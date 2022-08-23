ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

We're in a 'housing recession,' experts say. Here's what that means for homeowners, sellers and buyers

By Sarah O'Brien, @sarahtgobrien
CNBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 16

Adam Kuhn
3d ago

just so Im clear.....is a "housing recession" when buying/selling slows or when prices plummet ? as I see it, prices have not/will not plummet

Reply(2)
13
Amr Zaky
3d ago

I do not know where you get this info. Houses prices are soaring and are sold within hours bcz people get sick and found it very expensive to rent

Reply(3)
9
Joe Blow
3d ago

bought one house when I was 23 paid it off at 40 don't care what happens

Reply(1)
5
Related
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
MarketRealist

Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Housing Sales#Housing Market#Mortgage#Housing Prices#Business Industry#Linus Realestate#Homebuilder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Money

Here Are the 10 Hottest Housing Markets Now

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. The Northeast is emerging as a hotspot for homebuyers looking for charm, fresh air and affordability...
NASHUA, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy