Coroner ID’s victims in deadly Charleston multi-vehicle, motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday are identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identifies Taylor Lee Flowers (29), of Lake City, and Patrick Marrah (31), or Saint Michaels, Maryland. Marrah was the operator and Flower was the rider. Flowers and Marrah died at the scene […]
wpde.com
Suspect surrenders to police following restaurant shooting on Hilton Head
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — 19-year-old Fernando Montano, who was wanted for aggravated breach of peace and unlawful carrying of a firearm, turned himself into deputies Wednesday morning in Beaufort. Deputies say he remains incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center. As the investigation into this incident progressed, Investigators...
abcnews4.com
First responders escort Charleston Co. girl who lost brother to King Street candy shop
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Bringing a smile to the face of someone who is in pain is a priceless feeling. And you know what else is priceless? Going on a shopping spree at a candy store!. Earlier this month, a young girl from Charleston County unexpectedly lost her...
live5news.com
Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash. Brandon Hardwick, 31, from Meggett died around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma sustained from the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash...
South Carolina police investigating TikTok challenge’s connection to missing teens
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — There have been more than a dozen missing teenager cases reported to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office this month. According to BCSO, 13 runaways have been reported so far in August. Of those 13, only four are still outstanding. Now, deputies searching for a reason behind the disappearances are warning […]
live5news.com
Scene cleared after search for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies are calling it a night after looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim in downtown Charleston. The incident started with a chase in the Hanahan police jurisdiction on Wednesday. Once the suspect made it into North Charleston, deputies with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helped North Charleston Police continue the chase around 8 p.m.
live5news.com
Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting. It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet. The investigation is ongoing. There is no official...
CCSO: Driver killed in late-night Johns Island crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday night on Johns Island. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the crash before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 3000 block of Plow Ground Road. “A Toyota sedan veered off the road before hitting a tree […]
abcnews4.com
Berkeley Co. deputies searching for Cane Bay-area teens missing since last week
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office are attempting to track down a pair of missing runaway teens who haven't been seen since last week. Sarah Pipkin, 15, was last seen on Monday, Aug. 15, according to an incident report. Sarah attended class at...
live5news.com
Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department confirmed Thursday morning that police have found a 7-year-old girl reported as a kidnapping victim. Police Chief Dennis Turner confirmed the girl was located with the help of the Charleston Police Department and the FBI. Turner said she was found in the...
The Post and Courier
3rd suspect surrenders after man's burned body found in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER — The suspect who authorities say shot a man before dragging his body to a shed and lighting it on fire has been arrested. Jerell Tresean McMillan turned himself in Aug. 23 to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker said. U.S. marshals had been searching for the 19-year-old Summerville man on a murder warrant in the killing of Rayvonta Deas.
SLED: Dorchester man charged for threatening to ‘blast’ judge
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Tuesday charged a Dorchester County man for threatening the life of a public official. Jason Paul Kositz (42) of Ladson allegedly made a Facebook post naming a judge presiding over pending domestic violence charges against him. In the post, he said “justice […]
iheart.com
Double fatal motorcyle crash in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people riding on a motorcycle. The crash happened at approximately 4:32 p.m. on Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the SC30 exit ramp. The crash involved four vehicles, one of which was a...
walterborolive.com
Alex Murdaugh faces additional charges
Disgraced Hampton County attorney and accused murderer, Alex Murdaugh, is now facing more criminal charges. The S.C. Grand Jury has indicted Murdaugh on nine new criminal counts, including several charges of money laundering, computer crime involving more than $10,000, and four counts of obtaining a signature by false pretenses for at least $10,000 and insurance fraud.
Multiple agencies searching for child after reported kidnapping
Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner tells News 2 they have located the missing child. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are searching the area for a possible kidnapper and victim after a police pursuit out of Hanahan ended in Downtown Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the incident originated with a kidnapping […]
Police investigating armed carjacking in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed carjacking that happened just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said the robbery and carjacking took place on Coleman Boulevard between Magrath Darby Blvd. and Houston Northcutt Blvd. Two suspects, both armed with a handgun and a rifle, took […]
Brawl at South Carolina Chuck E. Cheese leads to at least 2 arrests
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A fight involving multiple adults at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in South Carolina resulted in at least two arrests, authorities said. According to WCSC-TV and WCBD-TV, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. Several people were arguing and fighting when North Charleston police arrived at the scene, the incident report said.
Man dead after tree falls on truck in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed early Thursday morning after a tree fell on top of his truck while traveling on Mitchell Road near Old Jacksonboro Road in the Adams Run area. Chief Larry Garvin with the St. Paul Fire Department told News 2 that the man was driving down the roadway […]
Pedestrian killed in late-night hit-and-run on Highway 165
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a hit-and-run crash along Highway 165 in the Meggett area late Tuesday night. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the deadly crash near Manor Road shortly after 11:30 p.m., officials said. Investigators believe the male victim was walking on Highway 165 […]
wpde.com
Dozen teens charged with aggravated assault in fight at Andrews High School
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Twelve teens -- some as young as 14 -- are facing criminal charges in connection to a fight Monday during school dismissal at Andrews High School. According to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, at around 3:35 p.m., a fight broke out...
