Register Citizen
$2M prize was Connecticut Lottery’s largest in August
Despite no one from Connecticut winning the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot from late last month, some residents were still able to claim large prizes this month through the Connecticut Lottery. Overall, more than 100 individuals won prizes of over $10,000 in the Connecticut Lottery this month. The largest prize...
Family-friendly events to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last summer weekend before the unofficial start of fall begins on Sept. 1!. This weekend will be the last for some summer-geared activities across the state, and plenty of outdoor events will be held to help celebrate the season before it's gone for the year.
Register Citizen
These Connecticut eateries will be serving at Bridgeport's Sound On Sound music festival
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Though bands and musicians are often the primary draw for most music festivals, the food options are arguably just as important. The Sound On Sound music festival in Bridgeport, which announced its set times on Thursday, has also revealed...
Take a look inside Mew Haven, Connecticut's first and only cat café
The owner of Mew Haven Cat Cafe reflects on four years of operation and nearly 600 cats adopted into forever homes. Combine a coffee shop and an animal shelter, and you get Mew Haven Cat Café in New Haven. Many kittens and cats - at one point as many...
CT woman sues over residency requirement for assisted suicide
(AP) – A Connecticut woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Dr. Diana Barnard, of Middlebury, Vermont, argue […]
Register Citizen
Stamford police veteran of 33 years dies: ‘Husband, father, officer, coach, mentor, friend
STAMFORD — Doug Robinson, a 33-year city police veteran, died Wednesday night after a three-year battle with cancer. He was 60. Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw announced in a press release Thursday that Robinson died surrounded by his family after a “courageous” battle with stage 4 parotid gland cancer.
sheltonherald.com
Woog’s World: JoyRide leaves behind 11 years of helping others
There is no joy in JoyRide. Earlier this month, owners Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz announced that the final day for their Westport cycling, pilates, barre and fitness classes is Sept. 2. The New Haven studio remains open, but is on the market. It’s not easy running a small business....
20-Year-Old Killed In I-84 Waterbury Crash
A 20-year-old was killed after slamming into the back of a tractor-trailer on a busy Connecticut roadway, police said. The crash took place in New Haven County around 8:30 p.m. near Exit 23 on I-84 in Waterbury. According to state police, both vehicles were traveling westbound when a Chevrolet Silverado...
milfordmirror.com
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
Bristol Press
Southington woman with developmental disabilities, who had been missing since Saturday, found in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington woman with developmental disabilities who went missing over the weekend has been found. Police on Thursday said 19-year-old Nyla Tolo was found in Hartford, where she was found by Southington officers. “Our officers, her family and Hartford police are currently with her,” Southington Lt. Keith...
Register Citizen
Torrington remembers Wilbert ‘Wibo’ Boles as friend, dedicated community servant
TORRINGTON —Wilbert “Wibo” Boles, 72, whom many called the “unofficial mayor of Torrington,” died Thursday, surrounded by his family. The Rev. Kevin Johnson, pastor of Workman Memorial AME Zion Church on Brightwood Avenue, was in touch with the Boles family Thursday as they made funeral arrangements.
Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized
Some historic Connecticut newspapers are set to become immortalized in ones and zeros. The Connecticut State Library recently announced that they have selected 10 newspapers from the early to mid-1900s to digitize and be made available for free online. The digitization effort is part of the library’s Connecticut Digital Newspaper Project (CDNP). In the latest […] The post Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
Community news: New dog grooming shop opens in Fairfield and more
The Salty Dog Grooming Shoppe held a grand opening on Aug. 24 at 475 Kings Highway East in Fairfield. Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick officiated the ceremony. Guests were also able to learn about the business’s pet friendly services and why the business is special. The business’s owner...
Lawrence + Memorial Hospital undergoing upgrades & expansion
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Last year Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London had 80,000 visits and the hospital says each year it is seeing more and more people seeking emergency care. The Hospital is undergoing an expansion to meet the growing need for medical care. The 11,465-foot expansion would increase patient treatment areas […]
Missing Southington woman found safe in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman who was reported missing in Southington has been found safe in Hartford on Thursday. Southington police had issued a silver alert for 19-year-old Nyla Tolo after she was last seen on Saturday around 10 p.m. at her home off Mount Vernon Road in Southington. Southington police officers found Tolo […]
ID Released For Many Found Burning At Park In New Canaan
A man who was found burning in a park in Fairfield County has been identified by the medical examiner's office. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. On Thursday, Aug. 25, the medical examiner's office...
NewsTimes
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 26 - 28
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nutmeggers can battle it out in some classic video games, enjoy a carnival ride or listen to some smooth jazz this weekend. Boyz II Men. Bridgeport. The vocal group will perform at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on Sunday. More...
A Decade of Inactivity Has Done This to a Now-Abandoned West Haven Neighborhood
A phrase that will send chills down the spine of any land-owner is Eminent Domain. Eminent Domain is "the right of a government or its agent to expropriate private property for public use, with payment of compensation." For us common folks, it means that someone with a lot of money wants to build something where your home is, so how much you want for it?
Register Citizen
CT COVID confirmed cases flattening as school starts
The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have flattened over the course of the past few weeks in Connecticut. New cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to occur at a steady, moderate pace as school resumes across the state. Over the past week, 3,985 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed statewide. Twenty-tree new...
Majority of Connecticut’s restaurants struggling with higher costs and shrinking workforce
Connecticut’s restaurant industry is facing an existential crisis within the current inflationary economy, according to a new survey of over 4,000 businesses by the Connecticut Restaurant Association. The survey found 43% of Connecticut’s restaurant owners stating their business conditions are worse now versus three months earlier. Complicating matters is...
