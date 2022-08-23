Read full article on original website
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
Exploring the Unexplained: Michigan Paranormal Convention
Many of us have experienced something that simply cannot be explained. If you have questions about the paranormal, you can check out the 12th Annual Paranormal Convention in Sault Ste. Marie. It’s all happening at the Kewadin Casino DreamMakers Theater. Dozens of vendors and celebrities are there to answer...
Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different
I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
A hole-in-one trip: Reasons why the Upper Peninsula is the mecca of golf in Michigan
Psssst, attention all hardcore golfers, come a little closer. I’ve got a little secret to share with you. It’s actually one I don’t want to share, because well, I prefer to have keep this secret so I can enjoy it all to myself. But since we’re all...
Despite deadly parvo cases, large gathering of golden retrievers still on in Northern Michigan
The second largest gathering of golden retrievers will still take place in Northern Michigan next month, despite a spike in deadly parvovirus cases in dozens of Michigan dogs. The Northwest Michigan Golden Retriever Club said their fourth annual event that brings together a large group of golden retrievers dogs in Benzie County is a go, despite the cases.
This Is The Largest Waterfall in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula
What do you see in your mind's eye when you hear the words “Michigan's largest waterfall in the lower peninsula”? Do you imagine: A towering cascade? A couple of hundred feet of falling, pounding water?. Well....this is not like that at all. In fact, the Upper Peninsula has...
Why Do People Think These Southwest Michigan Cities Suck?
The other day we posed a question on our social media page that triggered the internet into a rage when asked which Southwest Michigan city sucks the most. They no doubt thought we were trying to be negative and stir the pot, but on the contrary, it was a thought experiment. Firstly, the question was asked to see what gripes people had with some of the nearby cities, and what change might help those issues. Secondly, it was a chance to see if people were curious why we would ask such a question, or take it for what it was and assume they knew why we were asking it.
Magnet Fishermen Discover a Landmine in Michigan’s Flint River
People are hauling all kinds of weaponry out of America’s waterbodies these days. Illegal rockets, long guns, handguns, there’s no shortage of firepower laying at the bottom of various rivers, lakes, and coasts. Some of these items are like-new, others are rusted out and almost unidentifiable, just slime-ridden blobs of armaments past.
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Michigan?
The summer time means beach time and last week, while getting into my car to drive barefoot, some guy yelled at me that it was illegal. Let's see who's right!. Ever since I learned how to drive some (muffled noise that rhymes with fifty) years ago, the ability to secure a vehicle and drive to the beach to hang out with friends was a rite of passage in Michigan. After all, most of the state lies within 85 miles of one of the four Great Lakes that lap upon our shores.
Downy mildew detected on cucumbers in Muskegon and Allegan
EAST LANSING, MI. — The first symptoms of cucurbit downy mildew disease on pickling cucumber plants in commercial production fields has been found by the Hausbeck Lab in Muskegon and Allegan counties on the morning of July 25, 2022. The statewide spore trapping network to detect downy mildew spores in the air has positives for six counties from the sampling period that ended July 17.
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
Do You Regret Not Doing One of These Things This Summer in SW Michigan?
School's starting soon... for some, it's already a reality. Colleges are back in session, teachers are back in their classrooms, preparing for students to pile back in for the fall semester. Sadly, that means the end of summer, and for some reason, it feels like it comes and goes SO...
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
Is It Illegal to Drive in Michigan With Your Dome Lights On?
Is it illegal to drive in Michigan with your dome light on? That really sounds like a silly question. However, it's another Michigan myth that's been around for years. Back in the day when many of us were learning how to drive, our parents would always tell us to never turn the dome light on while we were driving because we'd get pulled over and get a ticket. In other words, it was against the law to drive with your dome light on.
Michigan residents can make $100 for collecting a bushel of red pine cones
Michigan residents can make some money by collecting red pine cones. DNR locations will be accepting a bushel of red pine cones for $100 from September 1-30.
Mid-Michigan man becomes the 3rd ‘fittest man in the world’ at the age of 66
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jim Peeper now holds the title as the ‘Fittest Man in the World’ in the 65 and older division. He recently competed at the Crossfit Games in Madison, Wisconsin to earn him this title. He thanks his coach at Redemption Fitness in Holt for...
New poll paints picture of upcoming Michigan elections
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been back to back big weekends for Michigan politics. The Michigan Republican party is meeting this weekend for its nominating convention, which could bring fireworks. On this week’s edition of the Capital Rundown, we recap the Michigan Democratic Convention, where the four incumbent...
Death toll of Michigan dog illness up to 60
The number of dogs suspected of dying from a new parvo-like illness has now doubled in Northern Michigan, going from 30 to 60 in just days.
Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant
It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
