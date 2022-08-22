ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

WDAM-TV

MEMA gives flooding tips for the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Rain has been no stranger to the Pine Belt, and with more water on the way, there are tips residents should follow to keep their families and homes safe. With heavy rain bringing possible flooding to the roads, Malary White, Chief Communications Officer from the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Heavy rains cause road washouts across the state

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Heavy rain storms are being experienced all over Mississippi, causing issues with our neighbors to the north. Multiple highways have been washed out, including some in Newton, Scott and Rankin counties. Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

National R&B Hall of Fame being built in the Mississippi Delta

MARKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Many call Mississippi “The Birthplace of American Music.” Now, an R&B Hall of Fame will soon take shape in the Delta. National R&B Hall of Fame Founder/CEO LaMont Robinson says after years and years of attempts to make it happen, the dream of building an R&B Hall of Fame to honor some of the greatest entertainers in the world is now coming to fruition.
MARKS, MS
WDAM-TV

Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday happening this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Magnolia State will be having its Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday this weekend. Mississippians will be able to purchase firearms, ammunition, and certain hunting supplies all sales tax free. Christine Hemp-Hill, the General Manager at 601 Sports in Meridian, said they have been preparing for...
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Downed power lines spark electrical fire along Hwy 49 S

MT. OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Downed power lines in the Mt. Olive area sparked an electrical fire on Wednesday afternoon. The Mt. Olive Fire Department reported the downed lines are beside the southbound lanes of Highway 49 near Parker Wholesale Warehouse, and they are not blocking traffic. The department has...
MOUNT OLIVE, MS
WDAM-TV

Patrick’s Tuesday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area. There is a 50% chance for showers as we go through the overnight hours. Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s across...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

