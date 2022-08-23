Read full article on original website
Two rare orange lobsters delivered to Tampa Bay area seafood market in same shipment
HUDSON, Fla. - Whitney's Seafood Market in Hudson gets a shipment of lobsters delivered twice a week from Maine. But Monday's delivery came with a rare surprise: not one, but two orange-colored lobsters. The pair stood out easily among the rest of the pack. Most lobsters are a muddy color,...
5 plead guilty to 'factoring' scheme to defraud several Texas banks
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Five people have pled guilty to participating in a "factoring" scheme to defraud several banks in Texas. 49-year-old Ronald Wayne Schroeder of Canyon Lake, 60-year-old Jill Martin Alvarado of Irving, 57-year-old Rigo Alvarado of Barstow, 58-year-old Ryan Martinez of San Antonio and 80-year-old Phyllis Joe Martinez of San Antonio all each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Artemis l launch in Florida
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the historic Artemis l moon rocket launch from Florida on Monday, her office confirmed to FOX 35 News. Harris and Second Gentlemen Emhoff will travel to Kennedy Space Center to attend NASA’s launch, which has a 2-hour launch window scheduled to start at 8:33 a.m. ET. While on site, the Harris will deliver remarks about the Artemis program and tour Artemis II and Artemis III mission hardware.
Derek Chauvin moved from Minnesota to federal prison in Arizona
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who murdered George Floyd, has been moved from a state prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, to federal prison in Tucson, Arizona. The Minnesota Department of Corrections says U.S. Marshals picked Chauvin up from Oak Park Heights on Wednesday. He...
Gavin Newsom on donating $100K to Ron DeSantis' opponent: 'I like Charlie Crist and I don't like bullies'
LOS ANGELES - The Gubernatorial feud between California's Gavin Newsom and Florida's Ron DeSantis continues. The latest came from Newsom revealing he had donated $100,000 to DeSantis' opponent and former Florida Governor Charlie Crist. Newsom explained in his Los Angeles visit that he prefers Crist and doesn't support politicians who "demean people."
Abortion 'trigger law' goes into effect in Texas on Thursday
The so-called "trigger law" on abortion in Texas goes into effect on Thursday. The law, passed by the state legislature in 2021, enhances penalties making all abortions performed in the state a felony, except in cases where the mother's life is in danger. Any doctor who performs an abortion in...
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison in Texas after the state’s trigger law, which has only narrow exceptions to save the life of a pregnant patient, went into effect Thursday. The law was "triggered" when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its...
