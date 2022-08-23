ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

ESPN

Arsenal, Man United seeded in Europa League group stage draw

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the top seeds for Friday's Europa League group stage draw, which takes place at midday UK time, 7 a.m. ET. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The two teams qualified for the competition after finishing 5th and 6th in the Premier...
Diogo Jota
Jurgen Klopp
The Independent

Southampton vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Casemiro starts on bench

Manchester United travel to Southampton for Saturday’s early Premier League kick off as they look to build on the back of their impressive 2-1 victory over Liverpool last time out. Erik ten Hag’s men displayed a level of energy and intensity that has been lacking at Old Trafford in recent times and avoided a third consecutive defeat after losses to Brighton and Brentford.There is a now an optimism around the team and they will have to live up to their own standards if they are to beat a Southampton side that recorded their first win of the season against...
SB Nation

BREAKING: Wilfried Zaha Out Against City

According to multiple reports, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha will be unavailable for the match against Manchester City on Saturday. Zaha apparently suffered a leg injury in last week’s match against AstonVilla. Quoting The Sun. Zaha, 29, scored twice during Palace’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa last weekend.
SB Nation

Lampard remains resolute over Anthony Gordon, denies £60m Chelsea bid claims

Chelsea were supposedly ready to bid £60m for Anthony Gordon this week, but if Everton boss Frank Lampard is to be believed — he’d never tell a lie, would he? — that bid has yet to arrive from Boehly’s Blues. And unlike in Wesley Fofana’s case at Leicester City, Lampard has no plans for dropping Gordon, who evidently has his head on as straight as usual.
SB Nation

Analysing Manchester City’s Champions League Opponents

Thursday evening saw the draw for the group stage of the Champions League and City, who were in pot 1, were drawn against Sevilla, FC Copenhagen and, huge surprise, Borussia Dortmund. The blues have played these three teams in European competition previously and have a decent record. Here, we look at the three teams, past history and how they are currently performing.
SB Nation

RB Leipzig also show interest in Chalobah; Hudson-Odoi closing in on Leverkusen loan — reports

Trevoh Chalobah continues to draw interest in the loan market, and the latest one to enter the mix are RB Leipzig. According to the Evening Standard and the Daily Mail, the Bundesliga side are searching for a new centre back on a season-long loan after Lukas Klostermann’s injury, and want somebody who is experienced in playing as a part of a three-man backline. Inter Milan and AS Roma are some of the other main contenders for his signature, with Inter in the driver’s seat.
BBC

Guardiola on Silva, Palace and the Champions League

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game with Crystal Palace. Bernardo Silva is "staying" at Manchester City. Guardiola added: "We don't have one phone call from any club regarding Bernardo Silva." Guardiola said he rates Palace and their manager Patrick Vieira very highly. The Eagles were...
FOX Sports

EPL teams advance in League Cup; City-Chelsea in 3rd round

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle, Leeds and Brighton carried their strong Premier League form into the English League Cup on Wednesday by beating lower-league opposition in the second round despite fielding lineups containing fringe players. The draw for the third round was also made and it features seven all-Premier League...
