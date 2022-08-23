ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Racist Snapchat rocks Sand Springs high school

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some parents and students at a Sand Springs high school are outraged after a racist Snapchat began circulating Thursday night. Damien Leathers, a 16-year-old student at Charles Page High School, was targeted by the post for reasons not yet known. “Him and another student was...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Tulsa County, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest alleged serial burglar

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested for burglarizing Drillers Stadium downtown, police say. Tulsa police says it responded to a call near 1st and Denver on Tuesday for a burglary suspect seen in the area. Officers arrived and took Cassidy Grimes into custody for his suspected...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Three guns recovered in two separate incidents at Tulsa Public Schools

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three guns were recovered from students in two separate incidents at Tulsa Public Schools since school began on Thursday. TPS says it has preventative measures in place to secure schools, such as securing building entrances, the See.Hear.Share safety hotline and campus police. On Friday, TPS...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Zone#Green Country
KTUL

Tulsa man, woman sentenced to 10 years for fentanyl trafficking

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man and woman from Tulsa were sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Jennifer Canales, 31, and Ali Bashir Milad, 33, will spend 120 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release, Johnson said. Both pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Local group cleaning up 'standing' tires in Arkansas river

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It started as a mystery, dozens of tires standing upright in the middle of the Arkansas river, just near I-44. We found out it was a man named Zayn who lifted the tires out of the ground and into the view of people driving by in a way to draw attention to the pollution.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

One dead and one in critical condition after wreck on US 412 near Inola

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one man, 66, died. Richard Bundrick of Springdale, Ark. was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 62-year-old woman, was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, OHP said. There were two other vehicles involved in the crash,...
INOLA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest serial fraud suspect again

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department arrested Matthew Brahm after responding to a Tulsa Hills hotel call about fraud on August 24 around 4:30 a.m. The front desk clerk said the suspect used a stolen credit card to rent two rooms for the past two days, according to police.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

Pryor police searching for murder suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pryor Police Department is searching for a man who's wanted for first-degree murder. On August 19, officers responded to an apartment complex after reports of an assault around 10:45 p.m. When police arrived, they found the victim, identified as Tylor Adams, with a serious...
PRYOR, OK
KTUL

Volunteers to clean up tires from Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Local Farm OK is bringing the community together to help beautify the Arkansas River. On Saturday, the group is bringing vans, a box truck, a Polaris ranger and a trailer to the banks of the Arkansas River in west Tulsa Saturday morning to help clean tires out of the riverbed.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Flags to be at half-staff to honor fallen officers starting Aug. 26

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Gov. Kevin Stitt directed all American and Oklahoma flags on State property to be lowered to half-staff from 8 a.m. Friday until sundown Sunday. The directive is to honor Robert Blaine Swartz and Captain William Riley Hargraves, who both lost their lives in the span of three days.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Tulsa Animal Welfare looks to 'Clear the Shelter'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Animal Welfare is kicking off another year of "Clear the Shelter" adoption events. The shelter will be waiving all adoption fees on cats and dogs through Sept. 10. The shelter is open daily from 2-6 p.m. TAW is also hosting a "Pittie Party" until...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2 dead, 1 seriously injured after fiery crash in Oklahoma Panhandle

CIMMARON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KVII) — UPDATE: 3:00 p.m. Two people are dead and another is seriously hurt following a fiery crash in the Oklahoma Panhandle on Wednesday morning. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at about 7:03 a.m., a 2021 U-haul was being driven by an unidentified man southbound...
BOISE CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy