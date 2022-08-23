KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the historic Artemis l moon rocket launch from Florida on Monday, her office confirmed to FOX 35 News. Harris and Second Gentlemen Emhoff will travel to Kennedy Space Center to attend NASA’s launch, which has a 2-hour launch window scheduled to start at 8:33 a.m. ET. While on site, the Harris will deliver remarks about the Artemis program and tour Artemis II and Artemis III mission hardware.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO