Read full article on original website
Related
ABC6.com
Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Rhode Island on Tuesday. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that all travel lanes on Interstate 195 west in East Providence are blocked because of flooding just after 3 p.m near exit 2. The Department of Transportation...
WCVB
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms
REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
ABC6.com
Thunderstorms Friday afternoon, sunny for the weekend
No change for R.I. or Bristol County in SE MA. but Tuesday rainfall not represented with this graphic. Rainfall only through Monday contributes to the new update. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Increasing humidity by morning. Mid to upper 60s. Friday, morning sunshine, afternoon clouds and a chance for thunderstorms....
Turnto10.com
Two day rain totals: A tale of the "haves and have-nots"
Back to back days of heavy rain produced some prolific rain totals across parts of southern New England. BUT not ALL of us benefitted from this drought busting deluge. The vast majority of the Narragansett Bay region, both west and east Bay areas received about a half inch or less over the 2 - day span.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heavy rain triggers flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — Heavy rain that fell quickly in southeastern Massachusetts and the south shore added up quickly and caused some flash flooding and some dangerous travel conditions. The National Weather Service had issued a Flash Flood Warning for much of the afternoon on Tuesday, after the deluge. Trained weather...
WTGS
Flooding blocks highway in Rhode Island
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said on Tuesday that flooding temporarily blocked all travel lanes of a highway. Photos and video showed rainwater clogging Interstate 195 west at exit 2 in East Providence, with police asking drivers to stay off the roads and diverting traffic.
Turnto10.com
Coventry makes switch at superintendent position
(WJAR) — North Kingstown is still searching for a permanent superintendent. One of the three finalists will not take the job and is part of a switch in leadership in Coventry. Starting October 1st, Coventry Superintendent Craig Levis will become his district's Assistant Superintendent. While his current assistant, Don...
johnstonsunrise.net
Rhode Island Homemade Donuts opens Johnston location
Move over Dunkin, there’s a new kid on Rhode Island’s donut block. It’s called Rhode Island Homemade Donuts and has two locations — one at 1745 Main Street in West Warwick and another in units 12-13 at 1500 Place on Atwood Atwood Avenue in Johnston — where owner Sophal Cheng’s shop has become highly-popular since opening her doors only two short weeks ago.
Remembering When The Regatta Was Fall River’s Waterfront Party Spot
Driving down to Battleship Cove a few weeks ago, I couldn't help but walk down memory lane to when The Regatta was the spot in Fall River. When I started at Fun 107, we used to be at the waterfront bar, now the site of The Cove Restaurant & Marina, all the time. The station's David Duran was the party guy.
rinewstoday.com
Outdoors in RI: Come Clam with me…
The RI DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife ‘s Aquatic Resource Education program invites you to “Come Clam with Me!” Learn how to dig for clams, the equipment you need, and the management strategies that have kept Rhode Island in the quahogging industry for so long. Jody...
PhillyBite
Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
nbcboston.com
Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence
Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence was closed near Exit 2. WJAR reports that the shutdown lasted about two hours. The flooding was under the Taunton Avenue overpass before the Washington Bridge.
Turnto10.com
Garage collapses in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Fire Department responded to a garage collapse in the city on Tuesday. Crews responded to a home on Whittier Avenue around 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported because of the collapse. The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.
ABC6.com
Fire rips through Coventry home overnight
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire ripped through a home in Coventry early Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the burning home on Valiant Drive just before 3 a.m. Coventry Police Chief Frederick Heise III said that when crews got to the scene the house was fully engulfed in flames.
rimonthly.com
The Former Jamestown Ferry is Now a Restaurant in Maine
On June 28, 1969, the Newport Bridge officially opened between Jamestown and Aquidneck Island, changing the driving habits of Rhode Islanders forever. Prior to the bridge’s opening, residents of Jamestown had to take a ferry to get to Newport, or else go the long way around through Providence using the already-constructed Jamestown Bridge. At the time of the new bridge’s construction, two steam-powered ferries — the Jamestown IV and the Newport II — still offered ferry service to the other side.
2 men shot near Providence park
Police are investigating after two people were shot in Providence Thursday evening.
Pawtucket storefronts damaged by fire
Several businesses in a Pawtucket shopping plaza were damaged by fire Tuesday evening.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Warren, Rhode Island
Don’t overlook Warren, Rhode Island, a quaint and quirky seaside village, the next time you’re hungry and looking for a day trip. Located south of I-195, the tiny, historic town is just outside Providence and a handful of miles north of Newport. It’s just over an hour drive from Boston, or around two hours via a combination of train and bus. Settled in 1680, it was the original home of Brown University and is chock-a-block with immaculately preserved homes from the 1700s.
Turnto10.com
Neon Marketplace launches 'Pizza Twos-day' deal
(WJAR) — Neon Marketplace, a convenience store and gas station in Warwick and Seekonk, launched a limited deal on their Roman-style pizzas beginning on Tuesday. On every Tuesday, or 'Pizza Twos-day,' as the store calls it, customers will be able to purchase any two brick-oven pizzas for $15.00. This...
Drought disaster declared; Massachusetts’ second largest city urges indoor water limits
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal officials have declared a drought-related disaster in Rhode Island while New England’s second-largest city is restricting outdoor water use as the drought in the Northeast worsens. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Monday declared all five of the state’s counties as “primary...
Comments / 0