WDAM-TV
Multiple guns, cocaine found after Jackson County armed robbery, authorities say
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Four people have been arrested in connection to a Jackson County armed robbery. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the Motel 6 parking lot near Ocean Springs exit 50. Authorities said several people reported they were robbed at...
WDAM-TV
State Auditor report links fatherlessness to costly issues in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White says the costs of homes with an absent father go beyond a financial strain on the mom. His new report does the math on the costs to taxpayers. “As State Auditor, I think that I’ve got a responsibility to show the taxpayers...
WDAM-TV
MEMA gives flooding tips for the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Rain has been no stranger to the Pine Belt, and with more water on the way, there are tips residents should follow to keep their families and homes safe. With heavy rain bringing possible flooding to the roads, Malary White, Chief Communications Officer from the...
WDAM-TV
Heavy rains cause road washouts across the state
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Heavy rain storms are being experienced all over Mississippi, causing issues with our neighbors to the north. Multiple highways have been washed out, including some in Newton, Scott and Rankin counties. Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
National R&B Hall of Fame being built in the Mississippi Delta
MARKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Many call Mississippi “The Birthplace of American Music.” Now, an R&B Hall of Fame will soon take shape in the Delta. National R&B Hall of Fame Founder/CEO LaMont Robinson says after years and years of attempts to make it happen, the dream of building an R&B Hall of Fame to honor some of the greatest entertainers in the world is now coming to fruition.
WDAM-TV
Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday happening this weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Magnolia State will be having its Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday this weekend. Mississippians will be able to purchase firearms, ammunition, and certain hunting supplies all sales tax free. Christine Hemp-Hill, the General Manager at 601 Sports in Meridian, said they have been preparing for...
WDAM-TV
Downed power lines spark electrical fire along Hwy 49 S
MT. OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Downed power lines in the Mt. Olive area sparked an electrical fire on Wednesday afternoon. The Mt. Olive Fire Department reported the downed lines are beside the southbound lanes of Highway 49 near Parker Wholesale Warehouse, and they are not blocking traffic. The department has...
WDAM-TV
Patrick’s Tuesday Forecast
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area. There is a 50% chance for showers as we go through the overnight hours. Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s across...
