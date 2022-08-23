Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbut.com
Pennsylvania team eliminated at LLWS
The team from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania had its run at the Little League World Series come to an end yesterday when they lost to the team from Texas 8-4 in an elimination game. The team from Hawaii defeated Tennessee 13-0 in four innings to reach the United States Championship this weekend. Hawaii is unbeaten in four games in Williamsport.
State College
State College man bikes across America
STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
Steady offense after big first inning helps Southwest knock off Hollidaysburg at the Little League World Series
Williamsport, Pa. —It was an up and down affair as the Southwest took on the adopted hometown team of Hollidaysburg. The Southwest finally established itself in the fifth when Manny Castillo came off the bench and hit a two-run home run. It helped the Southwest pull away for an 8-4 victory over Hollidaysburg. “Hat’s off to them,” Hollidaysburg manager Jim McGough said. “Two two-run homers that were big for them....
Johnstown, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Johnstown. The Penn Cambria High School football team will have a game with Greater Johnstown Senior High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hollidaysburg Little League celebrated with police escort
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Following their historic Little League World Series run, the Hollidaysburg Little League team is heading home accompanied by a police escort. Fans are invited to join the team and support the boys as they return home Thursday afternoon. The bus is expected to arrive around 5:15 p.m. at the Hollidaysburg Little […]
Cambria County bridge named after 2 WWII veterans
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A bridge in Ashville has been renamed after two WWII veterans. The ceremony took place at Gibbons Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 26. The veterans it was named after are Francis and Robert Zerbee. Robert Zerbee died in action during World War II. He was one of two sons of […]
Plans for a gas station next to a bird-watching wetland in Huntingdon County spark opposition
On the side of a stretch of Route 22 in central Pennsylvania is a modest sign for a “wildlife observation area.” It’s in a gravelly parking lot, crumbling in places, and would be easy to miss as trucks and cars whiz by. But, after a short walk...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store
State police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox8tv.com
State College Connector Project
In recent years, the biggest question regarding a Centre County road construction project has been — “Where is the new roadway going to be built?” PennDOT is saying we’re about 6 weeks away from finding out the latest options. The State College Connector Project Area covers...
State College
Penn State Football: Game-By-Game Season Prediction
A week from Penn State’s season opener against Purdue on the road, it’s time for everyone’s favorite exercise: predictions that will absolutely not turn out to be wrong at a later date. Penn State is a hard team to put a finger on – the Nittany Lions...
Curwensville, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Meyersdale Area High School football team will have a game with Curwensville Area High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Meyersdale Area High SchoolCurwensville Area High School.
Students return to school in Altoona
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Wednesday marked the return to school for some of the districts in our Central Pennsylvania area, including Altoona. As summer is coming to a close, school is returning to session as buses picked up kids for the first day. While students might not want their summer to be over, Teri Myers, Pleasant […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
explorejeffersonpa.com
Scottish Heights Golf Course Fire Damages Estimated at $700,000
SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a maintenance building at Scottish Heights Golf Course in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. (Photo courtesy of Brockway Volunteer Hose Company.) According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the PSP Fire Marshal Unit responded to...
Former PSU president Spanier writes book on Sandusky scandal: ‘Miscarriage of justice’
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As Penn State fans look forward to the upcoming season, a former president is taking a look back at the most challenging time in the university’s history. Graham Spanier has released a new book about the Jerry Sandusky scandal that cost him his job and his reputation as he tries […]
Altoona church holds monthly food giveaway
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona church will be holding it’s monthly food giveaway and giving out products to the people. On Friday, The 2nd Avenue United Methodist Church at 130 Second Avenue, will be giving away food starting at 11 a.m. and going until they run out. Produce, eggs, milk, nectarines, bread, snack items, cheese, […]
PennDOT honors 2 employees from Jefferson, Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian today recognized employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award. Two employees from PennDOT’s District 2, which represents Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties were among the honorees. The Star of Excellence Award is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nason hospital to stop delivering babies in Roaring Spring
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring announced Thursday they will no longer deliver babies at their facility. Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Marketing Communications Coordinator Marni Baluta said the change will begin on Friday, Oct. 9 and all scheduled obstetrics (OB) delivery services will transition to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center […]
fastphillysports.com
NITS JAMES FRANKLIN 12-1 TO BE 1ST BIG 10 COACH FIRED!
Penn State opens 2022 next Thursday, September 1, at Purdue. And, after two straight years of underperformance, the Nits haven’t made the Top 25. This may be the year Franklin gets it in th eneck:
Speed display board placed on Route 322
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board on Route 322 in Union Township on Friday, Aug. 26. It will remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit and aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior. The board faces eastbound traffic between […]
Fire breaks out at Jefferson County golf club
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in the maintenance supplies storage area in the Scottish Heights Golf & Lodge. On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. a fire started in the storage area at the golf club. The building, all maintenance supplies and equipment were destroyed. The fire caused the golf course […]
Comments / 0