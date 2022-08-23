Read full article on original website
U.S. retracts agriculture data after faulty release sends traders scrambling
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department retracted weekly commodities export data it had released earlier on Thursday after a technical misstep left traders scrambling and caused uncertainty in the futures markets. The government said in a statement a new system to publish the weekly export sales report...
Minnesota corn, soy seen above last year, three-year average -tour
ROCHESTER, Minnesota, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Minnesota's corn yield prospects and soybean pod counts are higher than last year and the three-year average, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Thursday. Bumper U.S. crops are needed to offset low global grain supplies, but extreme heat...
CBOT Trends-Wheat and corn up 8-12 cents, soybeans up 15-25 cents
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday:. WHEAT - Up 8 to 12 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures led higher by hard...
Crop tour finds lower western Iowa corn yields vs 2021
SPENCER, Iowa, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Corn yield prospects in Western Iowa are lower than last year, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Wednesday. Bumper U.S. crops are needed to offset low global grain supplies, as extreme heat and widespread drought have impacted parts of the U.S. Midwest and a string of troubled crop harvests worldwide are pointing to multiple years of tight supplies and high food costs.
Pro Farmer sees U.S. corn harvest smaller than gov't outlook, soy harvest bigger
ROCHESTER, Minn., Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. corn production will fall below government forecasts as hot and dry weather robbed the crop of its harvest potential, advisory service Pro Farmer, a division of Farm Journal Media, said on Friday after a tour of seven major production states. But Pro Farmer...
Corn hits two-month high on U.S. crop concerns
Chicago grains futures extended gains on Wednesday, with corn reaching its highest in nearly two months as results from a widely followed Midwest field tour stoked concern about weather damage to U.S. corn and soy crops. Drought in China also fuelled chatter about possible increased demand from the major grain...
GRAINS-Corn resumes rally as U.S. crop tour results awaited
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures jumped on Friday on concerns about U.S. yields and as traders awaited final results from a major U.S. Midwest crop tour, analysts said. Farmers and commodity traders are closely watching the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour at...
GRAINS-U.S. corn firms for sixth session in a row; soy weak, wheat strong
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures steadied after hitting their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday, underpinned by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods limited how big the fall harvest will be, traders said. Wheat futures were strong, notching...
Which corn growing states have the worst drought?
More than 54% of the United States is abnormally dry or worse, said the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) on Thursday. Nearly 229 million acres of crops are experiencing drought. Across the country, 646 counties have drought declarations. Here’s a quick look at drought conditions across the top 18...
Iowa soybean pod counts top three-year average - crop tour
ROCHESTER, Minnesota, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Iowa's corn yield prospects are on par with the three-year average, while soybean pod counts are above the three-year average, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Thursday. Corn yields in the top U.S. producing state were projected at...
GRAINS-Corn set for weekly gain on U.S. crop concerns; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained on Friday, with the market climbing for seven of eight sessions and poised for a weekly gain as hot weather conditions continue to impact U.S. crop, raising concerns over world supplies. Soybeans rose, while wheat ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
Where is the most 'excellent' corn in the country this growing season?
Across the top 18 corn growing states, USDA says just 7% of the country’s corn crop is in excellent shape. However, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Ohio, Indiana, and Missouri have higher rates of excellent corn. Here’s a more detailed look at weather and crop conditions in three of the leading states.
GRAINS-U.S. corn steadies after hitting two-month high; soybeans slip
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures steadied after hitting their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday, underpinned by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods limited how big the fall harvest will be, traders said. Wheat futures were strong, on...
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, wheat, corn fall as traders book profits
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybeans, wheat and corn futures fell on Thursday on a profit taking setback after rallying earlier in the week, traders said. "We are just running into a bit of technical resistance across the board," said Dan O'Bryan, a risk management specialist...
LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle weaken as grain prices climb
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures declined on Friday as a spike in crop prices signaled higher costs for livestock feed, brokers said. Grain and soybean futures rallied at the Chicago Board of Trade on concerns that unfavorable heat and dryness in the U.S. Midwest...
GRAINS-U.S. corn extends rally to seventh day; soybeans rise on output worries
MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday to trade near a two-month high, supported by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods could reduce yields. * Soybeans climbed on concerns over supplies from the...
U.S. wheat futures end higher on spillover support
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures finished stronger on Friday on short covering and spillover support from other markets, traders said. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 16-1/4 cents at $8.05-1/4 a bushel. Last week, the most-active contract hit its lowest price since February. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery rose 16 cents to end at $8.82-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat futures were up 13-3/4 cents to $9.09-1/2 a bushel. * Rallies in CBOT corn and soybeans helped lift wheat futures, traders said. * Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is 98% complete at 18.8 million tonnes in spite of the war in the country's east and south, data from Ukraine's agriculture ministry showed. * On Monday, Statistics Canada is scheduled to release its first estimates of this year's Canadian crop production, based on a model. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Leslie Adler)
CBOT soybeans drop on profit taking, cash market weakness
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Wednesday, setting back after hitting their highest in more than three weeks on a round of profit taking, traders said. * Some weakness in the cash market, stemming from a round of farmer sales, contributed further pressure to soy futures. * Losses were kept in check by concerns that U.S. harvest will come in smaller than expected as well as signs of strong export demand amid tight global stocks. * Private exporters reported the sale of 517,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract settled down 4 cents at $14.57 a bushel. * CBOT December soyoil futures shed 0.94 cent to 65.98 cents per lb and CBOT December soymeal was up $2.10 at $429.30 a ton. * The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour on Tuesday evening released data that showed scouts calculated average soybean pod counts in a 3-by-3-foot square in Indiana fields at 1,165.97, down from a year ago but above the tour's three-year average for the state. * Pod counts in Nebraska were pegged at 1,063.72, below 2021 and the three-year average. * Brazil's food supply and statistics agency Conab predicted on Wednesday the country's soybean crop will rise to a record 150.36 million tonnes in the 2022/23 marketing year. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Richard Chang)
Evening Edition | Thursday, August 25, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, read about the most excellent corn in the country, the USDA's plans to help underserved farmers, and the crop harvest in China. Editor Natalina Sents Bausch reports on the condition of corn across the top 18 corn growing states. The USDA pegs 7% of the country's...
Soybeans make big leap before end of day | Friday, August 26, 2022
September soybeans settled the day up 57¢, and November soybeans are up 33¢. Corn is up a few more cents since midday. September corn settled at $6.70, and December corn is at $6.65. CBOT and KC wheat are only a penny up from their midday price, and Minneapolis...
