ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollidaysburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbut.com

Pennsylvania team eliminated at LLWS

The team from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania had its run at the Little League World Series come to an end yesterday when they lost to the team from Texas 8-4 in an elimination game. The team from Hawaii defeated Tennessee 13-0 in four innings to reach the United States Championship this weekend. Hawaii is unbeaten in four games in Williamsport.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
State College

State College man bikes across America

STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Steady offense after big first inning helps Southwest knock off Hollidaysburg at the Little League World Series

Williamsport, Pa. —It was an up and down affair as the Southwest took on the adopted hometown team of Hollidaysburg. The Southwest finally established itself in the fifth when Manny Castillo came off the bench and hit a two-run home run. It helped the Southwest pull away for an 8-4 victory over Hollidaysburg. “Hat’s off to them,” Hollidaysburg manager Jim McGough said. “Two two-run homers that were big for them....
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
City
Butler, PA
City
Mexico, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
City
Hollidaysburg, PA
State
Texas State
Hollidaysburg, PA
Sports
City
Williamsport, PA
State
Hawaii State
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg Little League celebrated with police escort

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Following their historic Little League World Series run, the Hollidaysburg Little League team is heading home accompanied by a police escort. Fans are invited to join the team and support the boys as they return home Thursday afternoon. The bus is expected to arrive around 5:15 p.m. at the Hollidaysburg Little […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County bridge named after 2 WWII veterans

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A bridge in Ashville has been renamed after two WWII veterans. The ceremony took place at Gibbons Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 26. The veterans it was named after are Francis and Robert Zerbee. Robert Zerbee died in action during World War II. He was one of two sons of […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store

State police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Win Butler
fox8tv.com

State College Connector Project

In recent years, the biggest question regarding a Centre County road construction project has been — “Where is the new roadway going to be built?” PennDOT is saying we’re about 6 weeks away from finding out the latest options. The State College Connector Project Area covers...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Penn State Football: Game-By-Game Season Prediction

A week from Penn State’s season opener against Purdue on the road, it’s time for everyone’s favorite exercise: predictions that will absolutely not turn out to be wrong at a later date. Penn State is a hard team to put a finger on – the Nittany Lions...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Students return to school in Altoona

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Wednesday marked the return to school for some of the districts in our Central Pennsylvania area, including Altoona. As summer is coming to a close, school is returning to session as buses picked up kids for the first day. While students might not want their summer to be over, Teri Myers, Pleasant […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Chinese#Butlerradio Com
explorejeffersonpa.com

Scottish Heights Golf Course Fire Damages Estimated at $700,000

SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a maintenance building at Scottish Heights Golf Course in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. (Photo courtesy of Brockway Volunteer Hose Company.) According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the PSP Fire Marshal Unit responded to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona church holds monthly food giveaway

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona church will be holding it’s monthly food giveaway and giving out products to the people. On Friday, The 2nd Avenue United Methodist Church at 130 Second Avenue, will be giving away food starting at 11 a.m. and going until they run out. Produce, eggs, milk, nectarines, bread, snack items, cheese, […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT honors 2 employees from Jefferson, Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian today recognized employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award. Two employees from PennDOT’s District 2, which represents Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties were among the honorees. The Star of Excellence Award is […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Nason hospital to stop delivering babies in Roaring Spring

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring announced Thursday they will no longer deliver babies at their facility. Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Marketing Communications Coordinator Marni Baluta said the change will begin on Friday, Oct. 9 and all scheduled obstetrics (OB) delivery services will transition to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center […]
ROARING SPRING, PA
WTAJ

Speed display board placed on Route 322

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board on Route 322 in Union Township on Friday, Aug. 26. It will remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit and aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior. The board faces eastbound traffic between […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fire breaks out at Jefferson County golf club

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge. On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed. The fire caused the golf course […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy