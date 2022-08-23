ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Texas Longhorns hope for big things from Byron Murphy this season

AUSTIN, Texas - "He just got better at his game, literally, I feel he's the best defensive player we have on the team and all he did was just put another year, take more coaching from Coach (Bo) Davis. He's a vet now, even though he's a sophomore," says University of Texas Longhorns' football senior defensive lineman Keondre Coburn.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Manor, TX
Education
Local
Texas Football
City
Manor, TX
Local
Texas Education
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for death of Round Rock 18-year-old at skate park

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The man responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Arturo Granados in Round Rock in April 2022, has been arrested. Nicholas Carter-Cain, 19, has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony. RRPD says around 9:40 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a report of a man...
ROUND ROCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Season#High School Football#Field Trip#Mustangs#American Football#Highschoolsports
KXAN

Austin area wealthiest ZIP codes

We've mapped out the most affluent areas of Austin to complement our latest list of the wealthiest ZIP codes in Central Texas, which is rich with data such as household income levels, population, per capita income and more.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox7austin.com

Woman injured following shooting in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas - A woman was injured in a shooting in Georgetown Wednesday afternoon. Georgetown police said the reported shooting happened in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Dr. A woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Police spoke with a man inside the home at the time...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man shot to death near Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found near Barton Springs Pool. At 7:15 a.m., police received a 911 call for a suspicious vehicle sitting in the Barton Springs Pool parking lot, at 2200 block of Barton Springs Road, riddled with bullet holes. Once on scene, just outside the popular swimming location, officers made a gruesome discovery.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy