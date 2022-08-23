Person has life-threatening injuries after stabbing on Summit Avenue, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Greensboro.
According to Greensboro Police Department, they responded to Summit Avenue around 5:18 a.m. Tuesday about a stabbing. When they got on the scene they found a victim who has life-threatening injuries.Someone yelled ‘gun’ during Salisbury football game, police say
At this time there is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 3