Person has life-threatening injuries after stabbing on Summit Avenue, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Greensboro.

According to Greensboro Police Department, they responded to Summit Avenue around 5:18 a.m. Tuesday about a stabbing. When they got on the scene they found a victim who has life-threatening injuries.

At this time there is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

