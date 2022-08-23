Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Be a Part of Creative Cryptocurrency Projects: Big Eyes Coin, Near Protocol, and Ethereum
Everyone is seeking a means of making money, especially in this world of networking and creativity. Blockchain technology paves the way for cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency platforms to serve as a means of passive income for users. The creativity of these networks sets them apart because they appeal to a younger generation of users. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Ethereum are three cryptocurrencies that offer a variety of opportunities.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01 in 2023?
Is an encore performance just beginning for what was once the hottest cryptocurrency in the world?
Washington Examiner
Social Security: Half of monthly $1,682 supplemental payment to be sent in just six days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income are scheduled to receive their first of two $841 checks in September in only six days. The first check will be sent out to those who are eligible on Sept. 1, with the next monthly payment coming on Sept. 30. September is one of...
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $75M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $75,647,928 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 149rNCmmpK6Hjfi1c6Fs2C2YFLbb7yXbss. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
u.today
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Launches as Solana (SOL) Trapped in Bear Market, VeChain (VET) Adoption Continues
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Offer Liquid Staking Token Before Ethereum Merge
Coinbase (COIN) will offer its own liquid staking token, called Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), ahead of the Ethereum blockchain’s Merge in September, the crypto exchange said in a tweet Wednesday. The token will be Ethereum-based and, after the Merge, can be used to stake ether (ETH), the native...
decrypt.co
Miners Eye Ethereum Classic Activity as Merge Nears
The hash rate of ETC hits an all-time high, which reduces the risks of a "51% attack." Holders of Ethereum Classic (ETC) are cautiously watching the mining activity of its blockchain, as the approaching merge of Ethereum (ETH) and its transition to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism puts more attention on the six-year-old cryptocurrency.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders See Weekly High As Token Burn Hits 40% Of Supply
Meme coin Shiba Inu surged as much as 9% on Thursday. Hodlers of the popular crypto recorded gains supposedly triggered by the crypto’s token burn system. The burn rate surged with over 110 million tokens burned in the last 24 hours. Around 40% of the total supply has been...
CoinDesk
NFT- and Metaverse-Related Cryptocurrencies Underperform as Floor Prices Sink
Cryptocurrencies related to non-fungible tokens (NFT) and the metaverse underperformed over the past week as sentiment about the NFT market remained sour. The Flow network’s FLOW token, which can be used to build NFTs and decentralized applications (dapps) such as games on the Web3 platform, slumped 20% during the past seven days. FLOW’s decline was the second largest during that period among 52 cryptocurrencies with a market cap over $1 billion, according to crypto data and analysis firm Messari.
Ethereum Whales Sold 1.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens In 2 Days
On-chain data shows that the richest Ethereum ETH/USD whales have been selling a large amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens over the last two days. What Happened: ETH Whales sold 1.5 trillion SHIB tokens worth $20 million, as per data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Stats. The meme coin rallied...
Coinbase Issues Wrapped Staked Ethereum (cbETH) As Merge Approaches
Major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN has introduced a new ERC-20 token to represent staked Ethereum ETH/USD ahead of the Merge. What Happened: The cryptocurrency exchange said on Wednesday that it had added support for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) on the Ethereum network. The new token, which represents...
cryptonewsz.com
Time to Go All Guns Blazing for Faster ETH 2.0 After the Mega ‘Merge’
The Merge upgrade is joining the execution layer (mainnet) with the proof of stake consensus layer (Beacon Chain), which eliminates energy-intensive mining for sustainable crypto infrastructure growth. Now the ETH holders can stake their holding to become validators instead of miners. Investors are optimistic about ETH’s growth because Ethereum 2.0...
financefeeds.com
Coinbase to launch ‘Nano’ ether futures contract via 6 brokers
Coinbase, the most popular US platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, is set to launch its second micro-sized cryptocurrency derivative product on August 29. Roughly two months after the launch of its ‘nano’ Bitcoin futures, Coinbase is bringing another level of diversification to cryptocurrency traders with a similar Ether futures contract. The move gives investors the opportunity to buy a contract linked to the price of one-tenth of ether.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Could Get Kicked Off Cloud Host That Powers 10% of Crypto Network
Ethereum appears at risk of getting kicked off the cloud-networking provider that powers roughly 10% of the second-biggest blockchain. Hetzner, a German-based cloud services firm, said in a Reddit post this week that its terms of service specifically bar crypto mining and also staking, the approach Ethereum is moving to soon to run the blockchain.
CoinTelegraph
Hetzner anti-crypto policies: A wake-up call for Ethereum’s future
Just when the Ethereum ecosystem reached its final stages in preparing for the much-anticipated upgrade, The Merge, german cloud provider Hetzner, reiterated its stance against allowing mining operations for both proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-work (PoW) applications. Hetzner, a private, centralized cloud provider, stepped in on a discussion around running blockchain...
Motley Fool
If Ethereum Pulls Off the Merge, It Could Be a Game-Changer for Coinbase
Positive sentiment around Ethereum and the Merge could mark a return of retail investors to the crypto market. As a result, Coinbase will have a new opportunity to build its retail investor base, especially amongst investors looking to buy and stake Ethereum. Coinbase could also earn significant new revenue from...
Coinbase Launches Utility Token Ahead Of September Merge
The Ethereum (ETH) network will soon receive support for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), which will have open-source contracts and audits made available to the public. The move is expected to make it easier for other organizations, such as decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, to decide whether to add support for the token.
coingeek.com
South Korea finance giants eye digital asset exchanges by H1 2023
A new wave of digital assets exchanges is about to hit the South Korean market as several traditional finance firms set up talks with regulators to get the necessary licenses to establish digital asset exchanges that will start operating in the first half of 2023. According to a report from...
cryptonewsz.com
Uniglo (GLO) Paladin Audit Is Proof That It Can Keep Up To Cryptos Like Cardano (ADA) And Solana (SOL)
Uniglo (GLO) has announced that it will partner with Paladin to audit its smart contracts. This is a big win for the project, as it shows that it can keep up with the big boys like Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL). The partnership will help to ensure the security of Uniglo’s smart contracts and give the project the credibility it needs to attract more users and investors.
Comments / 0