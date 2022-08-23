TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gary Brooks received the key to the city after saving a bus driver's life. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum presented Brooks with the key at city hall Thursday. Bynum said Brooks was working when he saw a Tulsa Transit bus run off the road and come to a stop. Brooks went up to the bus and looked in the window to find an assailant beating the driver, the mayor said.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO