route of the Trail of Tears of the span of three weeks. Applications are open now and will be accepted until September 9. Cherokee...
KTUL
Bixby water woes continue, 40 days and counting
BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — The last time we visited the Shafer's, friends were pumping water into their cistern because the water pressure from the city of Bixby was so low it wasn't making it up to their home. "This is like our 29th or 30th day that we’ve not...
