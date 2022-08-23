ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Could Deliver Monster Returns

Brookfield Renewable is poised for tremendous growth with the increased adoption of renewable energy. Innovative Industrial Properties is in a stronger position than some investors think. Medical Properties Trust could be set for a monster rebound. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
TheStreet

A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

Elon Musk does not like investors and financiers to bet on Tesla's stock-market collapse. Last May, the richest man in the world attacked Bill Gates, who formerly was the richest man in the world, because the Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder had a short position of $500 million against Tesla (TSLA) . Selling stock short is a bet that the price will drop.
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) stock splits, gets new target at $360 a share

Tesla’s (TSLA) stock has now officially split 3-for-1 after closing at $891 per share yesterday, which means it should start trading at around $297 per share this morning. But now it already got its first price target update post-split at $360 a share. Tesla’s stock is an important indicator...
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split

The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snowflake, Nvidia, Salesforce and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Nvidia – Nvidia slipped 2.5% after quarterly earnings missed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia brought in adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents versus expectations of $1.26. Revenue was $6.7 billion where analysts expected $8.10 billion, according to Refinitiv.
CNN

Why Tesla's stock is so much cheaper today

Tesla's stock price is set to drop at the opening bell Thursday, but not because of anything Elon Musk tweeted about demand for electric vehicles, 'full self-driving' features, SpaceX updates, silly memes or his legal battle with Twitter.
Benzinga

3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%

In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
CNBC

Sony hikes the price of its PlayStation 5 console because of soaring inflation

Sony on Thursday raised the recommended retail price of its PlayStation 5 games console in several international markets citing the global economic environment, including high inflation. The Japanese gaming giant said that the price hikes are effective immediately except in Japan where they will begin on Sep. 15. Sony is...
