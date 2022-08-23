ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

cryptobriefing.com

Merge & Diverge: Five Tokens That Could Outperform Ethereum

Ethereum is scheduled to ship its landmark "Merge" event in September, which should bode well for ETH. Several Ethereum-adjacent projects with smaller market capitalizations could also see the benefit and end up outpacing ETH following a successful Merge. Liquid staking, NFTs, MEV, infrastructure, and Layer 2 are some of the...
MARKETS
GMX Review: Is DeFi's Buzzy 30x Leverage Exchange Easy to Use?

GMX is a decentralized exchange built on Avalanche and Arbitrum. It lets DeFi users trade with up to 30x leverage in a permissionless manner. GMX offers a smooth user experience that's perfectly suited to retail DeFi traders. GMX users can “long” or “short” up to 30 times the size of...
MARKETS
Ethereum Merge Confirmed for September

The Ethereum Foundation has released finalized updates regarding the forthcoming merge to Proof-of-Stake. The upgrade will consist of two separate upgrades that must be executed in a specific order—Bellatrix and Paris. The Merge, which has been delayed several times, is said to the "most significant upgrade" in Ethereum's history.
COMPUTERS
10% of Ethereum Nodes Use a Web Hosting Service They're Banned From

Hetzner, a web hosting service that hosts roughly 10% of Ethereum nodes, has warned crypto users against its services. A representative from the company told Crypto Briefing that it has an anti-crypto stance because some cryptocurrencies cause problems. The warning from Hetzner has prompted a backlash within the Ethereum community.
COMPUTERS
Coinbase Introduces Wrapped Staked ETH Token

Coinbase has announced cbETH, a liquid wrapped token that will represent ETH staked on its platform. Coinbase intends for users to circulate cbETH, as staked ETH might otherwise remain locked until 2023. The company says that it will compete with another major liquid staking platform, presumably Lido. Coinbase has announced...
MARKETS
An Overview of On-chain Metrics for Investing in Crypto

On-chain data helps analyze investor behavior and potentially identify market trends. While blockchain data brings a unique perspective on investor behavior, one should also consider technical and fundamental analysis to make well-informed trading and investing decisions. Phemex, one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in the industry, offers a wealth...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Azuki NFT Review: The Anime Avatar Project Killed by Its Founder

Azuki is an NFT collection of 10,000 anime-inspired avatars that peaked in popularity in early 2022 before falling from grace. The reason for the downfall was a single mistake from one of the project's founders, Zagabond, who naively ousted himself as an opportunistic leader of three past failed NFT projects.
COMICS

