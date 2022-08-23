Read full article on original website
Two arrested after Tulsa police helicopter spots suspicious activity in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people have been arrested by Tulsa police after the police's helicopter spotted the pair checking car door handles in a nearby neighborhood. Just before 2 a.m. Friday morning, the Tulsa police helicopter spotted a car slowly driving around a neighborhood near 81st and Memorial.
Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
Racist Snapchat rocks Sand Springs high school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some parents and students at a Sand Springs high school are outraged after a racist Snapchat began circulating Thursday night. Damien Leathers, a 16-year-old student at Charles Page High School, was targeted by the post for reasons not yet known. “Him and another student was...
Precautionary lockdown for McAlester schools, college lifted, suspects in custody
MCALESTER, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE: At 3:15 the pair in question was taken into custody in Checotah. UPDATE: The precautionary lockdowns for McAlester High School, Parker Intermediate Center, and Emerson Elementary have been lifted. -- MPS appreciates the response and cooperation from the local agencies who responded today in...
Tulsa police arrest alleged serial burglar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested for burglarizing Drillers Stadium downtown, police say. Tulsa police says it responded to a call near 1st and Denver on Tuesday for a burglary suspect seen in the area. Officers arrived and took Cassidy Grimes into custody for his suspected...
Tulsa police looking to identify two people of interest from retail store theft
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking to identify two people of interest from a beauty retail store theft. On Saturday, the man and woman seen in the photos entered a retail beauty store and were recognized by some employees in the store from a BOLO issued from another location.
Three guns recovered in two separate incidents at Tulsa Public Schools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three guns were recovered from students in two separate incidents at Tulsa Public Schools since school began on Thursday. TPS says it has preventative measures in place to secure schools, such as securing building entrances, the See.Hear.Share safety hotline and campus police. On Friday, TPS...
Catoosa police trying to identify person who allegedly stole nearly $2,000 worth at store
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Catoosa Police Department is seeking help concerning a person of interest who is suspected of stealing over $1,900 in merchandise from a local drug store. If anyone has information on this individual, it is asked that you contact Detective Dave Chism at 918-266-0910 or...
Tulsa man, woman sentenced to 10 years for fentanyl trafficking
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man and woman from Tulsa were sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Jennifer Canales, 31, and Ali Bashir Milad, 33, will spend 120 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release, Johnson said. Both pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy.
Local group cleaning up 'standing' tires in Arkansas river
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It started as a mystery, dozens of tires standing upright in the middle of the Arkansas river, just near I-44. We found out it was a man named Zayn who lifted the tires out of the ground and into the view of people driving by in a way to draw attention to the pollution.
One dead and one in critical condition after wreck on US 412 near Inola
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one man, 66, died. Richard Bundrick of Springdale, Ark. was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 62-year-old woman, was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, OHP said. There were two other vehicles involved in the crash,...
Tulsa police arrest serial fraud suspect again
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department arrested Matthew Brahm after responding to a Tulsa Hills hotel call about fraud on August 24 around 4:30 a.m. The front desk clerk said the suspect used a stolen credit card to rent two rooms for the past two days, according to police.
Pryor police searching for murder suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pryor Police Department is searching for a man who's wanted for first-degree murder. On August 19, officers responded to an apartment complex after reports of an assault around 10:45 p.m. When police arrived, they found the victim, identified as Tylor Adams, with a serious...
Aungela Spurlock named new Director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Aungela Spurlock as its next Director on Friday. Spurlock has been Interim Director since August 17 following the retirement of Ricky Adams. “I am honored by the Commission’s vote of confidence,” said Spurlock. “This is a special agency...
Volunteers to clean up tires from Arkansas River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Local Farm OK is bringing the community together to help beautify the Arkansas River. On Saturday, the group is bringing vans, a box truck, a Polaris ranger and a trailer to the banks of the Arkansas River in west Tulsa Saturday morning to help clean tires out of the riverbed.
Flags to be at half-staff to honor fallen officers starting Aug. 26
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gov. Kevin Stitt directed all American and Oklahoma flags on State property to be lowered to half-staff from 8 a.m. Friday until sundown Sunday. The directive is to honor Robert Blaine Swartz and Captain William Riley Hargraves, who both lost their lives in the span of three days.
Humane Society of Tulsa waives adoption fees for 'Clear the Shelters' event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Humane Society of Tulsa is hoping to "Clear the Shelter" during its adoption event. All cat and dog adoption fees will be waived through Aug. 28. If you bring in a donation, you will be entered to win a raffle basket worth almost $200.
Tulsa Animal Welfare looks to 'Clear the Shelter'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Animal Welfare is kicking off another year of "Clear the Shelter" adoption events. The shelter will be waiving all adoption fees on cats and dogs through Sept. 10. The shelter is open daily from 2-6 p.m. TAW is also hosting a "Pittie Party" until...
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after fiery crash in Oklahoma Panhandle
CIMMARON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KVII) — UPDATE: 3:00 p.m. Two people are dead and another is seriously hurt following a fiery crash in the Oklahoma Panhandle on Wednesday morning. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at about 7:03 a.m., a 2021 U-haul was being driven by an unidentified man southbound...
'Reimagine Johnson Park' plan to be unveiled at community event Saturday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Parks will unveil its plans to revive a park near 61st and Riverside at a community event Saturday. The unveiling is open only to community members who live near Johnson Park because Tulsa Parks hopes to get input from the community the park will impact.
