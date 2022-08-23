Read full article on original website
'It's Not 100 Per Cent' - Thomas Tuchel On Missing Chelsea v Leicester City
Thomas Tuchel's red card from game week two is expected to be paid in full this Saturday, as his ban from the touchline was upheld by the FA and the independent regulatory commission earlier in the week.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: USMNT's Sergino Dest could swap Barcelona for Dortmund with Thomas Meunier
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barcelona, Dortmund mull Dest-Meunier swap. Barcelona defender and U.S. men's national team regular Sergino Dest...
ESPN
Arsenal, Man United seeded in Europa League group stage draw
Arsenal and Manchester United are among the top seeds for Friday's Europa League group stage draw, which takes place at midday UK time, 7 a.m. ET. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The two teams qualified for the competition after finishing 5th and 6th in the Premier...
BREAKING: Chelsea And Leicester City Agree Fee For Defender Wesley Fofana
Chelsea's latest transfer saga appears to be nearing the finish line, with reports breaking from RMC Sport that claim a fee has finally been agreed for the transfer of Wesley Fofana.
Southampton vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Casemiro starts on bench
Manchester United travel to Southampton for Saturday’s early Premier League kick off as they look to build on the back of their impressive 2-1 victory over Liverpool last time out. Erik ten Hag’s men displayed a level of energy and intensity that has been lacking at Old Trafford in recent times and avoided a third consecutive defeat after losses to Brighton and Brentford.There is a now an optimism around the team and they will have to live up to their own standards if they are to beat a Southampton side that recorded their first win of the season against...
SB Nation
BREAKING: Wilfried Zaha Out Against City
According to multiple reports, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha will be unavailable for the match against Manchester City on Saturday. Zaha apparently suffered a leg injury in last week’s match against AstonVilla. Quoting The Sun. Zaha, 29, scored twice during Palace’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa last weekend.
ESPN
Rating every Premier League Big Six club's record signing after Arsenal loan Nicolas Pepe to Nice
Arsenal's all-time record signing has left the club after less than three years this week -- for this season, at least -- with Nicolas Pepe leaving the Premier League club to join Ligue 1 side OGC Nice on loan. Pepe, 27, has moved to Nice after not making a single...
MLS・
BBC
Dele Alli: From England star to Everton bench, is Besiktas move forward's last chance?
Dele Alli was once one of England's brightest prospects but after a sharp decline he has headed to Turkey in the hope of reinvigorating his career. A move from Tottenham to Everton last season was supposed to provide the fresh start he needed but he departs the Toffees having failed to score a goal or provide an assist in 13 appearances for Frank Lampard's side.
Carlo Ancelotti Praises "Good Friend" Karim Benzema After Both Receive UEFA Awards
Benzema was named as the 2021/22 UEFA Men's Player of the Year, while Ancelotti received the UEFA Coach of the Year award.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Lampard remains resolute over Anthony Gordon, denies £60m Chelsea bid claims
Chelsea were supposedly ready to bid £60m for Anthony Gordon this week, but if Everton boss Frank Lampard is to be believed — he’d never tell a lie, would he? — that bid has yet to arrive from Boehly’s Blues. And unlike in Wesley Fofana’s case at Leicester City, Lampard has no plans for dropping Gordon, who evidently has his head on as straight as usual.
SB Nation
Analysing Manchester City’s Champions League Opponents
Thursday evening saw the draw for the group stage of the Champions League and City, who were in pot 1, were drawn against Sevilla, FC Copenhagen and, huge surprise, Borussia Dortmund. The blues have played these three teams in European competition previously and have a decent record. Here, we look at the three teams, past history and how they are currently performing.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Make De Jong Offer Barcelona Can’t Refuse
In an ideal world, Liverpool would have managed to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni or Jude Bellingham this summer. In this world, Tchouaméni joined Real Madrid and Dortmund won’t consider selling Bellingham until next year after losing start striker Erling Haaland. In a slightly less ideal but still...
Report: Chelsea Have Seen Third Bid For Wesley Fofana Rejected
As they have in the past, Leicester City are proving to be very stubborn in negotiations for a player they wish to keep hold of. This time, they are digging their heels in over Wesley Fofana.
Liverpool Need To Be Aware Of Bournemouth Trick Now Adopted By Europe's Elite Teams
Scott Parker is already being hailed as a tactical genius but his most recent trick has garnered the attention of Europe's elite. The ingenius trick has now been utilized by Real Madrid, PSG and more recently Manchester United.
SB Nation
RB Leipzig also show interest in Chalobah; Hudson-Odoi closing in on Leverkusen loan — reports
Trevoh Chalobah continues to draw interest in the loan market, and the latest one to enter the mix are RB Leipzig. According to the Evening Standard and the Daily Mail, the Bundesliga side are searching for a new centre back on a season-long loan after Lukas Klostermann’s injury, and want somebody who is experienced in playing as a part of a three-man backline. Inter Milan and AS Roma are some of the other main contenders for his signature, with Inter in the driver’s seat.
BBC
Guardiola on Silva, Palace and the Champions League
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game with Crystal Palace. Bernardo Silva is "staying" at Manchester City. Guardiola added: "We don't have one phone call from any club regarding Bernardo Silva." Guardiola said he rates Palace and their manager Patrick Vieira very highly. The Eagles were...
Liverpool Draw AC Milan, Shakhtar, Marseille in UEFA Champions League Simulation
Liverpool have been paired with AC Milan, Shakhtar and Marseille in the UEFA Champions League in LFC Transfer Room's simulation.
UEFA・
Carney Chukwuemeka ‘Deserves a Chance’ Against Leicester City Pundit Claims
Former Aston Villa player Gabriel Agbonlahor thinks that Carney Chukwuemeka should get a chance to prove himself to Thomas Tuchel.Divider(Variant 1)
'We Always See A Response' - Thomas Tuchel On The Chelsea Mindset
The Blues host Leicester City on Saturday in the hopes of a comeback victory after their defeat away at Leeds United last weekend as they attempt to finally kickstart their season.
FOX Sports
EPL teams advance in League Cup; City-Chelsea in 3rd round
LONDON (AP) — Newcastle, Leeds and Brighton carried their strong Premier League form into the English League Cup on Wednesday by beating lower-league opposition in the second round despite fielding lineups containing fringe players. The draw for the third round was also made and it features seven all-Premier League...
