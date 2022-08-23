Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorns hope for big things from Byron Murphy this season
AUSTIN, Texas - "He just got better at his game, literally, I feel he's the best defensive player we have on the team and all he did was just put another year, take more coaching from Coach (Bo) Davis. He's a vet now, even though he's a sophomore," says University of Texas Longhorns' football senior defensive lineman Keondre Coburn.
fox7austin.com
Barry's brings iconic Red Room to downtown Austin
It's the OG boutique fitness workout pairing cardio with strength. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details from Chief Curriculum Lead Josey Greenwell.
Another round of soaking rain expected next week
Expect hot, humid weather this weekend with just a few isolated showers. Another change in the weather pattern brings occasionally stormy weather next week. -- David Yeomans
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
Karlin unveils plans to transform huge northwest Austin campus once home to 3M
Karlin Real Estate LLC is undertaking perhaps its most ambitious project yet in Austin — the renovation of a 156-acre office campus off River Place Boulevard, not far from Lake Travis, that was previously occupied by 3M Co.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for death of Round Rock 18-year-old at skate park
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The man responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Arturo Granados in Round Rock in April 2022, has been arrested. Nicholas Carter-Cain, 19, has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony. RRPD says around 9:40 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a report of a man...
September forecast: Change in the air for Central Texas
September is historically the busiest month of the year for the Atlantic Basin.
A Welcome To Killeen, Texas Hilarious TikTok Has The City Laughing
This is probably one of the funniest videos that I’ve seen about Killeen Texas. There’s a video that is circulating on TikTok right now that takes aim at Killeen, but you can't help but laugh at it. IT'S ALL GOOD FUN. I can see how some people could...
Austin area wealthiest ZIP codes
We've mapped out the most affluent areas of Austin to complement our latest list of the wealthiest ZIP codes in Central Texas, which is rich with data such as household income levels, population, per capita income and more.
Heavy rains in Central Texas
Heavy downpours are expected Monday, moving slowly over our area and producing the potential for flooding.
KENS 5
17-year-old Michigan girl who went missing from North Austin hotel found safe
AUSTIN, Texas — A missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday morning has been found safe, according to the Austin Police Department. The teen was reported missing on Friday, Aug. 19, after disappearing from the Springhill Suites at 10936 Stonelake Blvd. in North Austin. Police said her...
Wettest week in months: Timing, rainfall amounts for Central Texas
Significant rain is expected across Central Texas this week with potential for flooding in low-lying areas.
fox7austin.com
Woman injured following shooting in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A woman was injured in a shooting in Georgetown Wednesday afternoon. Georgetown police said the reported shooting happened in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Dr. A woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Police spoke with a man inside the home at the time...
What this week’s rain could do for our drought
A deeper look into what the forecast 2-3" of widespread rain would do to extreme/exceptional drought conditions in place across Central Texas.
Texas State student to adopt abandoned ant-covered baby he found left in trash
A Texas State University student is in the process of adopting a baby he found in a trash can while visiting his family in Haiti.
fox7austin.com
Man shot to death near Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found near Barton Springs Pool. At 7:15 a.m., police received a 911 call for a suspicious vehicle sitting in the Barton Springs Pool parking lot, at 2200 block of Barton Springs Road, riddled with bullet holes. Once on scene, just outside the popular swimming location, officers made a gruesome discovery.
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
9 South Texas dogs saved from certain euthanasia ready for fosters
Austin Pets Alive! told KXAN Monday the nine dogs came from an all-outdoor shelter in South Texas.
fox7austin.com
Austin woman flees crash scene, leaves 4-year-old child behind to crawl out of rolled vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas - A 35-year-old Austin woman is behind bars after she fled the scene of a collision, leaving her four-year-old son behind to crawl out of a rolled-over vehicle by himself. Yolanda Olvera has been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid and is in the Travis County...
