Florida Primary 2022: In red Florida, some of the reddest candidates went down
In reddening Florida — home to chief disruptor Donald Trump — some of the most bombastic, far-right candidates on the ballot Tuesday failed to win their congressional primaries. Candidate: FBI agents would go "home in a body bag" ...
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
GOP super PAC cuts Senate ad spending in Arizona and Alaska
The Senate GOP's top super PAC is cutting millions in ad spending in the hotly contested Arizona Senate race, as well as the Alaska Senate race, as it looks to shore up Republicans' chances of taking control of the chamber. Senate Leadership Fund, a group aligned with Senate Minority Leader...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Responds To Crist’s Accusations Of Him Being A Dictator
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida disputed claims made by Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist that he was a dictator during a Thursday press conference. “I think the interesting thing over the last couple of years is you had people that kept wanting to lock
News4Jax.com
Recount ordered in 4th Congressional District race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s secretary of state has ordered a machine recount in the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said Friday. The Duval County Canvassing Board will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Election Center at 1 Imeson Park...
Almost Every Sheriff in Florida Backs Ashley Moody for Attorney General Over Aramis Ayala
With the primaries now over, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced on Thursday that 64 of the 66 elected sheriffs in the state are backing her over former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala. Moody did not face any opposition in the Republican primary on Tuesday, while Ayala scored a...
DeSantis, Rubio hit the campaign trail with event at Jacksonville’s Diamond D Ranch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After facing no opposition in the 2022 Florida Primary Election, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio brought their campaigns to Jacksonville on Wednesday night. The Republicans called their event the “Keep Florida Free Tour.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Aaron Bean, who...
What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial
Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
Judge declines to require hand count of Arizona ballots in November election
PHOENIX — A federal judge refused Friday to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in November, dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state based on false claims of problems with vote-counting machines. Kari Lake, who is running for governor, and...
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
Florida Mentioned in List of States Gaining High-Income Households from Highly-Taxed States
Few would argue that households that make over $200,000 per year are in the minority since the average household income in Florida was $57,703 in 2020, according to the United States Census. Still, these households are arguably important to the states where they reside, as they bring in tax revenue and may help to bring income to the local economy.
NBC News
Crist celebrates Florida governor primary win
Former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist celebrates his projected win in the Democratic primary for governor, calling out current Gov. Ron DeSantis.Aug. 24, 2022.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Campaign Drops New “Top Gov” Ad Targeting Corporate Media
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign launched a new ad “Top Gov” targeting corporate media in a “need for speed” kind of way. “Top Gov,” a 60-second television ad airing nationally, pulls from the Governor’s military past by putting a fun spin on the movie Top
click orlando
Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Calls On Supporters To “Put On The Full Armor Of God” To Fight For Freedom
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tonight addressed an energetic crowd of supporters in Hialeah to celebrate successful Republican candidates who are eager to fight for Florida’s Freedom Agenda and continue delivering sweeping policy victories for Floridians. DeSantis appeared alongside First Lady Casey DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette
Florida Primary Results: Governor, Senate, And Attorney General
The Rubio for Senate campaign released the following statement after Val Demings officially became the Democratic nominee: “Marco Rubio has consistently delivered huge wins for Florida families, working across the aisle to improve the lives of people throughout the state. Meanwhile, Pelosi Puppet Val Demings
Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Four Florida School Board Members From Office
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released four school board members from office and duties on Friday. DeSantis suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray, and Laurie Rich Levinson from office following the recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these
NBC News
O'Rourke launches Texas ad campaign as Gov. Abbott spends millions
Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor in Texas, launched his first TV ads of the campaign on Thursday. One ad attacks Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over the state's new law banning most abortion, which went into effect this week. Multiple women appear in the ad to narrate, telling viewers, "Women all across Texas are no longer free to make decisions about our own body, no longer free to choose if a pregnancy is right for us or our families, not even in cases of rape or incest."
floridapolitics.com
New ‘Watchtower’ website to scrutinize Ron DeSantis’ donor relationships
Is DeSantis 'abandoning' Floridians for his national base of donors?. New scrutiny is promised for Gov. Ron DeSantis and his cozy ties to some of the richest people in the country, who happen also to be some of his biggest donors. DeSantis Watch, a collaboration between Florida Watch and Progress...
NBC News
