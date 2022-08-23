ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different

I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Despite deadly parvo cases, large gathering of golden retrievers still on in Northern Michigan

The second largest gathering of golden retrievers will still take place in Northern Michigan next month, despite a spike in deadly parvovirus cases in dozens of Michigan dogs. The Northwest Michigan Golden Retriever Club said their fourth annual event that brings together a large group of golden retrievers dogs in Benzie County is a go, despite the cases.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Why Do People Think These Southwest Michigan Cities Suck?

The other day we posed a question on our social media page that triggered the internet into a rage when asked which Southwest Michigan city sucks the most. They no doubt thought we were trying to be negative and stir the pot, but on the contrary, it was a thought experiment. Firstly, the question was asked to see what gripes people had with some of the nearby cities, and what change might help those issues. Secondly, it was a chance to see if people were curious why we would ask such a question, or take it for what it was and assume they knew why we were asking it.
MICHIGAN STATE
Outdoor Life

Magnet Fishermen Discover a Landmine in Michigan’s Flint River

People are hauling all kinds of weaponry out of America’s waterbodies these days. Illegal rockets, long guns, handguns, there’s no shortage of firepower laying at the bottom of various rivers, lakes, and coasts. Some of these items are like-new, others are rusted out and almost unidentifiable, just slime-ridden blobs of armaments past.
LAPEER, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Michigan?

The summer time means beach time and last week, while getting into my car to drive barefoot, some guy yelled at me that it was illegal. Let's see who's right!. Ever since I learned how to drive some (muffled noise that rhymes with fifty) years ago, the ability to secure a vehicle and drive to the beach to hang out with friends was a rite of passage in Michigan. After all, most of the state lies within 85 miles of one of the four Great Lakes that lap upon our shores.
MICHIGAN STATE
farmersadvance.com

Downy mildew detected on cucumbers in Muskegon and Allegan

EAST LANSING, MI. — The first symptoms of cucurbit downy mildew disease on pickling cucumber plants in commercial production fields has been found by the Hausbeck Lab in Muskegon and Allegan counties on the morning of July 25, 2022. The statewide spore trapping network to detect downy mildew spores in the air has positives for six counties from the sampling period that ended July 17.
1470 WFNT

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Is It Illegal to Drive in Michigan With Your Dome Lights On?

Is it illegal to drive in Michigan with your dome light on? That really sounds like a silly question. However, it's another Michigan myth that's been around for years. Back in the day when many of us were learning how to drive, our parents would always tell us to never turn the dome light on while we were driving because we'd get pulled over and get a ticket. In other words, it was against the law to drive with your dome light on.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

New poll paints picture of upcoming Michigan elections

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been back to back big weekends for Michigan politics. The Michigan Republican party is meeting this weekend for its nominating convention, which could bring fireworks. On this week’s edition of the Capital Rundown, we recap the Michigan Democratic Convention, where the four incumbent...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant

It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE

