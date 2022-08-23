Cryptocurrencies related to non-fungible tokens (NFT) and the metaverse underperformed over the past week as sentiment about the NFT market remained sour. The Flow network’s FLOW token, which can be used to build NFTs and decentralized applications (dapps) such as games on the Web3 platform, slumped 20% during the past seven days. FLOW’s decline was the second largest during that period among 52 cryptocurrencies with a market cap over $1 billion, according to crypto data and analysis firm Messari.

