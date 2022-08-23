ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iraqi judiciary to resume work amid political crisis fuelled by cleric Sadr

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JkBFK_0hRm3VI800

BAGHDAD, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Iraq's judiciary will resume its activities on Wednesday after powerful Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called on his supporters to withdraw from outside its headquarters, the state news agency INA reported.

The Supreme Judicial Council earlier on Tuesday suspended its work after Sadr supporters camped out near its headquarters to demand that it dissolve parliament, escalating one of the worst political crises since the U.S.-led invasion in 2003.

"In light of the withdrawal of the demonstrators and the lifting of the siege on the headquarters of the Supreme Judicial Council and the Federal Supreme Court, it was decided to resume work normally in all courts as of tomorrow morning," the council said.

The populist leader Sadr has helped inflame tensions in Iraq in recent weeks by commanding thousands of followers to storm and occupy parliament, preventing the formation of a government nearly 10 months after elections.

However, he called on his supporters on Tuesday to withdraw from the vicinity of the judiciary authority and to keep only the protest tents and banners outside the building.

In a statement, he also urged the protesters to continue their sit-in outside the parliament.

The judiciary condemned the gathering of protesters outside its headquarters as "unconstitutional behaviour", adding that protesters had sent threats by phone.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who cut short a trip to Egypt to deal with the crisis, urged all sides to calm down and renewed calls for a national dialogue.

In a statement, Kadhimi said disrupting the judiciary "exposes the country to serious risks".

The standoff in Iraq is the longest stretch without a fully functioning government in the nearly two decades since Saddam Hussein was overthrown in a U.S.-led invasion in 2003.

Sadr was the biggest winner of the 2021 election but was unable to form a government with Kurdish and Sunni Muslim Arab parties, excluding his Iran-backed Shi'ite rivals.

The young cleric, who has unmatched influence in Iraq, can quickly mobilise hundreds of thousands of followers to stage demonstrations and paralyse the country's byzantine politics.

Sadr has called for early elections and unspecified changes to the constitution after withdrawing his lawmakers from parliament in June.

"The people are demanding the parliament to be dissolved and the immediate formation of an interim government," said a protester draped in an Iraqi flag.

"Help us. Stand with us. Don't be afraid of anyone," said another demonstrator.

Sadr's political opponents, mostly fellow Shi'ites backed by Iran, have refused to accede to his demands, raising fears of fresh unrest and violence in a conflict-weary Iraq.

He survived upheaval in the 19 years since his Mehdi Army militia took on the Americans with assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenades in the streets and alleys of Baghdad and southern cities.

His followers also fought the Iraqi army, Islamic State militants and rival Shi'ite militias.

Most of Iraq's Shi'ite political establishment remains suspicious or even hostile to Sadr. Still, his political organisation, the Sadrist movement, has come to dominate the apparatus of the Iraqi state since the 2018 election, taking senior jobs within the interior, defence and communications ministries.

Additional reporting by Charlotte Bruneau in Baghdad and Alaa Swilam and Ahamd Elhamy in Cairo; writing by Michael Georgy and Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Mike Harrison, Mark Heinrich and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddam Hussein
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraqi People#Iran#Iraqi Army#Shi Ite#The Federal Supreme Court
Reuters

U.S. Justice Dept says Trump papers included material on intelligence, sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday disclosed that it was investigating former President Donald Trump for removing White House records because it believed he illegally held documents including some involving intelligence-gathering and clandestine human sources - among America's most closely held secrets.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Country
Egypt
Reuters

Russia sharply scales back Far East war games with China

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russian military exercises in the Far East this week will take place on a far smaller scale than when they were last held in 2018, reflecting the strain on Moscow's forces as they struggle to make headway on the battlefields of eastern Ukraine.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

563K+
Followers
351K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy