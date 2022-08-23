ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

$2M prize was Connecticut Lottery’s largest in August

Despite no one from Connecticut winning the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot from late last month, some residents were still able to claim large prizes this month through the Connecticut Lottery. Overall, more than 100 individuals won prizes of over $10,000 in the Connecticut Lottery this month. The largest prize...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Society
Hartford, CT
Health
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
State
Connecticut State
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Greenwich, CT
Health
WTNH

CT woman sues over residency requirement for assisted suicide

(AP) – A Connecticut woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Dr. Diana Barnard, of Middlebury, Vermont, argue […]
VERMONT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Woog’s World: JoyRide leaves behind 11 years of helping others

There is no joy in JoyRide. Earlier this month, owners Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz announced that the final day for their Westport cycling, pilates, barre and fitness classes is Sept. 2. The New Haven studio remains open, but is on the market. It’s not easy running a small business....
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Killed In I-84 Waterbury Crash

A 20-year-old was killed after slamming into the back of a tractor-trailer on a busy Connecticut roadway, police said. The crash took place in New Haven County around 8:30 p.m. near Exit 23 on I-84 in Waterbury. According to state police, both vehicles were traveling westbound when a Chevrolet Silverado...
WATERBURY, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Calhoun
milfordmirror.com

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September

Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized

Some historic Connecticut newspapers are set to become immortalized in ones and zeros. The Connecticut State Library recently announced that they have selected 10 newspapers from the early to mid-1900s to digitize and be made available for free online. The digitization effort is part of the library’s Connecticut Digital Newspaper Project (CDNP).  In the latest […] The post Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Oncology Nursing#Charity#Ct#Greenwich Hospital
Register Citizen

Community news: New dog grooming shop opens in Fairfield and more

The Salty Dog Grooming Shoppe held a grand opening on Aug. 24 at 475 Kings Highway East in Fairfield. Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick officiated the ceremony. Guests were also able to learn about the business’s pet friendly services and why the business is special. The business’s owner...
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Lawrence + Memorial Hospital undergoing upgrades & expansion

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Last year Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London had 80,000 visits and the hospital says each year it is seeing more and more people seeking emergency care. The Hospital is undergoing an expansion to meet the growing need for medical care. The 11,465-foot expansion would increase patient treatment areas […]
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

Missing Southington woman found safe in Hartford

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman who was reported missing in Southington has been found safe in Hartford on Thursday. Southington police had issued a silver alert for 19-year-old Nyla Tolo after she was last seen on Saturday around 10 p.m. at her home off Mount Vernon Road in Southington. Southington police officers found Tolo […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsTimes

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 26 - 28

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nutmeggers can battle it out in some classic video games, enjoy a carnival ride or listen to some smooth jazz this weekend. Boyz II Men. Bridgeport. The vocal group will perform at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on Sunday. More...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Register Citizen

CT COVID confirmed cases flattening as school starts

The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have flattened over the course of the past few weeks in Connecticut. New cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to occur at a steady, moderate pace as school resumes across the state. Over the past week, 3,985 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed statewide. Twenty-tree new...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

Majority of Connecticut’s restaurants struggling with higher costs and shrinking workforce

Connecticut’s restaurant industry is facing an existential crisis within the current inflationary economy, according to a new survey of over 4,000 businesses by the Connecticut Restaurant Association. The survey found 43% of Connecticut’s restaurant owners stating their business conditions are worse now versus three months earlier. Complicating matters is...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy