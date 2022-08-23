ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

wpde.com

Suspect surrenders to police following restaurant shooting on Hilton Head

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — 19-year-old Fernando Montano, who was wanted for aggravated breach of peace and unlawful carrying of a firearm, turned himself into deputies Wednesday morning in Beaufort. Deputies say he remains incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center. As the investigation into this incident progressed, Investigators...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash. Brandon Hardwick, 31, from Meggett died around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma sustained from the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
City
James Island, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
live5news.com

Scene cleared after search for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies are calling it a night after looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim in downtown Charleston. The incident started with a chase in the Hanahan police jurisdiction on Wednesday. Once the suspect made it into North Charleston, deputies with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helped North Charleston Police continue the chase around 8 p.m.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting. It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet. The investigation is ongoing. There is no official...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Driver killed in late-night Johns Island crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday night on Johns Island. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the crash before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 3000 block of Plow Ground Road. “A Toyota sedan veered off the road before hitting a tree […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department confirmed Thursday morning that police have found a 7-year-old girl reported as a kidnapping victim. Police Chief Dennis Turner confirmed the girl was located with the help of the Charleston Police Department and the FBI. Turner said she was found in the...
HANAHAN, SC
The Post and Courier

3rd suspect surrenders after man's burned body found in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER — The suspect who authorities say shot a man before dragging his body to a shed and lighting it on fire has been arrested. Jerell Tresean McMillan turned himself in Aug. 23 to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker said. U.S. marshals had been searching for the 19-year-old Summerville man on a murder warrant in the killing of Rayvonta Deas.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Double fatal motorcyle crash in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people riding on a motorcycle. The crash happened at approximately 4:32 p.m. on Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the SC30 exit ramp. The crash involved four vehicles, one of which was a...
walterborolive.com

Alex Murdaugh faces additional charges

Disgraced Hampton County attorney and accused murderer, Alex Murdaugh, is now facing more criminal charges. The S.C. Grand Jury has indicted Murdaugh on nine new criminal counts, including several charges of money laundering, computer crime involving more than $10,000, and four counts of obtaining a signature by false pretenses for at least $10,000 and insurance fraud.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Multiple agencies searching for child after reported kidnapping

Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner tells News 2 they have located the missing child. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are searching the area for a possible kidnapper and victim after a police pursuit out of Hanahan ended in Downtown Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the incident originated with a kidnapping […]
HANAHAN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating armed carjacking in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed carjacking that happened just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said the robbery and carjacking took place on Coleman Boulevard between Magrath Darby Blvd. and Houston Northcutt Blvd. Two suspects, both armed with a handgun and a rifle, took […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Brawl at South Carolina Chuck E. Cheese leads to at least 2 arrests

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A fight involving multiple adults at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in South Carolina resulted in at least two arrests, authorities said. According to WCSC-TV and WCBD-TV, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. Several people were arguing and fighting when North Charleston police arrived at the scene, the incident report said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Pedestrian killed in late-night hit-and-run on Highway 165

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a hit-and-run crash along Highway 165 in the Meggett area late Tuesday night. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the deadly crash near Manor Road shortly after 11:30 p.m., officials said. Investigators believe the male victim was walking on Highway 165 […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

